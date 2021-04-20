Our News on Newswise
Physicists Net Neutron Star Gold from Measurement of Lead
Nuclear physicists have made a new, highly accurate measurement of the thickness of the neutron “skin” that encompasses the lead nucleus in experiments conducted at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility...
20-Apr-2021 3:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Quantum Computing Tackles Calculations of Collisions
A new project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will use a quantum simulator to model experiments at the Electron-Ion Collider. This device uses quantum computing to simulate carefully crafted models...
30-Mar-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Teachers Invited to Participate in Virtual Science Activities Night
Elementary and middle school teachers are invited to register now to participate in the annual Virginia Region II Teacher Night hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility on April 14, 2021. The fully...
29-Mar-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Nuclear Physicists on the Hunt for Squeezed Protons
While protons populate the nucleus of every atom in the universe, sometimes they can be squeezed into a smaller size and slip out of the nucleus for a romp on their own. Observing these squeezed protons may offer unique insights into the particles...
25-Feb-2021 3:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
Research Fellow Turns to Accelerator Power for Wastewater Cleanup
In honor of Hermann Grunder, the founding director of Jefferson Lab, and his contributions to accelerator science, the lab recently established the Hermann Grunder Postdoctoral Fellowship in Accelerator Science. Now, the first Hermann Grunder...
25-Feb-2021 10:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Remote-Working Team to Tame Electron Beams
A major injector upgrade at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility was well underway early last year when the pandemic hit, throwing scientists and their long-anticipated project for a loop. Literally...
18-Feb-2021 3:15 PM EST Add to Favorites
Jefferson Lab Launches Virtual AI Winter School for Physicists
Artificial intelligence is a game-changer in nuclear physics, able to enhance and accelerate fundamental research and analysis by orders of magnitude. DOE's Jefferson Lab is exploring the expanding synergy between nuclear physics and computer...
11-Jan-2021 4:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Remote Work Suits Jefferson Lab Technical Designer
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned workplaces everywhere upside down, prompting countless brainstorming sessions on how to make work environments safer or whether jobs might be done just as well from home. Jefferson Lab technical designer Mindy Leffel...
7-Jan-2021 4:15 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News