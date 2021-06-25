A new study confirms the low likelihood that coronavirus contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study is the original report on recovering near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences directly from surface swabs.

A groundbreaking study found that stem cells reduce the amount of virus causing AIDS, boost the body’s antiviral immunity, and restore the gut’s lymphoid follicles damaged by HIV. It provided a roadmap for multi-pronged HIV eradication...

Diet rich in sugar and fat leads to disruption in the gut’s microbial culture and contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. Research shows that switching to a more balanced diet restores the gut’s health and suppresses...

The new medical director for the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Office of Clinical Research is Dr. Edward Kim who steps into his new position e on July 1, 2021.

The UC Davis Clinical Translational Science Center (CTSC) received notice of its third National Institutes of Health (NIH) award renewal. The 5-year award, almost $33 million, provides critical funding to continue CTSC’s essential services for the...

A new study shows that two-thirds of Californians don’t know about a law designed to prevent a person at risk of hurting themselves or others from possessing or purchasing firearms or ammunition. More than 80% of survey participants were...

An international team of researchers, led by UC Davis Health, developed a new therapeutic approach to treating psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the joints.

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that targeting androgen receptors - a type of protein specific to men - may destroy cancer cells. Focusing on this male protein variant common in malignant bladder tumor cells may serve as a new...

