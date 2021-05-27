Our News on Newswise
Results of the COLCORONA study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine
Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complications
27-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The use of couple therapy to reduce pain during intercourse
New study shows cognitive-behavioural therapy for couples to be more effective in alleviating genito-pelvic pain tan medical treatment.
25-May-2021 10:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cystic fibrosis: towards better treatment and stronger lungs
In their lab, CRCHUM scientists Emmanuelle Brochiero and Damien Adam are studying ways of better predicting the efficacy of medications and helping injured lungs repair and regenerate.
6-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
BMI1, a promising gene to protect against Alzheimer's disease
An Canadian molecular biologist a discovers a new function for BMI1, which is known to counteract brain aging.
23-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Does ‘harsh parenting’ lead to smaller brains?
A study shows that harsh parenting practices in childhood have long-term repercussions for children’s brain development.
19-Mar-2021 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
When the Bloom Is Off
In a study published today in Current Biology, Canadian biology professors Simon Joly and Daniel Schoen show that cleistogamy, as this type of self-pollination is known, is strongly associated with bilaterally symmetric flowers, such as orchids,...
2-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Abnormal hyperactivation in the brain may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s
A research team led by psychology and neuroscience professor Sylvie Belleville has just targeted an early biomarker of the disease.
21-Jan-2021 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
A ‘super-puff’ planet like no other
A Canadian-led team of astronomers discovers that the core mass of exoplanet WASP-107b is much lower than previously thought possible for a gas-giant planet.
14-Jan-2021 12:50 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Not All Canadians Feeling the Heat of Climate Change
While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Paris hammering out the details of the global fight against climate change, a new study out of the University of Montreal and the Trottier Energy Institute shows that Canadian attitudes are somewhat...
30-Nov-2015 7:05 AM EST
University experts available to journalists to clarify #ParisAttacks / #AttentasParis
16-Nov-2015 9:05 PM EST
Canadian University #Criminology Prof Supports #Legalization of #Marijuana. #Cdnpoli
9-Nov-2015 1:05 PM EST
#CharlieHebdo #JeSuisCharlie - University Experts Available for Media Comment
16-Jan-2015 1:00 PM EST
Referendum on Scotland #Independence – University Experts Available to Speak From Quebec/Canada Perspective #Indyref #Voteyes #Voteno
16-Sep-2014 9:20 AM EDT
#WorldHepatitisDay: Experts Available
28-Jul-2014 11:00 AM EDT
@uMontreal_News Expert Available for Media Comment on #India Elections #Indiavotes #india2014
14-May-2014 9:45 AM EDT
@uMontreal_news Experts Comment on #Quebec Election Issues #QC2014 #polqc #cdnpoli
21-Mar-2014 10:00 AM EDTSee All Experts