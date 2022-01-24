The importance of meat eating in human evolution is being challenged by a new study from a team of five paleoanthropologists that includes the University at Albany’s John Rowan.

Infants who experience feeding problems are more likely to develop developmental delays later in childhood, according to a new study.

The researchers developed a new analytical model that simulates economic losses caused by disruptions of varying lengths and severity on the 10 most impacted critical infrastructure sectors.

Through the project, researchers will help emergency managers develop a Message Design Dashboard (MDD) for FEMA to help write effective messages for public alert and warning.

The facility is the epicenter of many of the University’s signature research strengths, including climate science, emergency preparedness and cybersecurity.

Researchers at the New York State Mesonet are partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a new project that aims to enhance winter storm observations using the network’s real-time data.

Three studies found that a group of chemicals found in many plastic products are harmful to women who are pregnant and to couples planning a pregnancy – yet the products are often not on the list of things to be avoided.

The University at Albany has been awarded $1 million for the creation of a five-year, comprehensive program aimed at preventing HIV infections and substance use disorders among students.

