Krishnakanth Sada, Derrick Butler, Wesley Chang, and Sathish Rajendran Receive 2021 ECS Summer Fellowships
The Electrochemical Society (ECS) announces the awarding of the 2021 ECS Summer Fellowships. Krishnakanth Sada received the Edward G. Weston Fellowship; Derrick Butler received the Joseph W. Richards Fellowship; Wesley Chang received the F. M....
11-Jun-2021 12:05 AM EDT
The Electrochemical Society Awards 2021 ECS Colin Garfield Fink Fellowship to Ali Othman
Ali Othman, PhD, Research Associate in Clarkson University’s Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Science, received The Electrochemical Society’s prestigious 2021 ECS Colin Garfield Fink Fellowship. The fellowship provides financial assistance...
11-Jun-2021 12:00 AM EDT
Perspective—A Robotic Actuation System Made of Artificial Cells and Gels
25-May-2021 9:25 AM EDT
DOE Benchmark Study Seeks Input on Future of International Scientific Research at 239th ECS Meeting
A special livestream event at the 239th ECS Meeting with IMCS18 features representatives of a subcommittee of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Basic Energy Science Advisory Committee (BESAC) reporting on research and requesting input on the future...
24-May-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Distinguished Electrochemist Marc Koper Receives the ECS Allen J. Bard Award in Electrochemical Science
The Electrochemical Society (ECS) honored Marc Koper, Professor of Surface Chemistry and Catalysis at Universiteit Leiden, Netherlands, with the 2021 ECS Allen J. Bard Award in Electrochemical Science. He will deliver his Award Address,...
19-May-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Electronics Pioneer Hiroshi Iwai Receives ECS Gordon E. Moore Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Solid State Science & Technology
The Electrochemical Society (ECS) honored Hiroshi Iwai, Vice Dean and Distinguished Chair Professor at the International College of Semiconductor Technology, Taiwan, and Professor Emeritus of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, with the 2021...
18-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Perspective—Application-Driven Industrial-Scale Manufacturing of Li/Na-Ion Battery Cathodes: Current Status and Future Perspective
18-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Editors' Choice—Examining Performance and Durability of Anion Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells with Novel Spirocyclic Anion Exchange Membranes
18-May-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Life and Livelihood as the Pandemic Drags On
When we started on our COVID-19 interview series, no one knew how long the pandemic would last or the long-term impact it would have on our community. As we approach the end of a year of living in the shadow of COVID-19, we thought it useful to...
28-Oct-2020 10:25 AM EDT
Committing to Solving Humanity’s Grand Challenges
In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Yue Kuo talks about the role of ECS members in solving humanity’s grand challenges, including the pandemic. Yue holds the Dow Professorship in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical...
16-Oct-2020 12:20 PM EDT
Managing Expectations
In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Janine Mauzeroll reflects on balancing professorship and motherhood while home schooling and dealing with loss. Janine is Associate Professor of Chemistry at McGill University, Canada. She...
16-Oct-2020 10:15 AM EDT
The Big Unknown
In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Jeffrey “Jeff” Henderson opened up about what he and his colleagues are worrying about—and some tips to getting through this unprecedented period. Jeff is a PhD candidate in...
16-Oct-2020 9:30 AM EDT
Coping with Chaos
For our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Alice Suroviec describes pandemic-related challenges—and benefits—of being a mother, professor, scientist, researcher, administrator, homeschooler, and crisis manager. Alice is Professor of...
15-Oct-2020 1:15 PM EDT
Science’s Time to Shine
In our series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Greg Jackson reflects on changing perceptions of science and difficulties meeting goals in the shadow of COVID-19. Greg is professor of mechanical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines...
15-Oct-2020 11:40 AM EDT
Dr. Chris Beasley - Science Will Prevail
In ECS series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Chris Beasley shares he is upbeat about the future while recognizing the challenges of the present. He is Marketing Manager in Electrochemistry at Gamry Instruments where he has worked for 10...
26-Aug-2020 1:35 PM EDT
Dr. Marca Doeff - Focusing on the Bright Side
In ECS series, The ECS Community Adapts and Advances, Dr. Marca Doeff describes San Francisco traffic and her commute to work - which to her surprise, she misses! - developing coping skills, and new research funding opportunities amidst the COVID-19...
26-Aug-2020 1:20 PM EDT