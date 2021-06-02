To help the field grow, Seshadri Ramkumar – now a professor of advanced materials – has partnered with the Indian government and technical textiles organizations around the world to host conferences in India since the early 2000s.

Add to Favorites

American Resources Corporation will operate its sponsored research program in electrolytic cells through the Innovation Hub at Research Park and in collaboration with Gerardine Botte.

Add to Favorites

EviroTech LLC announced today (May 7) a $4 million investment into the company by 1701 Ventures GmbH of Göttingen, Germany, which will allow EviroTech to complete the final design, production startup and market introduction of its Ultra-Fast...

Add to Favorites

FiberTectTM was conceived for military applications but has since expanded into oil spills and, now, animal operations.

Add to Favorites

Anxiety, worry and depression are natural responses to the coronavirus pandemic and all of the problems that accompany it. Paul Ingram, in Texas Tech University’s Department of Psychological Sciences, said the impact on men might be more serious...

Add to Favorites

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers have determined that genetics may play a role in how wounds heal. Caleb Phillips, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University and director of the Phillips Laboratory in the Department of Biological...

Add to Favorites

With a one-year National Science Foundation grant, David Ray and Diana Moreno Santillán are investigating how bats adapted to the virus.

Add to Favorites

Faculty members at Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are examining both intermediate materials and finished masks from a multidisciplinary approach.

Add to Favorites