Montreal, Quebec Canada

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Results of the COLCORONA study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complications
27-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

The use of couple therapy to reduce pain during intercourse

New study shows cognitive-behavioural therapy for couples to be more effective in alleviating genito-pelvic pain tan medical treatment.
25-May-2021 10:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: csm_20210504_fibrose_kystique_princ_621afda569.jpg

Cystic fibrosis: towards better treatment and stronger lungs

In their lab, CRCHUM scientists Emmanuelle Brochiero and Damien Adam are studying ways of better predicting the efficacy of medications and helping injured lungs repair and regenerate.
6-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ImageG4_Alzheimer.jpg

BMI1, a promising gene to protect against Alzheimer's disease

An Canadian molecular biologist a discovers a new function for BMI1, which is known to counteract brain aging.
23-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: BrainMRI_harshparenting.jpg

Does ‘harsh parenting’ lead to smaller brains?

A study shows that harsh parenting practices in childhood have long-term repercussions for children’s brain development.
19-Mar-2021 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Impatiente_pollinisation_2.jpg

When the Bloom Is Off

In a study published today in Current Biology, Canadian biology professors Simon Joly and Daniel Schoen show that cleistogamy, as this type of self-pollination is known, is strongly associated with bilaterally symmetric flowers, such as orchids,...
2-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Abnormal hyperactivation in the brain may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s

A research team led by psychology and neuroscience professor Sylvie Belleville has just targeted an early biomarker of the disease.
21-Jan-2021 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 1567214795113-heic1809a_625.jpg

A ‘super-puff’ planet like no other

A Canadian-led team of astronomers discovers that the core mass of exoplanet WASP-107b is much lower than previously thought possible for a gas-giant planet.
14-Jan-2021 12:50 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Not All Canadians Feeling the Heat of Climate Change

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Paris hammering out the details of the global fight against climate change, a new study out of the University of Montreal and the Trottier Energy Institute shows that Canadian attitudes are somewhat...
30-Nov-2015 7:05 AM EST

University experts available to journalists to clarify #ParisAttacks / #AttentasParis

16-Nov-2015 9:05 PM EST

Newswise: 4396927061_5de4bf2e59_b.jpg

Canadian University #Criminology Prof Supports #Legalization of #Marijuana. #Cdnpoli

9-Nov-2015 1:05 PM EST

Newswise: cc2a4ae5e5.jpg

#CharlieHebdo #JeSuisCharlie - University Experts Available for Media Comment

16-Jan-2015 1:00 PM EST

Referendum on Scotland #Independence – University Experts Available to Speak From Quebec/Canada Perspective #Indyref #Voteyes #Voteno

16-Sep-2014 9:20 AM EDT

Newswise: 10495051_552600578179941_2840625092944868853_o.jpg

#WorldHepatitisDay: Experts Available

28-Jul-2014 11:00 AM EDT

@uMontreal_News Expert Available for Media Comment on #India Elections #Indiavotes #india2014

14-May-2014 9:45 AM EDT

@uMontreal_news Experts Comment on #Quebec Election Issues #QC2014 #polqc #cdnpoli

21-Mar-2014 10:00 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Contacts

Sophie Langlois
Communications Directeur

 sophie.langlois@umontreal.ca

514-343-7704

Julie Cordeau-Gazaille
Press Attache

 j.cordeau-gazaille@umontreal.ca

514 343-6796

Geneviéve Bouchard
Director of International Communications

 g.bouchard@umontreal.ca

514 343-6776

Jeff Heinrich
Press Attaché (Canada & International)

 jeff.heinrich@umontreal.ca

514-343-7593

Genevieve O'Meara
Senior communication advisor
Science

 genevieve.omeara@umontreal.ca

514-343-7704

Anne Quirion
Conseillère en communications

 email@email.com

See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

physics world
Bourneville's tuberous sclerosis: everything unfolds in the brain shortly after birth

By disrupting postnatal development in GABAergic interneurons, a genetic mutation appears to be at the origin ...
23 Jun 2021

physics world
A ‘bio-refinery’: using the chemistry of willow trees to treat Canada’s city wastewater

Millions of litres of primary municipal wastewater can be treated sustainably using fast-growing willow trees ...
21 Jun 2021

physics world
Fighting antibiotic resistance with the power of automated microscopy and AI

Microbiologist Yves Brun has received a major grant to test an innovative approach that could lead to the disc...
21 Jun 2021

physics world
How is COVID-19 affecting our kids? Children’s Health and Education Observatory gets $5M

The Children’s Health and Education Observatory has received a $5 million Fonds de recherche du Québec gran...
14 Jun 2021

physics world
ALS: decoding its molecular mechanisms to improve treatment

CRCHUM scientists Christine Vande Velde and Geneviève Matte work on multiple ways to fight amyotrophic latera...
14 Jun 2021

physics world
Quebec procedural guide to meetings gets English translation

Four decades after being published in French, the Code Lesperance - by retired lawyer and longtime UdeM secret...
09 Jun 2021

physics world
Phantom noises and hypersensitivity to sound: tech to the rescue?

