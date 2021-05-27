Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complications

New study shows cognitive-behavioural therapy for couples to be more effective in alleviating genito-pelvic pain tan medical treatment.

In their lab, CRCHUM scientists Emmanuelle Brochiero and Damien Adam are studying ways of better predicting the efficacy of medications and helping injured lungs repair and regenerate.

An Canadian molecular biologist a discovers a new function for BMI1, which is known to counteract brain aging.

A study shows that harsh parenting practices in childhood have long-term repercussions for children’s brain development.

In a study published today in Current Biology, Canadian biology professors Simon Joly and Daniel Schoen show that cleistogamy, as this type of self-pollination is known, is strongly associated with bilaterally symmetric flowers, such as orchids,...

A research team led by psychology and neuroscience professor Sylvie Belleville has just targeted an early biomarker of the disease.

A Canadian-led team of astronomers discovers that the core mass of exoplanet WASP-107b is much lower than previously thought possible for a gas-giant planet.

