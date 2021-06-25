La Jolla, CA USA

UC San Diego Scientists Develop the First CRISPR/Cas9-based Gene Drive in Plants

Researchers have created the first CRISPR-Cas9-based gene drive designed for plants. The new technology, which allows scientists to cut and copy key genetic elements, helps scientists breed plants that defend against crop diseases and withstand the...
Bio-inspired hydrogel protects the heart from post-op adhesions

A hydrogel that forms a barrier to keep heart tissue from adhering to surrounding tissue after surgery was developed and successfully tested in rodents by a team of University of California San Diego researchers. The team of engineers, scientists...
Genetically Engineered Nanoparticle Delivers Dexamethasone Directly to Inflamed Lungs

Nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed immune cell-mimicking nanoparticles that target inflammation in the lungs and deliver drugs directly where they’re needed. As a proof of concept, the researchers filled the...
Researchers Translate a Bird’s Brain Activity into Song

It is possible to re-create a bird’s song by reading only its brain activity, shows a first proof-of-concept study from UC San Diego. Reproducing the songbird’s complex vocalizations – down to the pitch, volume and timbre of the original –...
World’s largest outdoor earthquake simulator undergoes major upgrade

A major upgrade to the world’s largest outdoor earthquake simulator reached a milestone mid-April when the facility’s floor--all 300,000 lbs of it--was put back into place. When completed this fall, the simulator will have the ability to...
Super productive 3D bioprinter could help speed up drug development

A new 3D bioprinter developed by UC San Diego nanoengineers operates at record speed—it can print a 96-well array of living human tissue samples within 30 minutes. The technology could help accelerate high-throughput preclinical drug screening and...
Stabilizing gassy electrolytes could make ultra-low temperature batteries safer

A new technology could dramatically improve the safety and performance of lithium-ion batteries that operate with gas electrolytes at ultra-low temperatures. By keeping electrolytes from vaporizing, the technology can prevent pressure buildup inside...
Trained Viruses Prove More Effective at Fighting Antibiotic Resistance

Research reveals that phage viruses that undergo special evolutionary training increase their capacity to subdue bacteria. The results provide hope for the antibiotic resistance crisis, a rising threat as deadly bacteria continue to evolve to render...
Your Questions, Answered: Examining Mistrust and Vaccines

On Feb. 22, the University of California San Diego brought together a panel of industry experts and esteemed faculty to kick off the university’s “Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom” online event series hosted in celebration of the...
Expert source: Proximity detection in contact tracing

Does Remote Instruction Make Cheating Easier?

Today, colleges across the nation are making critical decisions for the coming academic year. For some, all courses will be online; for others, the decision may be to have some classes offered in person, and the rest conducted in remote or hybrid...
Understanding the ethics of genetic engineering – let our experts at UC San Diego explain

Scripps Oceanographer Lynne Talley Available to Comment on the Topic of Atlantic Ocean Circulation

Northern CA Wildfires Generate 1.5 Million Views of UC San Diego’s ‘Firemap’ Resource

A web-based tool recently developed by UC San Diego researchers under an NSF grant to perform data-driven predictive modeling and real-time tracking of fires has already been viewed about one million times and generated more than 115,000 unique...
UC San Diego Scientists Garner National High-Risk, High-Reward Awards

Emma Farley, an assistant professor at UC San Diego’s Division of Biological Sciences and School of Medicine, has been awarded the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award. Melissa Gymrek, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine and...
At the University of California San Diego, we embrace a culture of exploration and experimentation. Established in 1960, UC San Diego has been shaped by exceptional scholars who aren’t afraid to look deeper, challenge expectations and redefine conventional wisdom. As one of the top 15 research universities in the world, we are driving innovation and change to advance society, propel economic growth and make our world a better place. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu.

