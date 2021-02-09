USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Our News on Newswise
Associated Press team wins 2021 Selden Ring Award for series on exploitation and abuse in the palm oil industry
For their project, “Fruits of Labor,” Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the AP have earned the 2021 Selden Ring Award for Investigative Reporting. The annual award, one of the foremost honors in investigative journalism, has been presented by...
9-Feb-2021
Despite Biden’s Call for National Unity, USC Annenberg Survey Forecasts Increased Polarization and Activism During Next Four Years
One month after the U.S. presidential election, the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations surveyed journalists, communication professionals and the general public on how the outcome — Joe Biden as our 46th President — will impact...
20-Jan-2021
USC Annenberg Survey About 2021 Affirms the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Remain the Dominant Topic in American Life, but Many Are Hopeful
The COVID-19 pandemic will remain the dominant topic for Americans in nearly every aspect of their lives in 2021, according to a survey in the USC Center for Public Relations’ annual Relevance Report. When asked about news they will consume, 44%...
14-Oct-2020
CNN and Anderson Cooper lead as America’s primary cable news sources about COVID-19; views about cable media polarized based on political stance, reports USC Center for the Digital Future
More Americans rely on CNN as their primary information source about COVID-19 than other cable outlets, and Anderson Cooper is trusted by more Americans than other cable commentators, a study by the USC Center for the Digital Future (CDF) has...
8-Oct-2020
Relationships at home during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to improve, reports USC Center for the Digital Future
In spite of the stress from COVID-19 and stay-at-home restrictions, many Americans continue to say the relationships with their spouses and children have improved during the pandemic, a study by the USC Center for the Digital Future (CDF) has found.
1-Oct-2020
Many Americans continue to maintain unhealthy lifestyle habits during COVID-19; overeating, alcohol drinking and marijuana use increase while exercise declines, reports USC Center for the Digital Future
After more than six months of living in a pandemic, large percentages of Americans continue to indulge in unhealthy lifestyle habits, including overeating and increased use of alcohol and marijuana — all while many are exercising less, according...
24-Sep-2020
Many Americans still ignore safety precautions for COVID-19, one-fifth will refuse a vaccine, reports study by the USC Center for the Digital Future
Six months into the most severe global pandemic in more than a century, are Americans complying with basic precautions to avoid infection and spread of the coronavirus? And will they be vaccinated when a proven treatment for COVID-19 is released?...
16-Sep-2020
Online college instruction has improved since the pandemic began, say college students, but instruction on the internet should cost less, reports study by the USC Center for the Digital Future
A growing number of college students like their online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many want reduced tuition if their education is online and not in person, reported the second study on the social and cultural impact of the...
9-Sep-2020
