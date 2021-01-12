Our News on Newswise
Nature Article Highlights UAMS Effort to Share COVID-19 Images on National Cancer Database
Data experts with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) have uploaded clinical images of COVID-19 patients to a publically available national database that scientists can use in researching the disease and its impact in a global...
Early UAMS Study Results Show 3.5% of Arkansans Infected by Coronavirus
Early results from a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)-led COVID-19 antibody study show that 3.5% of Arkansans have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
High-Accuracy COVID-19 Antibody Testing Begins in Arkansas
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has developed and begun using high-accuracy antibody testing to determine the magnitude of COVID-19 infection in Arkansas and inform the decisions of policymakers.
Bone Researcher Provides Expert Commentary in Publication’s Controversial Reversal of Long-Held Theory
The latest issue of PLOS Genetics includes two publications that challenge the basic assumptions behind 24 years of bone and metabolism research, and given the magnitude of the potential paradigm shift, the editors turned to Stavros C. Manolagas,...
National Science Foundation Awards $1.2 Million Grant to Study DNA Damage
Researcher Robert Eoff, Ph.D., has received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to continue his work at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on DNA damage, cell replication and its implications for diseases...
UAMS Myeloma Center Awarded National Grant from Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Brian Walker, Ph.D., with the Myeloma Center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $542,486, three-year grant from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to look at changes in the DNA sequence that effects the...
NIH Awards Five-Year, $24.2 Million Grant to UAMS Translational Research Institute
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Translational Research Institute announced today it will receive five years of federal funding totaling $24.2 million to accelerate research that addresses Arkansas’ biggest health challenges....
UAMS-Developed Cytophone Detects Melanoma in Earliest Stages, Could Prevent Fatal Disease Spread
A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) research team led by Vladimir Zharov, Ph.D., D.Sc., has demonstrated the ability to detect and kill circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the blood using a noninvasive device called Cytophone that...
UAMS Fights Opioid Epidemic on All Fronts
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is attacking the nationwide opioid epidemic on multiple fronts that have produced new research and treatment options for patients and health care providers across Arkansas and beyond.
International Expert at UAMS Myeloma Institute Releases First Book on Castleman Disease
Castleman disease, a rare disorder of the lymph nodes and related tissues, was identified and named more than a half-century ago but, until recently, no one had written a book exclusively about it.
Frits van Rhee, M.D., Ph.D., professor of...
