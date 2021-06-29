Irvine, CA USA

Newswise: Fireworks_public_domain_image-768x576.jpg

Increased Use of Household Fireworks Creates a Public Health Hazard, UCI Study Finds

Irvine, Calif., June 29, 2021 – Fireworks are synonymous in the United States with the celebration of Independence Day and other special events, but the colorful displays have caused a growing risk to public safety in recent years, according to a...
Newswise: Masri-SciencesAdvancesweb.png

Loss of Circadian Regulation Allows for Increase in Glucose Production During Lung Cancer Progression

New research from the University of California, Irvine reveals how the circadian regulation of glucose production in the liver is lost during lung cancer progression, and how the resulting increase in glucose production may fuel cancer cell growth.
Newswise: 200421_Felgner_3205_sz-2-768x496.jpg

UCI Professor Wins Spain’s Prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research

Irvine, Calif., June 24, 2021 — Philip Felgner, Ph.D., professor in residence of physiology & biophysics at the University of California, Irvine, is one of seven scholars worldwide to win Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for...
Newswise: 210621_Yassa_2365_sz-768x512.jpg

Nurturing an early interest in neuroscience

Last year’s lockdowns confined most people to their homes. For teenagers on summer break, a season usually dedicated to recreation and outdoor exploration, this meant long days of boredom. But for Nikhita Kaushik, who just finished her sophomore...
Newswise: StressGranules.png

New Study Finds Abnormal Response to Cellular Stress is Associated with Huntington’s Disease

A new University of California, Irvine-led study finds that the persistence of a marker of chronic cellular stress, previously associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),...
Newswise: LeftpanelofFigure6aweb.jpg

Study Finds Most Common Protein in Blood is Instrumental in Enabling Human Fertilization and Fighting Infection

A new University of California, Irvine-led study reveals albumin (Alb), among the most abundant proteins in the body, activates a proton channel (hHv1), also widespread in the body, giving sperm the ability to penetrate and fertilize an egg, and...
Newswise: Treg-768x768.jpg

UCI-led study finds that cancer immunotherapy may self-limit its efficacy

Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 — Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant...
Newswise: IMG_1266-Ocotillo-Coyote-Mt-and-Santa-Rosa-Mountains-FB-copy-768x513.jpg

Climate Change Is Driving Plant Die-Offs In Southern California, UCI Study Finds

Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 – A shift is happening in Southern California, and this time it has nothing to do with earthquakes. According to a new study by scientists at the University of California, Irvine, climate change is altering the number...
Our Experts on Newswise

What's Next for China-U.S. Relations

Four UCI faculty offer insights on the future of U.S.-China relations, covering topics as wide-ranging as educational exchange programs to Hollywood portrayals.
Newswise: Rap-on-Trail-Cover-REVISED-768x994.jpg

UCI Experts Produce Guide for Defense Attorneys Fighting Use of Rap Lyrics in Trials

Irvine, Calif., June 9, 2021 — Criminology and legal experts at the University of California, Irvine have released Rap on Trial: A Legal Guide for Attorneys, to help protect artists from having their lyrics used against them in court. Rap lyrics...
Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

Newswise: JonathanAlexander.jpeg

UCI Chancellor's Professor of English & Informatics comments on Octavia Butler

@UCIrvine scientists are available to address news that 2020 was the hottest year on record

James Randerson, UCI professor of Earth system science, available to comment on western U.S. wildfires

UCI expert can comment on U.S. government and TikTok

"People need to keep in mind that policing in the United States is an outgrowth of white plantation owners desire to keep Black bodies on their plantations"

About

Founded in 1965, University of California, Irvine is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

