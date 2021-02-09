USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

For their project, “Fruits of Labor,” Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the AP have earned the 2021 Selden Ring Award for Investigative Reporting. The annual award, one of the foremost honors in investigative journalism, has been presented by...

One month after the U.S. presidential election, the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations surveyed journalists, communication professionals and the general public on how the outcome — Joe Biden as our 46th President — will impact...

The COVID-19 pandemic will remain the dominant topic for Americans in nearly every aspect of their lives in 2021, according to a survey in the USC Center for Public Relations’ annual Relevance Report. When asked about news they will consume, 44%...

More Americans rely on CNN as their primary information source about COVID-19 than other cable outlets, and Anderson Cooper is trusted by more Americans than other cable commentators, a study by the USC Center for the Digital Future (CDF) has...

In spite of the stress from COVID-19 and stay-at-home restrictions, many Americans continue to say the relationships with their spouses and children have improved during the pandemic, a study by the USC Center for the Digital Future (CDF) has found.

After more than six months of living in a pandemic, large percentages of Americans continue to indulge in unhealthy lifestyle habits, including overeating and increased use of alcohol and marijuana — all while many are exercising less, according...

Six months into the most severe global pandemic in more than a century, are Americans complying with basic precautions to avoid infection and spread of the coronavirus? And will they be vaccinated when a proven treatment for COVID-19 is released?...

A growing number of college students like their online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many want reduced tuition if their education is online and not in person, reported the second study on the social and cultural impact of the...

