Study: Antidiabetic Drug Causes Double the Weight Loss of Competitor in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Patients with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to a University at Buffalo-led study.
1-Jul-2021

UB's Paras Prasad Receives Prestigious IEEE Award

Paras Prasad, executive director of the Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics at the University at Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2021 IEEE Photonics Society William Streifer Scientific Achievement Award.
29-Jun-2021

Study: Drug dosage for children could be improved with new method under development

A University at Buffalo-led team of researchers developed a mathematical equation that helps better simulate the impact of drug dosage on children by age, weight and sex.
25-Jun-2021

In Lonely Desert Landscapes, Hunting For Clues About Pyroclastic Surges

The history of pyroclastic surges is written in the landscapes they ravage. Volcanic dunes and other deposits hold debris from ancient eruptions, as do craters marking sites of ancient blasts. This study focuses on Ubehebe and El Elegante.
21-Jun-2021

Sexual Violence Raises E-cigarette Use Among Sexual Minority Teens, But Not Heterosexual Peers

Experiencing sexual violence is significantly linked to increased e-cigarette use among sexual minority high school students, but not heterosexual students, according to a University at Buffalo study.
16-Jun-2021

Study: The key to landing a job after college? Internships, study abroad, undergrad research and more

College students who engaged in four or more high-impact practices such as study abroad or internships have a 70% chance of either enrolling in graduate school or finding a full-time job after graduating with a bachelor’s degree, finds a new...
3-Jun-2021

Study: More multilingual and mental health staff needed to offset trauma experienced by refugees, displaced students and their teachers

The University at Buffalo study examined whether United States educational policies and practices helped or hindered school staff in supporting the needs of students who are refugees or displaced for reasons such as natural disasters.
2-Jun-2021

New wiki on salivary proteins may transform diagnostic testing and personalized medicine

To improve the development of new saliva-based diagnostic tests and personalized medicine, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) has supported the development of the Human Salivary Proteome Wiki, the first public...
25-May-2021


UB is a premier, research-intensive public university dedicated to academic excellence. Our research, creative activity and people positively impact the world. Like the city we call home, UB is distinguished by a culture of resilient optimism, resourceful thinking and pragmatic dreaming that enable us to reach others every day.