UdeM professor and audiology researcher Sylvie Hébert is using technological advances to shed light on hypera...
03 Jun 2021

physics world
A rare solar eclipse on the morning of June 10

For the first time since 1930, Quebecers will be able to see the moon’s silhouette directly cover the sun, h...
01 Jun 2021

physics world
Head injury and concussion in toddlers: early detection of symptoms is vital

Concussions can have harmful consequences for toddlers. An UdeM research team has developed a tool to detect t...
01 Jun 2021

physics world
Colchicine study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

UdeM medical professor Jean-Claude Tardif comments on the publication in a peer-reviewed journal of his COLCOR...
27 May 2021

physics world
Back to the office: a major post-pandemic test for employers

What will the migration back to the workplace after the pandemic look like? “It will be a major test for emp...
27 May 2021

physics world
Are you happy or angry in front of the screen?

After a day in front of the computer, EmoScienS can give you an assessment of your emotional facial expression...
25 May 2021

physics world
Making sex less painful, via couples therapy

A new study led by researchers at Université de Montréal and Dalhousie University shows that cognitive-behav...
21 May 2021

physics world
Yoshua Bengio ranked 2nd in the world by Guide2Research

A pioneer of deep learning and founder of Mila, the Université de Montréal professor is near the pinnacle of...
20 May 2021

physics world
A brand new cocktail to fight HIV

In a study led by UdeM's Andrés Finzi and colleagues in the U.S., the virus took four times longer to return ...
20 May 2021

physics world
Mila’s Sasha Luccioni gets a $20,000 award

Supervised by UdeM professor Yoshua Bengio, the polyglot postdoctoral student is the 2021 winner of the Antido...
20 May 2021

physics world
Put the St. Lawrence (back) on your plate

Nutrition professor Marie Marquis is part of Manger notre Saint-Laurent, a collective that promotes seafood fr...
19 May 2021

physics world
Anasens: a UdeM start-up with a bright future!

At-home blood testing for the monitoring of chronic diseases may one day be a reality....
19 May 2021

physics world
A small minority of Montreal children have had COVID-19

Preliminary results of UdeM researcher Kate Zinszer’s EnCORE study suggest nearly 6 per cent of kids in four...
18 May 2021

physics world
Dr. Trang Hoang, recipient of the Jeanne Manery Fisher Memorial Lecture Award

The award recognizes eminent Canadian woman scientist who has a distinguished career in the fields of biochemi...
17 May 2021

physics world
Professor Shin Koseki appointed UNESCO Chair in Urban Landscape at Université de Montréal

New UNESCO Chair Shin Koseki is passionate about politics, social justice and sustainable development. He plan...
17 May 2021

physics world
Multiple sclerosis: how to halt its progression?

Researchers at the CRCHUM led by neurosciences professor Nathalie Arbour are tracking the molecules responsibl...
14 May 2021

physics world
Gilles Brassard named an international member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences

A professor in UdeM’s Department of Computer Science and Operations Research, Canada’s ‘father of quantu...
13 May 2021

physics world
Roger David Kornberg, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in chemistry, to speak May 20

Members of the Quebec scientific community are invited to watch an online lecture on chromosomes by the esteem...
12 May 2021

physics world
A personalized anti-cancer vaccine that works in mice

Marie-Claude Bourgeois-Daigneault and her team at the CRCHUM are using mice to show how a combination of pepti...
11 May 2021

physics world
UdeM unveils new sustainable development strategy

The university has adopted an ambitious strategic plan for sustainable development that defines new priorities...
05 May 2021

physics world
Cystic fibrosis: towards better treatment and stronger lungs

In their lab, CRCHUM scientists Emmanuelle Brochiero and Damien Adam are studying ways of better predicting th...
05 May 2021

physics world
UdeM named 39th in the world in the Times Higher Education 'Impact' ranking

Thanks to its continuing initiatives in sustainable development, the university ranks favourably with others a...
23 Apr 2021

physics world
Feeling confinement in the gut

Resolving a missing link of research, Canadian researchers find significant microbiome changes in crew who spe...
23 Apr 2021

physics world
Sharing open data: sometimes costly but mostly good

Researchers gain by openly sharing data, but men and junior scientists are more likely than women and senior s...
20 Apr 2021

physics world
Measuring climate change: it's in the hands of the people of the Far North

Geographers at UdeM and Wilfrid Laurier University will train six indigenous community members to maintain ins...
09 Apr 2021

physics world
NeuroBasis, a new multi-institution project, is launched

With a budget of $8 million, two UdeM scientists at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute are probing the c...
30 Mar 2021

physics world
Predicting when epileptic seizures will happen

Scientists at the CHUM Research Centre work towards forecasting or at least better detecting when a person wit...
26 Mar 2021

physics world
BMI1, a promising gene to protect against Alzheimer's disease

An UdeM molecular biologist at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Research Centre discovers a new function for ...
23 Mar 2021

physics world
Does ‘harsh parenting’ lead to smaller brains?

