Our News on Newswise
New Study: Meat May Not Have Made Us Human, After All
The importance of meat eating in human evolution is being challenged by a new study from a team of five paleoanthropologists that includes the University at Albany’s John Rowan.
24-Jan-2022 3:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Infants Experiencing Feeding Problems More Likely to Develop Developmental Delays, Study Finds
Infants who experience feeding problems are more likely to develop developmental delays later in childhood, according to a new study.
7-Jan-2022 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Cybersecurity Professor Analyzes Economic Cost of Critical Infrastructure Disruptions
The researchers developed a new analytical model that simulates economic losses caused by disruptions of varying lengths and severity on the 10 most impacted critical infrastructure sectors.
20-Dec-2021 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
UAlbany Awarded $2.8 Million for FEMA Project Aimed at Improving Disaster Messaging
Through the project, researchers will help emergency managers develop a Message Design Dashboard (MDD) for FEMA to help write effective messages for public alert and warning.
2-Dec-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
UAlbany Unveils $180M ETEC Research and Entrepreneurship Complex
The facility is the epicenter of many of the University’s signature research strengths, including climate science, emergency preparedness and cybersecurity.
17-Nov-2021 2:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
NYS Mesonet, NOAA Partner to Enhance Winter Weather Observations
Researchers at the New York State Mesonet are partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a new project that aims to enhance winter storm observations using the network’s real-time data.
2-Nov-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Chemicals found in everyday products found to be harmful to fertility
Three studies found that a group of chemicals found in many plastic products are harmful to women who are pregnant and to couples planning a pregnancy – yet the products are often not on the list of things to be avoided.
1-Nov-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
UAlbany Receives $1M for Program to Prevent HIV and Substance Abuse
The University at Albany has been awarded $1 million for the creation of a five-year, comprehensive program aimed at preventing HIV infections and substance use disorders among students.
25-Oct-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert: Climate Scientist Discusses Global Warming Impacts on the Winter Olympics, Ski Industry
2-Feb-2022 10:55 AM EST
Faculty Experts: Rising Tensions over Ukraine
27-Jan-2022 1:35 PM EST
UAlbany Experts Available to Offer Insight on the Texas Synagogue Standoff
19-Jan-2022 11:25 AM EST
Faculty Experts: COVID-19 and Impact on Students
7-Jan-2022 3:05 PM EST
UAlbany Experts Discuss Risks and Steps to Fight COVID-19 Fatigue
6-Dec-2021 11:55 AM EST
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss Cybersecurity Awareness Month
4-Oct-2021 4:35 PM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss Active 2021 Hurricane Season
8-Sep-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Law, Policy and Women’s Studies Expert Available to Speak About Texas Abortion Ban
2-Sep-2021 2:45 PM EDTSee All Experts