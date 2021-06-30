Dallas, TX USA

Cardio Health Decline Tied to Midlife Wealth

DALLAS – June 30, 2021 – A relative decline in wealth during midlife increases the likelihood of a cardiac event or heart disease after age 65 while an increase in wealth between ages 50 and 64 is associated with lower cardiovascular risk,...
Novel Microscopy Method At UT Southwestern Provides Look Into Future of Cell Biology

What if a microscope allowed us to explore the 3D microcosm of blood vessels, nerves, and cancer cells instantaneously in virtual reality? What if it could provide views from multiple directions in real time without physically moving the specimen...
Texas Health Informatics Alliance Launches, Opens Registration For Its First Conference

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) are pleased to announce the formation of the Texas Health Informatics...
Lowering Iron in Fat Cells Prevented Weight Gain in Mice

DALLAS – June 28, 2021 – Lowering iron content in fat cells prevented mice fed a high-fat diet from gaining excess weight and developing associated health problems by limiting the amount of lipids absorbed by the intestines, UT Southwestern...
UT Southwestern Investigators Report First Analysis Of Pioneering Kidney Cancer Radiation Approach in Clinical Trial

A new approach using precisely targeted, high-dose radiation to treat invasive kidney cancer proves safe, based on a clinical trial by the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center’s kidney cancer program. The study, published...
HER3 Gene Mutations Can Worsen Tumor Growth in Breast Cancer, Study Suggests

DALLAS – June 24, 2021 – Mutations in a gene related to HER2, a gene frequently implicated in breast cancers and a variety of other malignancies, can amplify activity that spurs tumor growth, a new study led by UT Southwestern researchers...
New NIH Grant Supports Ongoing UTSW Investigation of Debilitating Complications of Blood Clots in Teens

DALLAS – June 23, 2021 – UT Southwestern will lead a multicenter investigation into why children and young adults experience decreased physical activity and shortness of breath after experiencing blood clots, thanks to a four-year $2.97 million...
Study Finds Dosing Strategy May Affect Immunotherapy Outcomes

DALLAS – June 14, 2021 – Overweight cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments live more than twice as long as lighter patients, but only when dosing is weight-based, according to a study by cancer researchers at UT Southwestern Medical...
UT Southwestern has these sources for your reporting on the Chinese coronavirus

22-Jan-2020 12:30 PM EST

Texas Mandate: Largest High Schools to Report All Concussions to Statewide Registry

Starting this fall, the biggest public high schools in Texas are required to report all sports concussions to a central database as part of one of the nation’s largest statewide endeavors to track brain injuries in youth athletics.
21-Aug-2019 5:05 PM EDT

Reconsider the 'Peanuts and Cracker Jacks'

11-Apr-2019 4:20 PM EDT

Psychology Behind Tax Procrastination

Research shows that most people file taxes based on how much cash they have on hand and if they expect a payment or a refund,
10-Apr-2019 5:05 PM EDT

Scientists Weigh in on Debate to Quash Daylight Saving

14-Mar-2019 2:35 PM EDT

Rate of Highchair Misuse Climbs

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports a 25 percent leap in children injured using highchairs – the biggest jump in large-volume categories that included highchairs, strollers, cribs/mattresses, and infant carriers.
18-Feb-2019 4:45 PM EST

Time for Dallas to Capitalize on Biotech Potential

Dallas is well-known for its oil industry, corporate headquarters, and technology startups. But did you know that the science behind some of the best-selling prescription drugs of all time was developed here?
17-Jan-2019 4:05 PM EST

UT Southwestern Leads Expert Consortium Refining Prognosis of Invasive Kidney Cancer

24-May-2018 5:05 PM EDT

About

UT Southwestern is an academic medical center, world-renowned for its research, widely respected for its teaching and training, and highly regarded for the quality of clinical care its faculty provides to patients at UT Southwestern University Hospitals & Clinics and its affiliated hospitals.

