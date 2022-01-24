Albany, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

New Study: Meat May Not Have Made Us Human, After All

The importance of meat eating in human evolution is being challenged by a new study from a team of five paleoanthropologists that includes the University at Albany’s John Rowan.
24-Jan-2022 3:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Infants Experiencing Feeding Problems More Likely to Develop Developmental Delays, Study Finds

Infants who experience feeding problems are more likely to develop developmental delays later in childhood, according to a new study.
7-Jan-2022 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61c0a9b0d33d0_photo-1568463991515-0af13be02195.jpg

Cybersecurity Professor Analyzes Economic Cost of Critical Infrastructure Disruptions

The researchers developed a new analytical model that simulates economic losses caused by disruptions of varying lengths and severity on the 10 most impacted critical infrastructure sectors.
20-Dec-2021 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

UAlbany Awarded $2.8 Million for FEMA Project Aimed at Improving Disaster Messaging

Through the project, researchers will help emergency managers develop a Message Design Dashboard (MDD) for FEMA to help write effective messages for public alert and warning.
2-Dec-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: ETEC Aerials_MAX_0075.jpg

UAlbany Unveils $180M ETEC Research and Entrepreneurship Complex

The facility is the epicenter of many of the University’s signature research strengths, including climate science, emergency preparedness and cybersecurity.
17-Nov-2021 2:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

NYS Mesonet, NOAA Partner to Enhance Winter Weather Observations

Researchers at the New York State Mesonet are partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a new project that aims to enhance winter storm observations using the network’s real-time data.
2-Nov-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Chemicals found in everyday products found to be harmful to fertility

Three studies found that a group of chemicals found in many plastic products are harmful to women who are pregnant and to couples planning a pregnancy – yet the products are often not on the list of things to be avoided.
1-Nov-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UAlbany Receives $1M for Program to Prevent HIV and Substance Abuse

The University at Albany has been awarded $1 million for the creation of a five-year, comprehensive program aimed at preventing HIV infections and substance use disorders among students.
25-Oct-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

A comprehensive public research university, the University at Albany-SUNY offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and minors and 125 master's, doctoral, and graduate certificate programs. UAlbany is a leader among all New York State colleges and universities in such diverse fields as atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, public health, health sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering and applied sciences, informatics, public administration, social welfare, and sociology taught by an extensive roster of faculty experts. It also offers expanded academic and research opportunities for students through an affiliation with Albany Law School. With a curriculum enhanced by 600 study-abroad opportunities, UAlbany launches great careers.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Jordan Carleo-Evangelist
Interim Director, News and Communications

 jcarleo-evangelist@albany.edu

518-956-8016

Kelsey Butz
Communications Specialist
health sciences, public health and student health services

 kebutz@albany.edu

518-956-8159

Maggie Hartley
Senior Managing Editor
business and entrepreneurship, criminal justice

 mbhartley@albany.edu

518-956-8160

Mike Nolan
Sr. Communications Specialist
emergency preparedness, security and atmospheric sciences

 mnolan@albany.edu

518-956-8157

Michael Parker
engineering, technology, public policy

 mparker@albany.edu

Vincent Reda
education, social sciences

 vreda@albany.edu

Brian Haberstroh
Student Assistant

 bhaberstroh@albany.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30421