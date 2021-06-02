Our News on Newswise
Saving Lives: India’s Technical Textile Revolution Paved Way for COVID-19 Response
To help the field grow, Seshadri Ramkumar – now a professor of advanced materials – has partnered with the Indian government and technical textiles organizations around the world to host conferences in India since the early 2000s.
2-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Expanded Partnership Helps Secure Texas Tech’s Place in Energy Industry’s Future
American Resources Corporation will operate its sponsored research program in electrolytic cells through the Innovation Hub at Research Park and in collaboration with Gerardine Botte.
11-May-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ultra-Fast COVID-19 Sensor Invented at Texas Tech Gets Boost Into International Markets
EviroTech LLC announced today (May 7) a $4 million investment into the company by 1701 Ventures GmbH of Göttingen, Germany, which will allow EviroTech to complete the final design, production startup and market introduction of its Ultra-Fast...
7-May-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Texas Tech Decontamination Wipe Finds New Use Helping Animals
FiberTectTM was conceived for military applications but has since expanded into oil spills and, now, animal operations.
27-Jan-2021 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
Why Are Men So Negatively Impacted by Depression?
Anxiety, worry and depression are natural responses to the coronavirus pandemic and all of the problems that accompany it. Paul Ingram, in Texas Tech University’s Department of Psychological Sciences, said the impact on men might be more serious...
9-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Say Genetics May Determine Wound Infection and Healing
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers have determined that genetics may play a role in how wounds heal. Caleb Phillips, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University and director of the Phillips Laboratory in the Department of Biological...
22-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Texas Tech Evolutionary Biologists Look to Bats for Solution to COVID-19
With a one-year National Science Foundation grant, David Ray and Diana Moreno Santillán are investigating how bats adapted to the virus.
9-Jun-2020 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Collaboratively Test Mask Effectiveness to Fight Spread of COVID-19
Faculty members at Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are examining both intermediate materials and finished masks from a multidisciplinary approach.
21-May-2020 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Are Microneedles Revolutionizing the Way Vaccines Are Delivered?
Harvinder Gill, the Whitacre Endowed Chair of Science and Engineering and an associate professor of chemical engineering in Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, explains what microneedles are, what makes them...
13-Apr-2020 1:25 PM EDT
Expert Discusses Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Agriculture
Darren Hudson says the supply chain for the U.S. is in good shape, and food supply is ample to handle a short-term shutdown.
30-Mar-2020 1:55 PM EDT
Economics Expert: Combination of Coronavirus Uncertainty, Oil Crash Could Be Severe
9-Mar-2020 5:20 PM EDT
Astronomer: Leap Years Aren’t Exactly Every Four Years
26-Feb-2020 2:35 PM EST
Professors Study How Social Media Affects Emerging Adults’ Mental Health
23-Oct-2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pumpkin Spice: Dietitian Explains How Fall’s Most Popular Seasoning Can Be Healthy
16-Oct-2019 10:35 AM EDT
Researcher Awarded Patent to Convert Low-Grade Cotton Into Gel With Variable Use Qualities
The research behind the patent was conducted by Noureddine Abidi and Yang Hu in Texas Tech’s Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute.
25-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
Texas Tech Experts Can Discuss Parent-Teacher Interactions, Kids’ Anxiety, More
1-Aug-2019 8:50 AM EDTSee All Experts