Little Rock, AR USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Nature Article Highlights UAMS Effort to Share COVID-19 Images on National Cancer Database

Data experts with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) have uploaded clinical images of COVID-19 patients to a publically available national database that scientists can use in researching the disease and its impact in a global...
12-Jan-2021 11:35 AM EST Add to Favorites

Early UAMS Study Results Show 3.5% of Arkansans Infected by Coronavirus

Early results from a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)-led COVID-19 antibody study show that 3.5% of Arkansans have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
2-Nov-2020 12:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

High-Accuracy COVID-19 Antibody Testing Begins in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has developed and begun using high-accuracy antibody testing to determine the magnitude of COVID-19 infection in Arkansas and inform the decisions of policymakers.
25-Jun-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Bone Researcher Provides Expert Commentary in Publication’s Controversial Reversal of Long-Held Theory

The latest issue of PLOS Genetics includes two publications that challenge the basic assumptions behind 24 years of bone and metabolism research, and given the magnitude of the potential paradigm shift, the editors turned to Stavros C. Manolagas,...
28-May-2020 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

National Science Foundation Awards $1.2 Million Grant to Study DNA Damage

Researcher Robert Eoff, Ph.D., has received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to continue his work at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on DNA damage, cell replication and its implications for diseases...
14-Aug-2019 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UAMS Myeloma Center Awarded National Grant from Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Brian Walker, Ph.D., with the Myeloma Center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $542,486, three-year grant from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to look at changes in the DNA sequence that effects the...
8-Aug-2019 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

NIH Awards Five-Year, $24.2 Million Grant to UAMS Translational Research Institute

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Translational Research Institute announced today it will receive five years of federal funding totaling $24.2 million to accelerate research that addresses Arkansas’ biggest health challenges....
3-Jul-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UAMS-Developed Cytophone Detects Melanoma in Earliest Stages, Could Prevent Fatal Disease Spread

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) research team led by Vladimir Zharov, Ph.D., D.Sc., has demonstrated the ability to detect and kill circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the blood using a noninvasive device called Cytophone that...
12-Jun-2019 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

UAMS Fights Opioid Epidemic on All Fronts

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is attacking the nationwide opioid epidemic on multiple fronts that have produced new research and treatment options for patients and health care providers across Arkansas and beyond.
17-Apr-2018 1:00 PM EDT

International Expert at UAMS Myeloma Institute Releases First Book on Castleman Disease

Castleman disease, a rare disorder of the lymph nodes and related tissues, was identified and named more than a half-century ago but, until recently, no one had written a book exclusively about it. Frits van Rhee, M.D., Ph.D., professor of...
30-Jan-2018 9:30 AM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of UAMS is to improve the health, health care and well-being of Arkansans and of others in the region, nation and the world by education of current and future health professionals and the public; providing high quality, innovative health care and also providing specialty expertise not routinely available in community settings; and advancing knowledge in areas of human health and disease and translating and accelerating discoveries into health improvements.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Katrina Dupins
Media Relations Manager

 katrina@uams.edu

501-686-8149

Leslie Taylor
Vice Chancellor

 leslie@uams.edu

501-686-8998
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28679