Southern California Food Allergy Institute Expands to San Diego

Pediatric food allergy and anaphylaxis treatment center to open first location outside of Long Beach in early 2022
Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in an Asymptomatic Pediatric Allergic Cohort


Food Allergy Expert on Peanut Allergy Treatment for Children

Dr. Inderpal Randhawa is providing true food freedom to those with severe food allergies with his Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™).
13-Dec-2021 1:05 PM EST

Contacts

Media
Marketing and Public Relations

 marketing@tpirc.org

(562) 490-9900

Andrea Anguiano

 aanguiano@tpirc.org

TPIRC Marketing

 marketing@tpirc.org

Nathan Marsteller
Director of Research

 nmarsteller@tpirc.org

(562) 490-9900x5x
