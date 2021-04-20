Newport News, VA USA

Physicists Net Neutron Star Gold from Measurement of Lead

Nuclear physicists have made a new, highly accurate measurement of the thickness of the neutron “skin” that encompasses the lead nucleus in experiments conducted at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility...
20-Apr-2021

Quantum Computing Tackles Calculations of Collisions

A new project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will use a quantum simulator to model experiments at the Electron-Ion Collider. This device uses quantum computing to simulate carefully crafted models...
30-Mar-2021

Teachers Invited to Participate in Virtual Science Activities Night

Elementary and middle school teachers are invited to register now to participate in the annual Virginia Region II Teacher Night hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility on April 14, 2021. The fully...
29-Mar-2021

Nuclear Physicists on the Hunt for Squeezed Protons

While protons populate the nucleus of every atom in the universe, sometimes they can be squeezed into a smaller size and slip out of the nucleus for a romp on their own. Observing these squeezed protons may offer unique insights into the particles...
25-Feb-2021

Research Fellow Turns to Accelerator Power for Wastewater Cleanup

In honor of Hermann Grunder, the founding director of Jefferson Lab, and his contributions to accelerator science, the lab recently established the Hermann Grunder Postdoctoral Fellowship in Accelerator Science. Now, the first Hermann Grunder...
25-Feb-2021

Remote-Working Team to Tame Electron Beams

A major injector upgrade at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility was well underway early last year when the pandemic hit, throwing scientists and their long-anticipated project for a loop. Literally...
18-Feb-2021

Jefferson Lab Launches Virtual AI Winter School for Physicists

Artificial intelligence is a game-changer in nuclear physics, able to enhance and accelerate fundamental research and analysis by orders of magnitude. DOE's Jefferson Lab is exploring the expanding synergy between nuclear physics and computer...
11-Jan-2021

Remote Work Suits Jefferson Lab Technical Designer

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned workplaces everywhere upside down, prompting countless brainstorming sessions on how to make work environments safer or whether jobs might be done just as well from home. Jefferson Lab technical designer Mindy Leffel...
7-Jan-2021


About

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) is one of 17 national laboratories funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. The lab also receives support from the City of Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The lab’s primary mission is to conduct basic research of the atom's nucleus using the lab’s unique particle accelerator, known as the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF). Jefferson Lab also conducts a variety of research using its Free-Electron Laser, which is based on the same electron-accelerating technology used in CEBAF.

In addition to its science mission, the lab provides programs designed to help educate the next generation in science and technology, and to engage the public.

Managing and operating the lab for DOE is Jefferson Science Associates, LLC. JSA is a limited liability company created by Southeastern Universities Research Association and PAE Applied Technologies.

Contacts

Lauren Hansen
Communications Manager

 lhansen@jlab.org

757-269-7689

Kandice Carter
Science Writer

 kcarter@jlab.org

757-269-7263

Deborah Dowd
Government Affairs/Tech Transfer Specialist

 dowd@jlab.org

757-269-7180
