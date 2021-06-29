Los Angeles, CA USA

Multimodality Care Improves Treatment Outcomes for Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Men with high-risk prostate cancer with at least one additional aggressive feature have the best outcomes when treated with multiple healthcare disciplines, known as multimodality care, according to a UCLA study.
Differences in human, mouse brain cells have important implications for disease research

A UCLA-led study comparing brain cells known as astrocytes in humans and mice found that mouse astrocytes are more resilient to oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism behind many neurological disorders.
UCLA Health to celebrate PRIDE with dazzling online drag queen performance event June 24 from 6-7:30 pm

UCLA Health is proud to present an online pride celebration and drag revue featuring iconic drag performers Ongina, Moi Moi Moi, Sunset Blush and others, each of whom will lip sync a song promoting community, inclusion and diversity.
UCLA Health receives $4.8M NIH grant to improve genetic estimates of disease risk in diverse populations

UCLA Health will receive a $4.8 million grant from The National Institutes of Health to develop methods that will improve genetic risk estimates – polygenic risk scores – for specific diseases in people from diverse populations and mixed...
Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice

UCLA researchers discover MAOIs could activate immune system to shrink various types of tumors
Study suggests tai chi can mirror healthy benefits of conventional exercise

A new study shows that tai chi mirrors the beneficial effects of conventional exercise by reducing waist circumference in middle-aged and older adults with central obesity.
Researchers find that blocking a protein in liver cells protects against insulin resistance and fatty liver disease

A new multi-institution study led by a team of researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine demonstrated that blocking a protein called ABCB10 in liver cells protects against high blood sugar and fatty liver disease in obese mice. ABCB10...
UCLA Health Receives $750K Department of Commerce Grant to Fund COVID-19 Innovation That Prioritizes Health Equity

UCLA Health has received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to scale healthcare innovations for COVID-19 response and recovery and to support health equity through BioFutures, a new LA County workforce development...
UCLA expert available to discuss colorectal cancer screening prevention, more during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

UCLA pancreatic cancer surgeon/expert to speak on the death of Alex Trebek

New lung cancer treatments lead to vastly improved survival rates

UCLA Health has helped drive monumental advances in the treatment of lung cancer – increasing survival rates in the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths.
UCLA Health infectious disease experts tout critical role mask wearing plays in limiting spread of COVID-19

With thousands of new cases logged daily and a vaccine to fight COVID-19 still in development, UCLA Health infectious disease experts are encouraging people to continue to wear masks as the best method of protecting against virus transmission.
UCLA expert available to offer advice on how to navigate emotions on Election Day

UCLA pancreatic cancer surgeon/expert to speak on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg

UCLA pulmonary expert to speak on air quality and wildfires

UCLA oncologist available to comment on changing landscape of colon cancer and the death of Chadwick Boseman

About

Welcome to the UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations newsroom! The UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations team can help to identify the best sources for your stories about UCLA patient care, research and education.

UCLA's innovation, dedication, and ability to re-imagine medicine are having a profound effect on the healing arts all around the world. These scientific breakthroughs are due in large part to UCLA Health Sciences faculty, researchers, doctors, nurses and staff.

We can help you find expert comment for breaking medical, science and health policy stories. The team has access to pager numbers, cell phones and assistants to help you reach the right people when you are on tight deadlines. Media relations officers also can provide complete logistical support for broadcast and photography shoots, and serve as field producers for video or radio interviews, and for video B-roll and photographs.

Contacts

Melissa Abraham
Executive Director, Communications

 mabraham@support.ucla.edu

310-206-0632

Duane Bates
Communications Director

 dbates@mednet.ucla.edu

310-206-4430

Carla Denly
Assistant Dean

 cdenly@support.ucla.edu

3108256738

Tiare Dunlap
Development and Comm Coord

 tdunlap@mednet.ucla.edu

3102068367

Marrecca Fiore
Senior Media Relations Officer
Psychiatry, Neuroscience

 mfiore@mednet.ucla.edu

Phil Hampton
Director, Media Relations

phampton@mednet.ucla.edu

Denise Heady
Media Relations Manager
Cancer

 dheady@mednet.ucla.edu

310-206-2805

Nick Kazden
Broad Center

 NKazden@mednet.ucla.edu

310-206-8367

Jane Murcia
Media Relations Repressentative/ Analytics
Nutrition/Diet, Dermatology

 JMurcia@mednet.ucla.edu

Enrique Rivero
Senior Media Relations Officer
Kidney transplant; geriatrics; internal medicine; endocrinology; infectious diseases; AIDS/HIV

 erivero@mednet.ucla.edu

310-267-7120

David Sampson
Director, Media Relations

 dsampson@mednet.ucla.edu

Elaine Schmidt
Senior Media Relations Officer
Neurosurgery, concussion, spinal cord injury, genetics, vision, radiology, ENT, medical education

 eschmidt@mednet.ucla.edu

310-267-8323

Simi Singer
Media Relations Manager
medicine

 SSinger@mednet.ucla.edu

310-319-4349

Brad Smith
Senior Public Relations Officer

 bssmith@support.ucla.edu

424.832.6408

Judy Fortin
Executive Director of Communications

 jfortin@mednet.ucla.edu

424 465 4960
