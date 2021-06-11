Pennington, NJ USA

Krishnakanth Sada, Derrick Butler, Wesley Chang, and Sathish Rajendran Receive 2021 ECS Summer Fellowships

The Electrochemical Society (ECS) announces the awarding of the 2021 ECS Summer Fellowships. Krishnakanth Sada received the Edward G. Weston Fellowship; Derrick Butler received the Joseph W. Richards Fellowship; Wesley Chang received the F. M....
The Electrochemical Society Awards 2021 ECS Colin Garfield Fink Fellowship to Ali Othman

Ali Othman, PhD, Research Associate in Clarkson University’s Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Science, received The Electrochemical Society’s prestigious 2021 ECS Colin Garfield Fink Fellowship. The fellowship provides financial assistance...
Perspective—A Robotic Actuation System Made of Artificial Cells and Gels


DOE Benchmark Study Seeks Input on Future of International Scientific Research at 239th ECS Meeting

A special livestream event at the 239th ECS Meeting with IMCS18 features representatives of a subcommittee of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Basic Energy Science Advisory Committee (BESAC) reporting on research and requesting input on the future...
Distinguished Electrochemist Marc Koper Receives the ECS Allen J. Bard Award in Electrochemical Science

The Electrochemical Society (ECS) honored Marc Koper, Professor of Surface Chemistry and Catalysis at Universiteit Leiden, Netherlands, with the 2021 ECS Allen J. Bard Award in Electrochemical Science. He will deliver his Award Address,...
Electronics Pioneer Hiroshi Iwai Receives ECS Gordon E. Moore Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Solid State Science & Technology

The Electrochemical Society (ECS) honored Hiroshi Iwai, Vice Dean and Distinguished Chair Professor at the International College of Semiconductor Technology, Taiwan, and Professor Emeritus of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, with the 2021...
Perspective—Application-Driven Industrial-Scale Manufacturing of Li/Na-Ion Battery Cathodes: Current Status and Future Perspective


Editors' Choice—Examining Performance and Durability of Anion Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells with Novel Spirocyclic Anion Exchange Membranes


Life and Livelihood as the Pandemic Drags On

When we started on our COVID-19 interview series, no one knew how long the pandemic would last or the long-term impact it would have on our community. As we approach the end of a year of living in the shadow of COVID-19, we thought it useful to...
28-Oct-2020 10:25 AM EDT

Committing to Solving Humanity’s Grand Challenges

In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Yue Kuo talks about the role of ECS members in solving humanity’s grand challenges, including the pandemic. Yue holds the Dow Professorship in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical...
16-Oct-2020 12:20 PM EDT

Managing Expectations

In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Janine Mauzeroll reflects on balancing professorship and motherhood while home schooling and dealing with loss. Janine is Associate Professor of Chemistry at McGill University, Canada. She...
16-Oct-2020 10:15 AM EDT

The Big Unknown

In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Jeffrey “Jeff” Henderson opened up about what he and his colleagues are worrying about—and some tips to getting through this unprecedented period. Jeff is a PhD candidate in...
16-Oct-2020 9:30 AM EDT

Coping with Chaos

For our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Alice Suroviec describes pandemic-related challenges—and benefits—of being a mother, professor, scientist, researcher, administrator, homeschooler, and crisis manager. Alice is Professor of...
15-Oct-2020 1:15 PM EDT

Science’s Time to Shine

In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Greg Jackson reflects on changing perceptions of science and difficulties meeting goals in the shadow of COVID-19. Greg is professor of mechanical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines...
15-Oct-2020 11:40 AM EDT

Dr. Chris Beasley - Science Will Prevail

In ECS series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Chris Beasley shares he is upbeat about the future while recognizing the challenges of the present. He is Marketing Manager in Electrochemistry at Gamry Instruments where he has worked for 10...
26-Aug-2020 1:35 PM EDT

Dr. Marca Doeff - Focusing on the Bright Side

In ECS series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Dr. Marca Doeff describes San Francisco traffic and her commute to work - which to her surprise, she misses! - developing coping skills, and new research funding opportunities amidst the COVID-19...
26-Aug-2020 1:20 PM EDT

About

The vision of ECS is to be recognized as the steward of electrochemical & solid state science and technology. By creating uninhibited availability of the science through open access, ECS can Free the Science, and accelerate scientific discovery and innovation, leading the community as the advocate, guardian, and facilitator of our technical domain.

Contacts

Jennifer Ortiz
Digital Engagement and Marketing Specialist

 Jennifer.Ortiz@electrochem.org

609.737.1902 x112

Shannon Reed
Director of Community Engagement

 shannon.reed@electrochem.org

6097371902
Iwnetim Abate Receives 2021 ECS San Francisco Section Daniel Cubicciotti Student Award

Sarah Berlinger and Eric McShane awarded Honorable Mentions Each year, a deserving undergraduate student fr...
01 Jul 2021

Microfluidic Systems for the Skin: Quantitative Sensing of Biomarkers in Sweat – Webinar Q&A with Prof. John A. Rogers

The Electrochemical Society hosted Prof. John A. Rogers’ live online webinar, “Microfluidic Systems...
30 Jun 2021

ECS Webinar: Application of Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy in Lithium Ion Batteries

Chockkalingam (Chock) Karuppaiah Founder and Chairman, Vetri Labs, U.S. Chief Technology Officer, Ohmium, U...
30 Jun 2021

ECS Announces Publication of Interface Summer 2021 Issue

The ECS Interface summer 2021 issue is now available to read online. This issue features the theme: High-T...
25 Jun 2021

Unsure of when to begin a new job search? With The Electrochemical Society Career Center, start looking for...
25 Jun 2021

Traversing 2020 – the ECS Annual Report and Members’ Stories

ECS announces the release of Adapting and Advancing, the 2020 Annual Report of The Electrochemical Society....
24 Jun 2021

Upcoming ECS Division and Section Award Nominations Deadlines

ECS divisions and sections recognize outstanding achievements in electrochemical and solid state science an...
21 Jun 2021

NEW DEADLINE: Call for Nominations: Editor-in-Chief

The post ...
16 Jun 2021

ECS Seeks Publications Coordinator/ECST & Journals

Reports to: Director of Publications Classification: Full–Time Exempt MAJOR FUNCTION Responsible for the ...
11 Jun 2021

June 22 & 29 DOE AMO Virtual Workshops Focus on Electrochemistry in Industry

The post ...
11 Jun 2021

