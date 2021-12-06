Boys are 10 times more likely to be vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) in provinces where the vaccine is publicly funded than in places where it is not, according to a new study published by a researcher at the Princess Margaret Cancer...

The Canadian Distributed Infrastructure for Genomics (CanDIG) is a collaboration of computer scientists, AI specialists, clinicians, and geneticists working together to enable studies needed to address the health challenges faced by Canadians.

According to the latest Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) North American Annual Licensing Survey, the University Health Network (UHN) ranks as the #1 research commercialization institution in Canada for the second year running...

A new study from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre reveals that patients who survive an aortic dissection often fail to receive comprehensive post-surgical follow-up care leaving them vulnerable to a lifetime of sustained risk.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a painful and inflammatory form of axial spondyloarthritis (SpA) which affects 1-2% of Canadians and causes inflammation in the spine, joints, eyes, gut and skin. In a new paper recently published in the journal Science...

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which greatly improve detection of the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the bloodstream and could further hone precision treatment of the illness.

Dr. Mary Gospodarowicz, former Medical Director of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, will co-chair a new The Lancet Commission on cancer and health systems as it examines and makes recommendations to improve global cancer care and health systems.

The study enrolled 120 transplant patients between May 25th and June 3rd. None of them had COVID previously and all of them had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Half of the participants received a third shot of the vaccine (at the 2-month...

