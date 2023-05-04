Sacramento, CA USA

How does stress from everyday life impact heart health?

UC Davis Health scientists have received a grant from the American Heart Association to study the effects of chronic stress on cardiovascular disease in underserved populations.
Estimated 6.5 million Californians know someone at risk of harming themselves, others

One in five adults in California, or an estimated 6.5 million people, are concerned that someone they know, usually a friend or family member, is at risk of harming themselves or others, according to new research published in Preventive Medicine....
Clinical trial begins using CAR T cells to potentially cure HIV

UC Davis Health researchers have dosed the second participant in their clinical trial looking to identify a potential cure for HIV utilizing CART-cell therapy.
Researchers discover how some brain cells transfer material to neurons in mice

A UC Davis study is the first to report on a material transfer mechanism from cells, known as oligodendrocytes, to neurons in the brain of a mouse model. This discovery opens new possibilities for understanding brain maturation and finding...
High blood pressure in your 30s is associated with worse brain health in your 70s

New research from the UC Davis School of Medicine shows high blood pressure in early adulthood is associated with worse brain health in late life — especially for men. The results suggest that treating hypertension in young and middle-aged adults...
No gene expression, no memory: Study reveals a key process in how the brain consolidates memories

A study from the UC Davis School of Medicine has identified a gene-enzyme interaction that appears to play a key role in how the brain forms memories. The findings provide insights into how PDE inhibitor medications may help diseases like...
‘UC Quits’ project helps patients stop smoking

A new study, the first collaboration of its kind by all five University of California health systems, shows UC Quits helps patients stop smoking.
UC Davis Health collaborates with Propeller Health to improve clinical outcomes of COPD patients

A new collaboration between UC Davis Health and Propeller Health will offer personalized treatment for high-risk patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders to Prevent Mass Shootings: What Does the Research Show?

Mass shooters frequently share their plans, creating opportunities to intervene. Experts from the UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program provide an overview of the research on mass shootings and the “red flag” laws or extreme risk...
UC Davis Health experts available for interviews in English and Spanish on contact tracing

UC Davis Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 following President’s Diagnosis

UC Davis Health expert available to discuss pancreatic cancer: Why it is so lethal, and why there is hope

The Surge in Throat Cancer, Especially in Men

Humanpapilloma virus (HPV) is now the leading cause of certain types of throat cancer. Dr. Michael Moore, director of head and neck surgery at UC Davis and an HPV-related cancer expert, answers some tough questions about the trend and what can be...
Oh, My Aching Head! the Who, What, Why and How to Cope with Migraine

Migraine headaches can strike any time and be debilitating, making it impossible to work or enjoy even life’s simple pleasures. They affect approximately 12 percent of the population living in the U.S. and are three times more prevalent in women...
UC Davis Researcher Urges Caution on Engineered Stem Cells

In a commentary published in the Jan. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, UC Davis researcher William Murphy expressed cautious optimism about efforts to genetically engineer hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to temporarily resist cell...
All the Rage, but Do They Work? UC Davis #ADHD Expert Offers Thoughts on #Fidget Toys

