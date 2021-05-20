The Free Clinic in Lubbock, Texas, came up with an innovative solution to continue to see patients who didn't have access to the internet.

Student members of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA) answered questions and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine for the Hispanic community.

Ronald Warner, DVM, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center warns people to be cautious around wildlife to avoid contracting rabies.

About six million children in the United States attend summer camp each year and 24 percent of children ages 6 to 12 attend summer day-care programs. For parents this could raise concerns regarding the mental health of their children.

Laura W. Bush visits Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to see the newly renamed TTUHSC Laura W. Bush Women's Health Institute. For any press working on stories about women's health or gender based medicine, experts are available from...

