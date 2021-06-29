Our News on Newswise
Multimodality Care Improves Treatment Outcomes for Aggressive Prostate Cancer
Men with high-risk prostate cancer with at least one additional aggressive feature have the best outcomes when treated with multiple healthcare disciplines, known as multimodality care, according to a UCLA study.
Differences in human, mouse brain cells have important implications for disease research
A UCLA-led study comparing brain cells known as astrocytes in humans and mice found that mouse astrocytes are more resilient to oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism behind many neurological disorders.
UCLA Health is proud to present an online pride celebration and drag revue featuring iconic drag performers Ongina, Moi Moi Moi, Sunset Blush and others, each of whom will lip sync a song promoting community, inclusion and diversity.
UCLA Health receives $4.8M NIH grant to improve genetic estimates of disease risk in diverse populations
UCLA Health will receive a $4.8 million grant from The National Institutes of Health to develop methods that will improve genetic risk estimates – polygenic risk scores – for specific diseases in people from diverse populations and mixed...
Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice
UCLA researchers discover MAOIs could activate immune system to shrink various types of tumors
Study suggests tai chi can mirror healthy benefits of conventional exercise
A new study shows that tai chi mirrors the beneficial effects of conventional exercise by reducing waist circumference in middle-aged and older adults with central obesity.
Researchers find that blocking a protein in liver cells protects against insulin resistance and fatty liver disease
A new multi-institution study led by a team of researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine demonstrated that blocking a protein called ABCB10 in liver cells protects against high blood sugar and fatty liver disease in obese mice. ABCB10...
UCLA Health Receives $750K Department of Commerce Grant to Fund COVID-19 Innovation That Prioritizes Health Equity
UCLA Health has received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to scale healthcare innovations for COVID-19 response and recovery and to support health equity through BioFutures, a new LA County workforce development...
New lung cancer treatments lead to vastly improved survival rates
UCLA Health has helped drive monumental advances in the treatment of lung cancer – increasing survival rates in the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths.
UCLA Health infectious disease experts tout critical role mask wearing plays in limiting spread of COVID-19
With thousands of new cases logged daily and a vaccine to fight COVID-19 still in development, UCLA Health infectious disease experts are encouraging people to continue to wear masks as the best method of protecting against virus transmission.
