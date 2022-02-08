Our News on Newswise
Immune cells leave fingerprints on tumors metastasized to the brain offering clues to future therapies
Using data from over 100,000 malignant and non-malignant cells from 15 human brain metastases, UCSF researchers have revealed two functional archetypes of metastatic cells across 7 different types of brain tumors, each containing both immune and...
8-Feb-2022 1:00 PM EST
Exercise alters brain chemistry to protect aging synapses
When elderly people stay active, their brains have more of a class of proteins that enhances the connections between neurons to maintain healthy cognition, a UC San Francisco study has found.
7-Jan-2022 1:20 PM EST
COVID patients on SSRI antidepressants are less likely to die, UCSF-Stanford study finds
A large analysis of health records from 87 health care centers across the United States found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were significantly less...
15-Nov-2021 5:20 PM EST
Adolescents’ recreational screen time doubled during pandemic, affecting mental health
Many parents fretted over their children’s screen use during the pandemic with good reason, according to a new study in JAMA Pediatrics.
2-Nov-2021 4:25 PM EDT
Struggling to learn a new language? Blame it on your stable brain
A study in patients with epilepsy is helping researchers understand how the brain manages the task of learning a new language while retaining our mother tongue.
31-Aug-2021 11:05 AM EDT
65+ and Lonely? Don't Talk to Your Doctor About Another Prescription
Lonely, older adults are nearly twice as likely to use opioids to ease pain and two-and-a-half times more likely to use sedatives and anti-anxiety medications, putting themselves at risk for drug dependency, impaired attention, falls and other...
26-Jul-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Coffee Doesn't Raise Your Risk for Heart Rhythm Problems
In the largest study of its kind, an investigation by UC San Francisco has found no evidence that moderate coffee consumption can cause cardiac arrhythmia.
20-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread...
19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
