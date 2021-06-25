Sacramento, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces is infectious

A new study confirms the low likelihood that coronavirus contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study is the original report on recovering near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences directly from surface swabs.
25-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: lymphoids.PNG

Research Provides a Roadmap to HIV Eradication Via Stem Cell Therapy

A groundbreaking study found that stem cells reduce the amount of virus causing AIDS, boost the body’s antiviral immunity, and restore the gut’s lymphoid follicles damaged by HIV. It provided a roadmap for multi-pronged HIV eradication...
23-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Switching from Western diet to a balanced diet may reduce skin, joint inflammation

Diet rich in sugar and fat leads to disruption in the gut’s microbial culture and contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. Research shows that switching to a more balanced diet restores the gut’s health and suppresses...
22-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 1601.jpg

New Medical Director Named to Lead Clinical Cancer Research

The new medical director for the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Office of Clinical Research is Dr. Edward Kim who steps into his new position e on July 1, 2021.
21-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CCRCteamhuddle.jpg

UC Davis Clinical Translational Science Center Awarded 5-year Grant Renewal From NIH

The UC Davis Clinical Translational Science Center (CTSC) received notice of its third National Institutes of Health (NIH) award renewal. The 5-year award, almost $33 million, provides critical funding to continue CTSC’s essential services for the...
17-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: GVROLisa.jpg

Most Californians unaware of law to prevent gun violence but would support using it

A new study shows that two-thirds of Californians don’t know about a law designed to prevent a person at risk of hurting themselves or others from possessing or purchasing firearms or ammunition. More than 80% of survey participants were...
4-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers discover potential new approach to treating psoriatic joint inflammation

An international team of researchers, led by UC Davis Health, developed a new therapeutic approach to treating psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the joints.
3-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Male bladder cancer vulnerability could lead to a new treatment approach

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that targeting androgen receptors - a type of protein specific to men - may destroy cancer cells. Focusing on this male protein variant common in malignant bladder tumor cells may serve as a new...
28-Apr-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

UC Davis Health experts available for interviews in English and Spanish on contact tracing

2-Oct-2020 2:55 PM EDT

Newswise: blumberg.jpg

UC Davis Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 following President’s Diagnosis

2-Oct-2020 12:35 PM EDT

UC Davis Health expert available to discuss pancreatic cancer: Why it is so lethal, and why there is hope

20-Jul-2020 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: michaelmoore.jpg

The Surge in Throat Cancer, Especially in Men

Humanpapilloma virus (HPV) is now the leading cause of certain types of throat cancer. Dr. Michael Moore, director of head and neck surgery at UC Davis and an HPV-related cancer expert, answers some tough questions about the trend and what can be...
31-Jul-2018 6:05 PM EDT

Newswise: lenaertsmarc.jpg

Oh, My Aching Head! the Who, What, Why and How to Cope with Migraine

Migraine headaches can strike any time and be debilitating, making it impossible to work or enjoy even life’s simple pleasures. They affect approximately 12 percent of the population living in the U.S. and are three times more prevalent in women...
27-Jun-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Newswise: Murphy-17.jpg

UC Davis Researcher Urges Caution on Engineered Stem Cells

In a commentary published in the Jan. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, UC Davis researcher William Murphy expressed cautious optimism about efforts to genetically engineer hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to temporarily resist cell...
3-Jan-2018 5:05 PM EST

Newswise: j_schweitzer.jpg

All the Rage, but Do They Work? UC Davis #ADHD Expert Offers Thoughts on #Fidget Toys

10-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise: Abbeduto_2.jpg

#Autism, #vaccine experts can comment on Trump's Vaccine Safety Commission and Robert Kennedy Jr. leadership appointment

10-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated center serving the Central Valley and inland Northern California, a region of more than 6 million people. Its specialists provide compassionate, comprehensive care for more than 15,000 adults and children every year and access to more than 150 active clinical trials at any given time. Its innovative research program engages more than 225 scientists at UC Davis who work collaboratively to advance discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. Patients have access to leading-edge care, including immunotherapy and other targeted treatments. Its Office of Community Outreach and Engagement addresses disparities in cancer outcomes across diverse populations, and the cancer center provides comprehensive education and workforce development programs for the next generation of clinicians and scientists.

Contacts

Andon Carling
Web Communications

 aacarling@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9430

Charles Casey
Public Information Officer
UC Davis Cancer Center

 cecasey@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9048

Karen Finney
Senior Public Information Representative

 klfinney@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9064

Edwin Garcia
Public Information Officer

 edmgarcia@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9323

Doreen Purvis
Administrative Assistant - Public Affairs and Marketing

 dpurvis@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9450

Tricia Tomiyoshi
Senior Public Information Officer

 ttomiyoshi@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9706

Stephanie Winn
Senior PIO
Comprehensive Cancer Ctr.

 stawinn@ucdavis.edu

916 501-9864

Pamela Wu
Director, Communications and Media Relations

 pcwu@ucdavis.edu

916-734-9040

Nadine Yehya
Science Writer

 nyehya@ucdavis.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30371