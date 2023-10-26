Texas AArrayM AgriLife
College Station, TX USA

Connection with nature linked to longer, healthier lives

Horticulture, health experts promote the ‘power of nature’
26-Oct-2023 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

From the shadows to the spotlight – bring on the bats

More friend than foe, Halloween season a good time to dispel myths
26-Oct-2023 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Beneficial rainfall leads to above-average fall planted wheat

Timely rainfall in some areas has been highly beneficial for the fall wheat crop, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
26-Oct-2023 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

AgriLife Research, Texas A&M-San Antonio to create new research and student opportunities

A new joint venture between Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M University-San Antonio aims to foster interdisciplinary partnerships, provide valuable learning opportunities for students and promote groundbreaking research initiatives.
11-Oct-2023 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Texas A&M eBeam center helps reduce risk of radiological terrorism

The National Center for Electron Beam Research at Texas A&M University in College Station is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce the risk of nuclear and radiological terrorism.
18-Sep-2023 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Boll weevil eradication most successful pest insect elimination program

Boll weevils plagued the cotton industry throughout much of the Cotton Belt for almost a century before entomologists and producers executed one of the most successful pest eradication programs in the U.S.
18-Sep-2023 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

A novel approach for removing microplastics from water

A new study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research has identified what may be a novel biological approach for removing extremely small and potentially dangerous plastic particles from water.
12-Sep-2023 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Farmers advised to inspect grain bins after severe weather

With severe weather systems becoming more constant across the country, a team of multistate agricultural researchers found in a new study that grain bins need to be carefully scrutinized for structural safety, soundness and engineering integrity.
12-Sep-2023 12:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites


Our Experts on Newswise

Tips for setting, reaching financial goals﻿

Everyone has financial dreams for the future — from buying a home or taking a luxury vacation to paying for a child’s college education — but fulfilling those dreams takes money.
4-Oct-2023 5:05 PM EDT

Five common money management mistakes

Many people gain their expertise in money management by trial and error. However, carefully monitoring your finances and giving them proper consideration can help avoid some common financial missteps, according to two Texas A&M University financial...
2-Aug-2023 2:35 PM EDT

Can you get salmonella from your backyard chickens?

For those with backyard poultry, like chickens or ducks, a Texas A&M AgriLife expert encourages taking precautions against salmonella exposure as cases spike across the U.S.
24-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT

Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Experts

26-Aug-2020 3:55 PM EDT

Economist: Marketing Plans Can Help Central Texas Farmers Capitalize on Grain Markets

The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
15-May-2018 4:50 PM EDT

Texas A&M AgriLife Research to Lead Project to Enhance Spinach Production, Safety

Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
15-May-2018 4:40 PM EDT

Women Driving North Texas Research Seek Sustainable Solutions for Urban Living

Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
8-Mar-2018 2:05 PM EST

Texans Should Prepare for Flooding, High Winds From Harvey

With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
24-Aug-2017 3:15 PM EDT

About

The Media Relations group brings international, national and statewide recognition to the accomplishments and activities of Texas A&M AgriLife through placements of information in various media outlets. The group works with scientists, specialists, faculty and administrative leadership to develop stories about priority research and programs, place those stories with appropriate print, broadcast, and online media, and assist media with requests.

Contacts

Blair Fannin
Media Relations
Agricultural Economics, Animal Science

 b-fannin@tamu.edu

979-845-2259

Kay Ledbetter
Media Relations
soil and crop sciences, ecosystem science, High Plains, Rolling Plains

 SKledbetter@ag.tamu.edu

806-677-5600

Paul Schattenberg
Media Relations Specialist
family & consumer sciences, national 4-H, international agriculture

 paschattenberg@ag.tamu.edu

210-859-5752

Katherine Hancock
Associate Director, Communications

 Katherine.Hancock@ag.tamu.edu

979-458-6341

Mary Leigh Meyer

 maryleigh.meyer@ag.tamu.edu

Laura Muntean
Communications Specialist II

 laura.muntean@ag.tamu.edu

Adam Russell
News Writer

 adam.russell@ag.tamu.edu

Gabe Saldana
Manager, Communications

 gabe.saldana@ag.tamu.edu

956-408-5040
0.8852