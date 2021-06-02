Lubbock, TX USA

Saving Lives: India’s Technical Textile Revolution Paved Way for COVID-19 Response

To help the field grow, Seshadri Ramkumar – now a professor of advanced materials – has partnered with the Indian government and technical textiles organizations around the world to host conferences in India since the early 2000s.
Expanded Partnership Helps Secure Texas Tech’s Place in Energy Industry’s Future

American Resources Corporation will operate its sponsored research program in electrolytic cells through the Innovation Hub at Research Park and in collaboration with Gerardine Botte.
Ultra-Fast COVID-19 Sensor Invented at Texas Tech Gets Boost Into International Markets

EviroTech LLC announced today (May 7) a $4 million investment into the company by 1701 Ventures GmbH of Göttingen, Germany, which will allow EviroTech to complete the final design, production startup and market introduction of its Ultra-Fast...
Texas Tech Decontamination Wipe Finds New Use Helping Animals

FiberTectTM was conceived for military applications but has since expanded into oil spills and, now, animal operations.
Why Are Men So Negatively Impacted by Depression?

Anxiety, worry and depression are natural responses to the coronavirus pandemic and all of the problems that accompany it. Paul Ingram, in Texas Tech University’s Department of Psychological Sciences, said the impact on men might be more serious...
Researchers Say Genetics May Determine Wound Infection and Healing

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers have determined that genetics may play a role in how wounds heal. Caleb Phillips, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University and director of the Phillips Laboratory in the Department of Biological...
Texas Tech Evolutionary Biologists Look to Bats for Solution to COVID-19

With a one-year National Science Foundation grant, David Ray and Diana Moreno Santillán are investigating how bats adapted to the virus.
Researchers Collaboratively Test Mask Effectiveness to Fight Spread of COVID-19

Faculty members at Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are examining both intermediate materials and finished masks from a multidisciplinary approach.
Are Microneedles Revolutionizing the Way Vaccines Are Delivered?

Harvinder Gill, the Whitacre Endowed Chair of Science and Engineering and an associate professor of chemical engineering in Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, explains what microneedles are, what makes them...
13-Apr-2020 1:25 PM EDT

Expert Discusses Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Agriculture

Darren Hudson says the supply chain for the U.S. is in good shape, and food supply is ample to handle a short-term shutdown.
30-Mar-2020 1:55 PM EDT

Economics Expert: Combination of Coronavirus Uncertainty, Oil Crash Could Be Severe

9-Mar-2020 5:20 PM EDT

Astronomer: Leap Years Aren’t Exactly Every Four Years

26-Feb-2020 2:35 PM EST

Professors Study How Social Media Affects Emerging Adults’ Mental Health

23-Oct-2019 10:00 AM EDT

Pumpkin Spice: Dietitian Explains How Fall’s Most Popular Seasoning Can Be Healthy

16-Oct-2019 10:35 AM EDT

Researcher Awarded Patent to Convert Low-Grade Cotton Into Gel With Variable Use Qualities

The research behind the patent was conducted by Noureddine Abidi and Yang Hu in Texas Tech’s Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute.
25-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT

Texas Tech Experts Can Discuss Parent-Teacher Interactions, Kids’ Anxiety, More

1-Aug-2019 8:50 AM EDT

As a public research university, Texas Tech advances knowledge through innovative and creative teaching, research, and scholarship. The university is dedicated to student success by preparing learners to be ethical leaders for a diverse and globally competitive workforce. The university is committed to enhancing the cultural and economic development of the state, nation, and world.

