Cutting out the proteins that give SARS-CoV-2 its power

Researchers at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) have narrowed down the proteins enabling SARS-CoV-2 to cause disease. Using advanced genetic engineering techniques developed at Texas Biomed, they systematically deleted the genetic...
30-Jun-2021

Trojan horses and tunneling nanotubes: Ebola virus research at Texas Biomed gets NIH funding boost

Scientists have a general idea of how viruses invade and spread in the body, but the precise mechanisms are actually not well understood, especially when it comes to Ebola virus. Olena Shtanko, Ph.D., a Staff Scientist at the Texas Biomedical...
17-Jun-2021

Southwest National Primate Research Center at Texas Biomed receives $37 million NIH grant

The Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC) at Texas Biomed has been awarded more than $37 million from the National Institutes of Health to continue operations into 2026. The P51 grant, given by the NIH Office of Research Infrastructure...
15-Jun-2021

Texas Biomed shares critical work in development of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The work performed by dozens of scientists at Pfizer, BioNTech, Texas Biomed, the SNPRC and scientific partners around the world from April to July of 2020 is now published in the scientific journal Nature. In the paper titled “Immunogenic BNT162b...
27-Apr-2021

Texas Biomed Scientists partner with DoD to test decontamination technologies against SARS-CoV-2

Texas Biomedical Research Institute received two Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Health Agency subcontracts, totaling nearly $2 million, to assess the efficacy of surface coating and aerosolized decontamination technologies to combat SARS-CoV-2...
11-Mar-2021

TB study reveals potential targets to treat and control infection using cutting-edge technology

Researchers at the Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC) at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) may have found a new pathway to treat and control tuberculosis (TB), the disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb)....
15-Feb-2021

$1.2 million award moves Texas Biomed closer to groundbreaking on critical new building

A $1.2. million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation brings Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) closer to its goal of $10 million to fund the construction of its Nonhuman Primate Animal Facility (NHP ALFA) on its campus. The...
1-Feb-2021

Scientists to Study Whether Aging is Impacted by Changes in Gut Microbiome

Texas Biomedical Research Institute Associate Professor Corinna Ross, PhD, is a principal investigator on a $3.38 million National Institutes of Health multi-investigator grant to study “microbiome-mediated therapies for aging and healthspan” in...
17-Dec-2020


Our Experts on Newswise

Researcher on TB and the Intersection of Aging and Immune Function Joins Texas Biomed as Vice President for Research

Joanne Turner, Ph.D., a preeminent scientist in tuberculosis (TB) research, has joined the Texas Biomed team, bringing with her a portfolio of research on the immune system in relation to Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection and aging.
19-Oct-2017

About

Since its founding in 1941 by Thomas B. Slick Jr., the Texas Biomedical Research Institute has gained worldwide recognition in scientific and academic communities for the quality of its basic research. Each year, our scientists publish well over 100 articles in the international scientific literature. Their discoveries contribute important new information that helps advance the scientific community's effort to improve health and save lives.

