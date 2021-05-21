Jonas Philanthropies awards grant to UCLA School of Nursing to fund doctoral student research

The UCLA School of Nursing master of science in nursing (MSN) degree programs jumped four spots this year, ranking No. 16 in U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools for 2022. Nationally, the school is currently ranked No. 7 among...

Dr. Robert Lucero will join UCLA School of Nursing as the next associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion

The Post-baccalaureate nurse residency program will contribute to improving care for veterans by providing training and support to newly graduated nurses.

A study on the negative perception of support groups among older breast cancer survivors was selected as a 2019 Best Original Research Paper in the journal Cancer Nursing.

“Tips for Parents Who Learn Their Newborn Has Developmental Disability” provides information for both parents and various providers who work directly with parents and includes links to valuable resources.

Paintings bring the UCLA School of Nursing's story to life in a way that engages and creates pride.

A study published in The Online Journal of Issues in Nursing shows that Claire Temple, a nurse character in the Marvel cinematic universe and the cast of Call the Midwife, on BBC and PBS are portraying nurses in groundbreaking ways.

