Study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces is infectious
A new study confirms the low likelihood that coronavirus contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study is the original report on recovering near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences directly from surface swabs.
25-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
Research Provides a Roadmap to HIV Eradication Via Stem Cell Therapy
A groundbreaking study found that stem cells reduce the amount of virus causing AIDS, boost the body’s antiviral immunity, and restore the gut’s lymphoid follicles damaged by HIV. It provided a roadmap for multi-pronged HIV eradication...
23-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Switching from Western diet to a balanced diet may reduce skin, joint inflammation
Diet rich in sugar and fat leads to disruption in the gut’s microbial culture and contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. Research shows that switching to a more balanced diet restores the gut’s health and suppresses...
22-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT
New Medical Director Named to Lead Clinical Cancer Research
The new medical director for the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Office of Clinical Research is Dr. Edward Kim who steps into his new position e on July 1, 2021.
21-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT
UC Davis Clinical Translational Science Center Awarded 5-year Grant Renewal From NIH
The UC Davis Clinical Translational Science Center (CTSC) received notice of its third National Institutes of Health (NIH) award renewal. The 5-year award, almost $33 million, provides critical funding to continue CTSC’s essential services for the...
17-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Most Californians unaware of law to prevent gun violence but would support using it
A new study shows that two-thirds of Californians don’t know about a law designed to prevent a person at risk of hurting themselves or others from possessing or purchasing firearms or ammunition. More than 80% of survey participants were...
4-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Researchers discover potential new approach to treating psoriatic joint inflammation
An international team of researchers, led by UC Davis Health, developed a new therapeutic approach to treating psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the joints.
3-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Male bladder cancer vulnerability could lead to a new treatment approach
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that targeting androgen receptors - a type of protein specific to men - may destroy cancer cells. Focusing on this male protein variant common in malignant bladder tumor cells may serve as a new...
28-Apr-2021 1:35 PM EDT
UC Davis Health experts available for interviews in English and Spanish on contact tracing
2-Oct-2020 2:55 PM EDT
UC Davis Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 following President’s Diagnosis
2-Oct-2020 12:35 PM EDT
UC Davis Health expert available to discuss pancreatic cancer: Why it is so lethal, and why there is hope
20-Jul-2020 2:05 PM EDT
The Surge in Throat Cancer, Especially in Men
Humanpapilloma virus (HPV) is now the leading cause of certain types of throat cancer. Dr. Michael Moore, director of head and neck surgery at UC Davis and an HPV-related cancer expert, answers some tough questions about the trend and what can be...
31-Jul-2018 6:05 PM EDT
Oh, My Aching Head! the Who, What, Why and How to Cope with Migraine
Migraine headaches can strike any time and be debilitating, making it impossible to work or enjoy even life’s simple pleasures. They affect approximately 12 percent of the population living in the U.S. and are three times more prevalent in women...
27-Jun-2018 1:05 PM EDT
UC Davis Researcher Urges Caution on Engineered Stem Cells
In a commentary published in the Jan. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, UC Davis researcher William Murphy expressed cautious optimism about efforts to genetically engineer hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to temporarily resist cell...
3-Jan-2018 5:05 PM EST
All the Rage, but Do They Work? UC Davis #ADHD Expert Offers Thoughts on #Fidget Toys
10-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT
#Autism, #vaccine experts can comment on Trump's Vaccine Safety Commission and Robert Kennedy Jr. leadership appointment
10-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST