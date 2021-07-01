Our News on Newswise
Study: Antidiabetic Drug Causes Double the Weight Loss of Competitor in Type 2 Diabetes Patients
Patients with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to a University at Buffalo-led study.
1-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
UB's Paras Prasad Receives Prestigious IEEE Award
Paras Prasad, executive director of the Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics at the University at Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2021 IEEE Photonics Society William Streifer Scientific Achievement Award.
29-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Study: Drug dosage for children could be improved with new method under development
A University at Buffalo-led team of researchers developed a mathematical equation that helps better simulate the impact of drug dosage on children by age, weight and sex.
25-Jun-2021 1:55 PM EDT
In Lonely Desert Landscapes, Hunting For Clues About Pyroclastic Surges
The history of pyroclastic surges is written in the landscapes they ravage. Volcanic dunes and other deposits hold debris from ancient eruptions, as do craters marking sites of ancient blasts. This study focuses on Ubehebe and El Elegante.
21-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Sexual Violence Raises E-cigarette Use Among Sexual Minority Teens, But Not Heterosexual Peers
Experiencing sexual violence is significantly linked to increased e-cigarette use among sexual minority high school students, but not heterosexual students, according to a University at Buffalo study.
16-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Study: The key to landing a job after college? Internships, study abroad, undergrad research and more
College students who engaged in four or more high-impact practices such as study abroad or internships have a 70% chance of either enrolling in graduate school or finding a full-time job after graduating with a bachelor’s degree, finds a new...
3-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Study: More multilingual and mental health staff needed to offset trauma experienced by refugees, displaced students and their teachers
The University at Buffalo study examined whether United States educational policies and practices helped or hindered school staff in supporting the needs of students who are refugees or displaced for reasons such as natural disasters.
2-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
New wiki on salivary proteins may transform diagnostic testing and personalized medicine
To improve the development of new saliva-based diagnostic tests and personalized medicine, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) has supported the development of the Human Salivary Proteome Wiki, the first public...
25-May-2021 9:55 AM EDT
@UBuffalo Biochemist @SurteesJennifer Warns That The Delta Variant Is Particularly An Issue For Those Individuals Who Are Not Vaccinated or Are Under Vaccinated (i.e. 1 shot).
15-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall is erupting. This UB expert helps predict where lava may go
22-Apr-2021 9:25 AM EDT
UB experts can discuss Earth Day, future of the environmental movement
14-Apr-2021 1:20 PM EDT
Expert can discuss future of social media and its impact on U.S. democracy
7-Jan-2021 4:40 PM EST
UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response
16-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says
23-Nov-2020 9:50 AM EST
Expert: Misinformation about the election is ubiquitous. Here’s how to avoid spreading it
9-Nov-2020 5:15 PM EST
UB faculty experts to provide post-Election Day commentary
4-Nov-2020 9:55 AM EST