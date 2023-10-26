Texas AArrayM AgriLife

Connection with nature linked to longer, healthier lives
Horticulture, health experts promote the ‘power of nature’
Horticulture, health experts promote the 'power of nature'
More friend than foe, Halloween season a good time to dispel myths
Timely rainfall in some areas has been highly beneficial for the fall wheat crop, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
A new joint venture between Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M University-San Antonio aims to foster interdisciplinary partnerships, provide valuable learning opportunities for students and promote groundbreaking research initiatives.
The National Center for Electron Beam Research at Texas A&M University in College Station is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce the risk of nuclear and radiological terrorism.
Boll weevils plagued the cotton industry throughout much of the Cotton Belt for almost a century before entomologists and producers executed one of the most successful pest eradication programs in the U.S.
A new study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research has identified what may be a novel biological approach for removing extremely small and potentially dangerous plastic particles from water.
With severe weather systems becoming more constant across the country, a team of multistate agricultural researchers found in a new study that grain bins need to be carefully scrutinized for structural safety, soundness and engineering integrity.
Everyone has financial dreams for the future — from buying a home or taking a luxury vacation to paying for a child’s college education — but fulfilling those dreams takes money.
Many people gain their expertise in money management by trial and error. However, carefully monitoring your finances and giving them proper consideration can help avoid some common financial missteps, according to two Texas A&M University financial...
For those with backyard poultry, like chickens or ducks, a Texas A&M AgriLife expert encourages taking precautions against salmonella exposure as cases spike across the U.S.
The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
New research administration building located at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Ste...
Zane Wanjura ’24, animal science major, explains how 4-H prepared him for college life Zane Wanjura, Texa...
Global group seeks sustainable water solutions to improve human health Rabi Mohtar, Ph.D., professor in the...
Test results will be explained during follow-up meeting on Nov. 16 The Texas Well Owner Network, ...
Brady Creek area residents invited to learn about supporting healthy riparian ecosystems The Texas Water Re...
Texas Crop and Weather Report – Oct. 31, 2023 Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures allowed producers a...
AgriLife Research supply chain defense center receives funding to expand research New funding from U.S. Dep...
Texas A&M Department of Poultry Science student shares her experiences and future research goals Camryn...
Texas A&M horticulturalist offers garden advice to enter cool season with confidence As colder weather ...
Texas A&M AgriLife Research seeks to fill gaps in veterinary service In communities throughout Texas, t...
