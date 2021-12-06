Toronto, Ontario Canada

Boys 10 times more likely to get HPV vaccine in provinces where programs are publicly funded

Boys are 10 times more likely to be vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) in provinces where the vaccine is publicly funded than in places where it is not, according to a new study published by a researcher at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
Connecting the Dots for Health Data

The Canadian Distributed Infrastructure for Genomics (CanDIG) is a collaboration of computer scientists, AI specialists, clinicians, and geneticists working together to enable studies needed to address the health challenges faced by Canadians.
University Health Network reported top Canadian research commercialization institution for 2nd year running

According to the latest Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) North American Annual Licensing Survey, the University Health Network (UHN) ranks as the #1 research commercialization institution in Canada for the second year running...
New study reveals heart patients "orphaned" following aortic dissection repair despite ongoing risk of complications and death

A new study from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre reveals that patients who survive an aortic dissection often fail to receive comprehensive post-surgical follow-up care leaving them vulnerable to a lifetime of sustained risk.
Discovery of a potential new therapy for inflammatory arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a painful and inflammatory form of axial spondyloarthritis (SpA) which affects 1-2% of Canadians and causes inflammation in the spine, joints, eyes, gut and skin. In a new paper recently published in the journal Science...
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers refine test to achieve 'ultrasensitive' detection of HPV in the bloodstream

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which greatly improve detection of the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the bloodstream and could further hone precision treatment of the illness.
Former Medical Director at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to lead new commission on global cancer care

Dr. Mary Gospodarowicz, former Medical Director of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, will co-chair a new The Lancet Commission on cancer and health systems as it examines and makes recommendations to improve global cancer care and health systems.
World-first COVID vaccine booster randomized clinical trial in transplant patients proves third shot is very effective

The study enrolled 120 transplant patients between May 25th and June 3rd. None of them had COVID previously and all of them had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Half of the participants received a third shot of the vaccine (at the 2-month...
World-first: experts at UHN, Sinai Health and SickKids develop plan to save critically ill mother and her baby

Physicians recommend that patients with pulmonary hypertension avoid pregnancy, given the high risk of death for the mother and baby. However, Candice Cruise was unaware of her condition until she reached 21 weeks of pregnancy.
‘It’s not about just surviving. It’s about seeing my patients living normally’

Dr. Eugene Chang was 25, recently engaged and halfway through a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency in Vancouver when he started feeling sick. Fatigue, dizziness and nausea took over his normally active lifestyle. Suddenly his bike to...
Why Some Gain When Under Pain

Dr. Davis has shown that individuals can be classified as one of two types depending on how pain affects their performance in doing a task. In P-type individuals, pain impedes their ability to perform a task; whereas, in A-type individuals, like...
How Did a Dying Mom Survive Without Lungs for Days, Until a Lung Transplant Saved Her Life?

New Web-Based Fitness Program Provides Exercise Instruction for Heart Patients

Using a proactive approach to encourage optimal heart health through a blend of leading medical knowledge and best practices in fitness and exercise, the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre today unveiled a new website featuring medical information,...
Media Advisory – Update on Eugene Melnyk’s Transplant

20-May-2015 1:15 PM EDT

Twin Recovering Following Life-Saving Liver Transplant From Anonymous Living Donor

Long-Term Care May Not Be Best for Adults with Traumatic Brain Injury; Other Housing Needed

A new, large-scale Canadian study shows that many adults with traumatic brain injury (TBI) live in a long-term health setting – such as a nursing home- which may not be appropriate for their condition and younger age.
2-Mar-2015 9:05 AM EST

0.44268