When the Parking Lot Becomes a Health Clinic
The Free Clinic in Lubbock, Texas, came up with an innovative solution to continue to see patients who didn't have access to the internet.
20-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT
TTUHSC Medical Students Educate about COVID-19 Vaccination Misconceptions with Outreach to Hispanic Communities
Student members of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA) answered questions and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine for the Hispanic community.
21-Apr-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Human Rabies Vaccine in Short Supply, be Careful Around Animals
Ronald Warner, DVM, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center warns people to be cautious around wildlife to avoid contracting rabies.
3-Jun-2008 9:00 PM EDT
If Your Children are Headed Off to Summer Camp, Could They Suffer from Anxiety or Depression?
About six million children in the United States attend summer camp each year and 24 percent of children ages 6 to 12 attend summer day-care programs. For parents this could raise concerns regarding the mental health of their children.
19-May-2008 6:15 PM EDT
Women's Health: Laura W. Bush Visits Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Laura W. Bush visits Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to see the newly renamed TTUHSC Laura W. Bush Women's Health Institute. For any press working on stories about women's health or gender based medicine, experts are available from...
6-Nov-2007 6:45 PM EST
Move the Stigma Needle of Mental Health for Children
Sarah Mallard Wakefield, M.D., pediatric psychiatrist and chair of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry offers tips on how to talk to adolescents and young adults who might be struggling with mental health.
20-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT
How PCOS Can Frustrate Pregnancy Plans: National Infertility Awareness Week:
20-Apr-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Staying Safe During Fourth of July Celebrations
29-Jun-2020 12:15 PM EDT