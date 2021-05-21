Our News on Newswise
UCLA School of Nursing Awarded Grant from Jonas Philanthropies to Fund Doctoral Nursing Student
Jonas Philanthropies awards grant to UCLA School of Nursing to fund doctoral student research
UCLA School of Nursing Master's Programs Jump to #16 in 2022 U.S. News Rankings
The UCLA School of Nursing master of science in nursing (MSN) degree programs jumped four spots this year, ranking No. 16 in U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools for 2022. Nationally, the school is currently ranked No. 7 among...
UCLA School of Nursing Welcomes New Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Dr. Robert Lucero will join UCLA School of Nursing as the next associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion
UCLA, VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System launch nurse residency program
The Post-baccalaureate nurse residency program will contribute to improving care for veterans by providing training and support to newly graduated nurses.
Study on Negative Perception of Support Groups Garners Research Paper Award
A study on the negative perception of support groups among older breast cancer survivors was selected as a 2019 Best Original Research Paper in the journal Cancer Nursing.
Creating a Message of Hope
“Tips for Parents Who Learn Their Newborn Has Developmental Disability” provides information for both parents and various providers who work directly with parents and includes links to valuable resources.
Walls of Art Tell the Story of UCLA School of Nursing
Paintings bring the UCLA School of Nursing's story to life in a way that engages and creates pride.
Big Step in the Right Direction:
A study published in The Online Journal of Issues in Nursing shows that Claire Temple, a nurse character in the Marvel cinematic universe and the cast of Call the Midwife, on BBC and PBS are portraying nurses in groundbreaking ways.
“Mental Disorders Could Become Second Pandemic” Says Trauma Expert
5-May-2020 1:20 PM EDT
Lauren Clark, PhD, RN, quality of life expert in issues for persons with developmental disabilities, can speak to their vulnerabilities during COVID.
22-Apr-2020 6:35 PM EDT
UCLA Expert Available for Interviews at SLEEP Annual Meeting
9-Jun-2016 9:00 AM EDTSee All Experts