A study shows that harsh parenting practices in childhood have long-term repercussions for children’s brain ...
22 Mar 2021

physics world
The dialogue on AI is open!

Interested in the ethics of new technologies? Join the open dialogue on artificial intelligence through a seri...
19 Mar 2021

physics world
HIV: an antidiabetic drug to reduce chronic inflammation

Researchers at the CRCHUM find that metformin could help people living with HIV who are being treated with ant...
18 Mar 2021

physics world
COVID-19: how does it affect the people preparing food?

Researchers at UdeM and Université Laval get $2.2 million to measure the impact of the pandemic on food worke...
17 Mar 2021

physics world
Black children are overrepresented in Quebec's child welfare system

In Montreal, one in four black English-speaking children were in a youth-protection centre in 2011, a study by...
16 Mar 2021

physics world
COVID-19: when mourning is put on hold

Unable to organize or go to funerals, a significant number of Quebecers who lost a loved one during the pandem...
10 Mar 2021

physics world
COVID-19: biomarkers linked to severe forms of the disease

UdeM neuroscientist Catherine Larochelle leads a study at the CHUM Research Centre that finds that a set of im...
04 Mar 2021

physics world
How many teachers have had COVID-19?

Researchers at UdeM and in Ontario and British Columbia will try to determine the prevalence of the disease am...
04 Mar 2021

physics world
4 million pregnancies and over 20 years of data

UdeM researcher Anick Bérard receives $3 million to study the use of medications by expectant mothers in Cana...
03 Mar 2021

physics world
Mark Carney at UdeM: “Hope is not a strategy”

The British-Canadian economist and former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor addressed over 1,350 at...
26 Feb 2021

physics world
A new way beckons to treat severe obesity

Michel Bouvier, the Killam Prize-winning director of UdeM’s Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer,...
26 Feb 2021

physics world
A post-COVID-19 research clinic welcomes its first patients

Led by UdeM infectious-diseases specialist Emilia Liana Falcone, a multidisciplinary team at the Montreal Clin...
23 Feb 2021

physics world
Irina Rish speaks on the role of women in science

The Mila researcher and associate professor of computer science at UdeM participates today in a roundtable dur...
11 Feb 2021

physics world
A prestigious Killam Prize for Michel Bouvier

Biochemist Michel Bouvier has been awarded a Killam Prize for major scientific contributions in molecular phar...
11 Feb 2021

physics world
Discovery of a new drug for diabetic retinopathy

With a San Francisco biotech company, an UdeM eye expert develops a treatment that could potentially treat pat...
11 Feb 2021

physics world
When the bloom is off

Why do some plants produce small and unattractive flowers? Two Montreal researchers think they’ve figured ou...
03 Feb 2021

physics world
Despite challenges, Quebec health-care workers adapting well to stress

Eighty-five per cent of staffers in hospitals and long-term-care centres coped well with the mental stress the...
03 Feb 2021

physics world
The IVADO/Mila Deep Learning School is back for its 6th edition

The IVADO/Mila Deep Learning School set up by Yoshua Bengio aims to introduce information technology professio...
02 Feb 2021

physics world
Improving the representation of Black students in medical schools

UdeM’s Faculty of Medicine is organizing a forum on Black student representation in health science programs....
01 Feb 2021

physics world
Trying to break your dependency on cocaine? Here’s one way that doesn’t seem to work.

Taking cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis sativa plant, appears ineffective in treating cocaine use disor...
27 Jan 2021

physics world
UdeM open access policy: publications are freely available to all

Under the new policy, UdeM is committed to making scholarly publications by members of the University communit...
25 Jan 2021

physics world
Abnormal hyperactivation in the brain may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s

A research team led by UdeM psychology and neuroscience professor Sylvie Belleville has just targeted an early...
21 Jan 2021

physics world
A ‘super-puff’ planet like no other

An UdeM-led team of astronomers discovers that the core mass of exoplanet WASP-107b is much lower than previou...
18 Jan 2021

physics world
UM171: the molecule that keeps on giving

In a study published in Cell Stem Cell, a research team of 15 scientists led by UdeM hematologist Guy Sauvagea...
12 Jan 2021

physics world
Infants little affected by COVID-19

A CHU Sainte-Justine study of clinical characteristics and disease severity in infants with COVID-19 shows tha...
16 Dec 2020

physics world
New use for an old drug

Researchers at three Canadian universities find the key to unlocking the antidepressant effect of ketamine in ...
16 Dec 2020

Twitter

Facebook

close
3.92995