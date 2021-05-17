The Novim Group
Santa Barbara, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Awards.jpg

Virtual Awards Ceremony for Alexander Jane Noble Awards Honorees in Tech and Medicine on May 26, 2021

2021 Alexandra Jane Noble (AJN) Awards ceremony will be virtual, held May 26. ANJ Awards recognizes science innovators
17-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: AmandaRandles.png

Leaders in Tech and Medicine Honored by Novim AJN Awards for Contributions to Science

Academics at the University of Washington, Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, Zoom Video Communications, Pattern Computer receive science communication awards. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded commendations
13-Apr-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Contacts

Jennifer Harrison

 jennifer@pandopublicrelations.com

9167160636

Alyssa Reynolds

 alyssa@pandopublicrelations.com

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.24639