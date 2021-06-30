Our News on Newswise
National research centre signals cleaner future for heavy industry
Australia’s leading companies in the heavy industrial sector will embark on a program that will enable a step-change in the rate at which they transition toward zero net-carbon emissions through the Heavy Industry Low-carbon Transition Cooperative...
30-Jun-2021 12:05 AM EDT
New findings to boost barley yields at higher temps
An international team of researchers has identified a novel mechanism in barley plants, which could help crop growers achieve high yields as temperatures rise.
29-Jun-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Decoding humans’ survival from coronaviruses
An international team of researchers co-led by the University of Adelaide and the University of Arizona has analysed the genomes of more than 2,500 modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, to better understand how humans have adapted to...
24-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Sea snakes show their sensitive side to court potential mates
Decades of research has revealed the remarkable morphological adaptations of sea snakes to aquatic life, which include paddle-shaped tails, salt-excreting glands, and the ability to breathe through their skin.
In a new study published in...
7-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT
New insights into survival of ancient Western Desert peoples
Researchers at the University of Adelaide have used more than two decades of satellite-derived environmental data to form hypotheses about the possible foraging habitats of pre-contact Aboriginal peoples living in Australia’s Western Desert.
6-Jun-2021 10:05 PM EDT
Soft tissue measurements critical to hominid reconstruction
Accurate soft tissue measurements are critical when making reconstructions of human ancestors, a new study from the University of Adelaide and Arizona State University has found.
3-Jun-2021 2:00 AM EDT
Video platforms normalise exotic pets
Researchers at the University of Adelaide are concerned video sharing platforms such as YouTube could be contributing to the normalisation of exotic pets and encouraging the exotic pet trade.
27-May-2021 10:05 PM EDT
Megaprojects threaten water justice for local communities
Urban megaprojects tend to be the antithesis of good urban planning. They have a negative impact on local water systems, deprive local communities of water-related human rights, and their funders and sponsors have little accountability for their...
18-May-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Discovery Casts Dark Shadow on Computer Security
Two international teams of security researchers have uncovered Foreshadow, a new variant of the hardware vulnerability Meltdown announced earlier in the year, that can be exploited to bypass Intel Processors’ secure regions to access memory and...
14-Aug-2018 7:05 PM EDT
Why It's "Homicide Bomber" Not "Suicide Bomber"
A suicide prevention expert has called for the term "homicide bomber" to replace the widely used "suicide bomber", because he says people who kill themselves while murdering others have few similarities to actual suicide victims.
3-Sep-2013 9:00 AM EDT
Omega-3 Continues to Astound Award-Winner
After decades of research, scientists continue to uncover the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids – and there are many more discoveries yet to come, according to a nutrition researcher being honored for his lifetime of achievement in this field.
16-Apr-2012 9:00 AM EDT
Will the New World Cup Soccer Ball Bend?
Physics experts at the University of Adelaide believe the new ball created for the 2010 World Cup, called the Jabulani, will play "harder and faster", bending more unpredictably than its predecessor.
8-Jun-2010 8:00 AM EDT
Herbal Medicines Can be Lethal, Pathologist Warns
A University of Adelaide forensic pathologist has sounded a worldwide warning of the potential lethal dangers of herbal medicines if taken in large quantities, injected, or combined with prescription drugs.
8-Feb-2010 8:30 AM EST
Global Effort to Extract More Oil and Gas
A University of Adelaide petroleum geologist is spearheading an international project to extract more oil and gas from the ground, potentially saving companies billions of dollars.
17-Feb-2009 9:45 PM EST
10,000 People in World-first Cerebral Palsy Study
Researchers from the University of Adelaide, Australia, have launched the largest study of its kind in the world in a bid to better understand the possible genetic causes of cerebral palsy, lead by Chief Investigator Alastair MacLennan.
2-Jul-2008 3:30 PM EDT
World-Class Environment Vision to "Bring Back the Species"
One of Australia's leading environmentalists will spearhead a world-class project to help revegetate the Mount Lofty Ranges, to stave off the effects of climate change and halt the loss of bird, animal and plant species.
18-Jun-2008 8:00 AM EDT