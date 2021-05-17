Berkeley, CA USA

How imperfect memory causes poor choices

Researchers compared responses to open-ended versus list-based choices, and found that when asked to name as many favorite brands as they could, people seemed to forget to mention items they liked best, choosing less-preferred, but more easily...
17-May-2021 9:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Study finds the cost of partisanship among federal workers

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, federal employees who lean Democratic found themselves working for an administration they didn’t agree with.
21-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Disclosure rules led to drop in bond trading markups

The average transaction fee paid by retail investors to buy or sell corporate bonds fell 5% after regulators forced brokers to disclose these fees, according to new research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Omri Even-Tov.
2-Mar-2021 5:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Berkeley Haas Economist Catherine Wolfram joins US treasury to lead energy & climate change policy

Berkeley Haas Professor and Associate Dean Catherine Wolfram has been named to President Biden’s treasury department as deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics—a new position that reflects the administration’s increased...
2-Mar-2021 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

What the Maker Faire’s hackers and hula hoopers can teach us about building diverse teams

In an age of Zoom fatigue, it may be tempting to ditch those silly team-building activities that elicit eye-rolls and groans at many a staff meeting.
22-Feb-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Buyer beware: Massive experiment shows why ticket sellers hit you with last-second fees

There’s a reason that online ticket sellers hit you with those extra fees after you’ve picked your seats and are ready to click “buy.”
17-Feb-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

The power of groupthink: Study shows why ideas spread in social networks

New research co-authored by Berkeley Haas Asst. Prof. Douglas Guilbeault shows that large groups of people all tend to think alike, and also illustrates how easily people’s opinions can be swayed by social media—even by artificial users known as...
9-Feb-2021 11:35 AM EST Add to Favorites

Study finds that some credit analysts leak information to Wall Street to advance their careers

A new study has found compelling evidence that some credit rating analysts leak information about upcoming rating changes to Wall Street to advance their careers.
26-Jan-2021 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites


