Our News on Newswise
Increased Use of Household Fireworks Creates a Public Health Hazard, UCI Study Finds
Irvine, Calif., June 29, 2021 – Fireworks are synonymous in the United States with the celebration of Independence Day and other special events, but the colorful displays have caused a growing risk to public safety in recent years, according to a...
29-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Loss of Circadian Regulation Allows for Increase in Glucose Production During Lung Cancer Progression
New research from the University of California, Irvine reveals how the circadian regulation of glucose production in the liver is lost during lung cancer progression, and how the resulting increase in glucose production may fuel cancer cell growth.
25-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
UCI Professor Wins Spain’s Prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research
Irvine, Calif., June 24, 2021 — Philip Felgner, Ph.D., professor in residence of physiology & biophysics at the University of California, Irvine, is one of seven scholars worldwide to win Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for...
24-Jun-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Nurturing an early interest in neuroscience
Last year’s lockdowns confined most people to their homes. For teenagers on summer break, a season usually dedicated to recreation and outdoor exploration, this meant long days of boredom. But for Nikhita Kaushik, who just finished her sophomore...
23-Jun-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Finds Abnormal Response to Cellular Stress is Associated with Huntington’s Disease
A new University of California, Irvine-led study finds that the persistence of a marker of chronic cellular stress, previously associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),...
23-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study Finds Most Common Protein in Blood is Instrumental in Enabling Human Fertilization and Fighting Infection
A new University of California, Irvine-led study reveals albumin (Alb), among the most abundant proteins in the body, activates a proton channel (hHv1), also widespread in the body, giving sperm the ability to penetrate and fertilize an egg, and...
22-Jun-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
UCI-led study finds that cancer immunotherapy may self-limit its efficacy
Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 — Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant...
21-Jun-2021 5:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Climate Change Is Driving Plant Die-Offs In Southern California, UCI Study Finds
Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 – A shift is happening in Southern California, and this time it has nothing to do with earthquakes. According to a new study by scientists at the University of California, Irvine, climate change is altering the number...
21-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
What's Next for China-U.S. Relations
Four UCI faculty offer insights on the future of U.S.-China relations, covering topics as wide-ranging as educational exchange programs to Hollywood portrayals.
17-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT
UCI Experts Produce Guide for Defense Attorneys Fighting Use of Rap Lyrics in Trials
Irvine, Calif., June 9, 2021 — Criminology and legal experts at the University of California, Irvine have released Rap on Trial: A Legal Guide for Attorneys, to help protect artists from having their lyrics used against them in court. Rap lyrics...
9-Jun-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.
2-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
UCI Chancellor's Professor of English & Informatics comments on Octavia Butler
8-Mar-2021 8:50 PM EST
@UCIrvine scientists are available to address news that 2020 was the hottest year on record
14-Jan-2021 3:40 PM EST
James Randerson, UCI professor of Earth system science, available to comment on western U.S. wildfires
11-Sep-2020 4:25 PM EDT
UCI expert can comment on U.S. government and TikTok
9-Jul-2020 3:20 PM EDT
"People need to keep in mind that policing in the United States is an outgrowth of white plantation owners desire to keep Black bodies on their plantations"
9-Jun-2020 11:15 AM EDTSee All Experts