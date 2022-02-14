Our News on Newswise
Finding the real reasons why women earn less than men throughout the world—and how to fix it
About half of the world’s population is self-employed, and self-employed women earn only about half as much as men, according to the World Bank. Social scientists believed for years that increasing women’s access to capital would shrink the...
Study: What if you knew how much your boss makes?
More states are requiring employers to disclose information about their workers’ salaries with the hope it will reduce gender and racial pay gaps. But increasing pay transparency can also have some surprising impacts on worker productivity,...
Study shows how corporations influence policy through nonprofit donations
A study co-authored by Berkeley Haas researchers provides the first convincing evidence that not only do nonprofits change their stances in response to corporate donations, but that government agencies change their rules alongside them.
Small Businesses Follow Big Chains' Lead on Pandemic Closures, Research Finds
From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, local shops, restaurants, and other small business have struggled with how best to respond to the ever-changing crisis.A new Berkeley Haas study found that when it came to closures, the big chains...
When Everyone Works Remotely, Communication and Collaboration Suffer, Study Finds
As companies debate the impact of large-scale remote work, a new study of over 61,000 Microsoft employees found that working from home causes workers to become more siloed in how they communicate, engage in fewer real-time conversations, and spend...
Same Berkeley MBA Without the Commute
UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business announced a new flexible online option for its top-ranked, part-time Evening & Weekend MBA Program. The new Flex option offers the same curriculum and faculty and the same Berkeley Haas MBA degree in a highly...
Why Insisting You’re Not Racist May Backfire
When you insist you’re not racist, you may unwittingly be sending the opposite message.
News Coverage of Racial Incidents Lowers Support for Black Entrepreneurs, Study Finds
One might expect that black entrepreneurs are receiving some long-deserved recognition. After the murder of George Floyd last summer, calls to #SupportBlackBusinesses and #BuyBlack soared.
How Robinhood’s trading app spurs investors’ herding instincts: Q&A with Prof. Odean
Last year, when Berkeley Haas finance professor Terrance Odean was researching why users of the popular trading app Robinhood tended to “herd” into a small number of stocks, he never imagined a situation like what unfolded last week with...
9-Feb-2021 11:45 AM EST
UC Berkeley expert available for insights on narcissistic leadership. Like carriers of a virus, narcissistic leaders “infect” the cultures of their organizations, leading to dramatically lower levels of collaboration and integrity.
7-Oct-2020 12:05 AM EDT
Covering Trump's rollback of California's tailpipe emissions waiver? UC Berkeley expert available.
18-Sep-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Covering the Global Climate Action Summit? UC Berkeley expert on California's leadership in efforts to control climate change—available for interviews @GCAS2018
12-Sep-2018 3:20 PM EDT
UC Berkeley Economist Available to Address #Brexit Economic/Banking Fallout. #journalists #expert
27-Jun-2016 8:05 PM EDT
UC Berkeley #Fed #Stresstest Expert Available to Speak About New Results. #Journalists #Banking
27-Jun-2016 8:05 PM EDT
Covering Election 2016? Talk with Berkeley-Haas Experts on Key Policy Issues. Contact: [email protected]
26-May-2016 7:00 AM EDT
The Aging of America's Corporate Boardrooms—UC Berkeley Corporate Governance Expert Available. #SumnerRedstone #Viacom #CBS
5-May-2016 9:00 AM EDT