Cardio Health Decline Tied to Midlife Wealth
DALLAS – June 30, 2021 – A relative decline in wealth during midlife increases the likelihood of a cardiac event or heart disease after age 65 while an increase in wealth between ages 50 and 64 is associated with lower cardiovascular risk,...
30-Jun-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Novel Microscopy Method At UT Southwestern Provides Look Into Future of Cell Biology
What if a microscope allowed us to explore the 3D microcosm of blood vessels, nerves, and cancer cells instantaneously in virtual reality? What if it could provide views from multiple directions in real time without physically moving the specimen...
29-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Texas Health Informatics Alliance Launches, Opens Registration For Its First Conference
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) are pleased to announce the formation of the Texas Health Informatics...
28-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Lowering Iron in Fat Cells Prevented Weight Gain in Mice
DALLAS – June 28, 2021 – Lowering iron content in fat cells prevented mice fed a high-fat diet from gaining excess weight and developing associated health problems by limiting the amount of lipids absorbed by the intestines, UT Southwestern...
28-Jun-2021 2:40 PM EDT
UT Southwestern Investigators Report First Analysis Of Pioneering Kidney Cancer Radiation Approach in Clinical Trial
A new approach using precisely targeted, high-dose radiation to treat invasive kidney cancer proves safe, based on a clinical trial by the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center’s kidney cancer program. The study, published...
28-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT
HER3 Gene Mutations Can Worsen Tumor Growth in Breast Cancer, Study Suggests
DALLAS – June 24, 2021 – Mutations in a gene related to HER2, a gene frequently implicated in breast cancers and a variety of other malignancies, can amplify activity that spurs tumor growth, a new study led by UT Southwestern researchers...
24-Jun-2021 12:35 PM EDT
New NIH Grant Supports Ongoing UTSW Investigation of Debilitating Complications of Blood Clots in Teens
DALLAS – June 23, 2021 – UT Southwestern will lead a multicenter investigation into why children and young adults experience decreased physical activity and shortness of breath after experiencing blood clots, thanks to a four-year $2.97 million...
23-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Study Finds Dosing Strategy May Affect Immunotherapy Outcomes
DALLAS – June 14, 2021 – Overweight cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments live more than twice as long as lighter patients, but only when dosing is weight-based, according to a study by cancer researchers at UT Southwestern Medical...
14-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT
UT Southwestern has these sources for your reporting on the Chinese coronavirus
22-Jan-2020 12:30 PM EST
Texas Mandate: Largest High Schools to Report All Concussions to Statewide Registry
Starting this fall, the biggest public high schools in Texas are required to report all sports concussions to a central database as part of one of the nation’s largest statewide endeavors to track brain injuries in youth athletics.
21-Aug-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Reconsider the 'Peanuts and Cracker Jacks'
11-Apr-2019 4:20 PM EDT
Psychology Behind Tax Procrastination
Research shows that most people file taxes based on how much cash they have on hand and if they expect a payment or a refund,
10-Apr-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Scientists Weigh in on Debate to Quash Daylight Saving
14-Mar-2019 2:35 PM EDT
Rate of Highchair Misuse Climbs
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports a 25 percent leap in children injured using highchairs – the biggest jump in large-volume categories that included highchairs, strollers, cribs/mattresses, and infant carriers.
18-Feb-2019 4:45 PM EST
Time for Dallas to Capitalize on Biotech Potential
Dallas is well-known for its oil industry, corporate headquarters, and technology startups. But did you know that the science behind some of the best-selling prescription drugs of all time was developed here?
17-Jan-2019 4:05 PM EST
UT Southwestern Leads Expert Consortium Refining Prognosis of Invasive Kidney Cancer
24-May-2018 5:05 PM EDT