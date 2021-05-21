Los Angeles, CA USA

UCLA School of Nursing Awarded Grant from Jonas Philanthropies to Fund Doctoral Nursing Student

Jonas Philanthropies awards grant to UCLA School of Nursing to fund doctoral student research
UCLA School of Nursing Master's Programs Jump to #16 in 2022 U.S. News Rankings

The UCLA School of Nursing master of science in nursing (MSN) degree programs jumped four spots this year, ranking No. 16 in U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools for 2022. Nationally, the school is currently ranked No. 7 among...
UCLA School of Nursing Welcomes New Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Dr. Robert Lucero will join UCLA School of Nursing as the next associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion
UCLA, VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System launch nurse residency program

The Post-baccalaureate nurse residency program will contribute to improving care for veterans by providing training and support to newly graduated nurses.
Study on Negative Perception of Support Groups Garners Research Paper Award

A study on the negative perception of support groups among older breast cancer survivors was selected as a 2019 Best Original Research Paper in the journal Cancer Nursing.
Creating a Message of Hope

“Tips for Parents Who Learn Their Newborn Has Developmental Disability” provides information for both parents and various providers who work directly with parents and includes links to valuable resources.
Walls of Art Tell the Story of UCLA School of Nursing

Paintings bring the UCLA School of Nursing's story to life in a way that engages and creates pride.
Big Step in the Right Direction:

A study published in The Online Journal of Issues in Nursing shows that Claire Temple, a nurse character in the Marvel cinematic universe and the cast of Call the Midwife, on BBC and PBS are portraying nurses in groundbreaking ways.
The UCLA School of Nursing prepares nurses and scholars to lead and transform nursing care in a rapidly changing, diverse and complex healthcare environment through academic excellence, innovative research, superior clinical practice, strong community partnerships, and global initiatives. The School is ranked #20 among nursing graduate schools by U.S. News and World Report and #20 in NIH research funding for nursing schools. Examples of current investigations include studies of heart failure and sleep apnea on brain function; assessment and management of pressure ulcers with new technology; nurse-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy for cardiac patients with or at risk for depression, risk reduction among homeless and drug addicted adults and adolescents at risk of HIV, TB, HBV, genetic protection of stem cells for HIV control.

