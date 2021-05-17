Researchers compared responses to open-ended versus list-based choices, and found that when asked to name as many favorite brands as they could, people seemed to forget to mention items they liked best, choosing less-preferred, but more easily...

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, federal employees who lean Democratic found themselves working for an administration they didn’t agree with.

The average transaction fee paid by retail investors to buy or sell corporate bonds fell 5% after regulators forced brokers to disclose these fees, according to new research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Omri Even-Tov.

Berkeley Haas Professor and Associate Dean Catherine Wolfram has been named to President Biden’s treasury department as deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics—a new position that reflects the administration’s increased...

In an age of Zoom fatigue, it may be tempting to ditch those silly team-building activities that elicit eye-rolls and groans at many a staff meeting.

There’s a reason that online ticket sellers hit you with those extra fees after you’ve picked your seats and are ready to click “buy.”

New research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Douglas Guilbeault shows that large groups of people all tend to think alike, and also illustrates how easily people’s opinions can be swayed by social media—even by artificial users known as...

A new study has found compelling evidence that some credit rating analysts leak information about upcoming rating changes to Wall Street to advance their careers.

