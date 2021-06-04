Our News on Newswise
UHN announces first-in-Canada Social Medicine Modular Housing in Parkdale, in partnership with the City and United Way Greater Toronto
University Health Network (UHN) and the Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine, in partnership with the City of Toronto and United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT), are creating what is believed to be the first of its kind in Canada, Social Medicine...
AI outperforms humans in creating cancer treatments, but do doctors trust it? It depends!
The impact of deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) for radiation cancer therapy in a real-world clinical setting has been tested by Princess Margaret researchers in a unique study involving physicians and their patients.
Turning a pancreatic cancer cell’s addiction into a death sentence
Probing the unique biology of human pancreatic cancer cells in a laboratory has yielded unexpected insights of a weakness that can be used against the cells to kill them.
Led by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Scientist Dr. Marianne Koritzinsky,...
Triple Combination Therapy Shows Promise Against a Rare Deadly Asbestos Cancer
Combining immune-boosting drugs with radiation and surgery increased the survival and anticancer immune response in mouse models of mesothelioma in preclinical research by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers.
Deep Learning model developed at UHN to maximize lifespan after liver transplant
Researchers from University Health Network have developed and validated an innovative deep learning model to predict a patient’s long-term outcome after receiving a liver transplant.
Double-Lung Transplant After COVID-19 Performed in Canada
Case done at University Health Network is believed to be a first in Canada on a patient whose lungs were irreparably damaged by COVID-19
Digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.
For the first time, an app has been shown to reduce key symptoms of chronic pain. A UNH-led study evaluated the impact of Manage My Pain(MMP), a digital health solution on chronic pain patients.
Ontario network goes national, to improve care for all Spinal Cord Injury patients – regardless of where they live
An Ontario network of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) rehabilitation sites and patient partners, committed to raising the standard of SCI rehabilitation care, is expanding across Canada, to ensure equitable, optimal care for all patients, regardless of...
‘It’s not about just surviving. It’s about seeing my patients living normally’
Dr. Eugene Chang was 25, recently engaged and halfway through a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency in Vancouver when he started feeling sick. Fatigue, dizziness and nausea took over his normally active lifestyle. Suddenly his bike to...
Why Some Gain When Under Pain
Dr. Davis has shown that individuals can be classified as one of two types depending on how pain affects their performance in doing a task. In P-type individuals, pain impedes their ability to perform a task; whereas, in A-type individuals, like...
How Did a Dying Mom Survive Without Lungs for Days, Until a Lung Transplant Saved Her Life?
New Web-Based Fitness Program Provides Exercise Instruction for Heart Patients
Using a proactive approach to encourage optimal heart health through a blend of leading medical knowledge and best practices in fitness and exercise, the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre today unveiled a new website featuring medical information,...
Media Advisory – Update on Eugene Melnyk’s Transplant
Members of University Health Network’s Multi-Organ Transplant (MOT) Team will be available to the media and will provide an update on Eugene Melnyk’s transplant, living liver transplantation and the process used for anonymous donation.
Twin Recovering Following Life-Saving Liver Transplant From Anonymous Living Donor
Long-Term Care May Not Be Best for Adults with Traumatic Brain Injury; Other Housing Needed
A new, large-scale Canadian study shows that many adults with traumatic brain injury (TBI) live in a long-term health setting – such as a nursing home- which may not be appropriate for their condition and younger age.
New App Helps Patients with Chronic Pain Safely Monitor Opioid Use
A new, first-of-its-kind app has launched to help patients suffering from chronic pain track their opioid use and measure pain levels to assist with the safe use of opioids.
