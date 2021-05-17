Our News on Newswise
How imperfect memory causes poor choices
Researchers compared responses to open-ended versus list-based choices, and found that when asked to name as many favorite brands as they could, people seemed to forget to mention items they liked best, choosing less-preferred, but more easily...
Study finds the cost of partisanship among federal workers
When Donald Trump became president in 2017, federal employees who lean Democratic found themselves working for an administration they didn’t agree with.
Disclosure rules led to drop in bond trading markups
The average transaction fee paid by retail investors to buy or sell corporate bonds fell 5% after regulators forced brokers to disclose these fees, according to new research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Omri Even-Tov.
Berkeley Haas Economist Catherine Wolfram joins US treasury to lead energy & climate change policy
Berkeley Haas Professor and Associate Dean Catherine Wolfram has been named to President Biden’s treasury department as deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics—a new position that reflects the administration’s increased...
What the Maker Faire’s hackers and hula hoopers can teach us about building diverse teams
In an age of Zoom fatigue, it may be tempting to ditch those silly team-building activities that elicit eye-rolls and groans at many a staff meeting.
Buyer beware: Massive experiment shows why ticket sellers hit you with last-second fees
There’s a reason that online ticket sellers hit you with those extra fees after you’ve picked your seats and are ready to click “buy.”
The power of groupthink: Study shows why ideas spread in social networks
New research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Douglas Guilbeault shows that large groups of people all tend to think alike, and also illustrates how easily people’s opinions can be swayed by social media—even by artificial users known as...
Study finds that some credit analysts leak information to Wall Street to advance their careers
A new study has found compelling evidence that some credit rating analysts leak information about upcoming rating changes to Wall Street to advance their careers.
How Robinhood’s trading app spurs investors’ herding instincts: Q&A with Prof. Odean
Last year, when Berkeley Haas finance professor Terrance Odean was researching why users of the popular trading app Robinhood tended to “herd” into a small number of stocks, he never imagined a situation like what unfolded last week with...
9-Feb-2021 11:45 AM EST
UC Berkeley expert available for insights on narcissistic leadership. Like carriers of a virus, narcissistic leaders “infect” the cultures of their organizations, leading to dramatically lower levels of collaboration and integrity.
7-Oct-2020 12:05 AM EDT
Covering Trump's rollback of California's tailpipe emissions waiver? UC Berkeley expert available.
18-Sep-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Covering the Global Climate Action Summit? UC Berkeley expert on California's leadership in efforts to control climate change—available for interviews @GCAS2018
12-Sep-2018 3:20 PM EDT
UC Berkeley Economist Available to Address #Brexit Economic/Banking Fallout. #journalists #expert
27-Jun-2016 8:05 PM EDT
UC Berkeley #Fed #Stresstest Expert Available to Speak About New Results. #Journalists #Banking
27-Jun-2016 8:05 PM EDT
Covering Election 2016? Talk with Berkeley-Haas Experts on Key Policy Issues. Contact: [email protected]
26-May-2016 7:00 AM EDT
The Aging of America's Corporate Boardrooms—UC Berkeley Corporate Governance Expert Available. #SumnerRedstone #Viacom #CBS
5-May-2016 9:00 AM EDT