Finding the real reasons why women earn less than men throughout the world—and how to fix it

About half of the world’s population is self-employed, and self-employed women earn only about half as much as men, according to the World Bank. Social scientists believed for years that increasing women’s access to capital would shrink the...
Study: What if you knew how much your boss makes?

More states are requiring employers to disclose information about their workers’ salaries with the hope it will reduce gender and racial pay gaps. But increasing pay transparency can also have some surprising impacts on worker productivity,...
Study shows how corporations influence policy through nonprofit donations

A study co-authored by Berkeley Haas researchers provides the first convincing evidence that not only do nonprofits change their stances in response to corporate donations, but that government agencies change their rules alongside them.
Small Businesses Follow Big Chains' Lead on Pandemic Closures, Research Finds

From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, local shops, restaurants, and other small business have struggled with how best to respond to the ever-changing crisis.A new Berkeley Haas study found that when it came to closures, the big chains...
When Everyone Works Remotely, Communication and Collaboration Suffer, Study Finds

As companies debate the impact of large-scale remote work, a new study of over 61,000 Microsoft employees found that working from home causes workers to become more siloed in how they communicate, engage in fewer real-time conversations, and spend...
Same Berkeley MBA Without the Commute

UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business announced a new flexible online option for its top-ranked, part-time Evening & Weekend MBA Program. The new Flex option offers the same curriculum and faculty and the same Berkeley Haas MBA degree in a highly...
Why Insisting You’re Not Racist May Backfire

When you insist you’re not racist, you may unwittingly be sending the opposite message.
News Coverage of Racial Incidents Lowers Support for Black Entrepreneurs, Study Finds

One might expect that black entrepreneurs are receiving some long-deserved recognition. After the murder of George Floyd last summer, calls to #SupportBlackBusinesses and #BuyBlack soared.
