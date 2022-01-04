Economists at UC Santa Cruz used rainy weather as a natural experiment to understand how communities across the U.S. that started some form of social distancing slightly earlier may have experienced significant economic benefits.

A new tool, called Giraffe, can efficiently map new human genome sequences to a “pangenome” representing many diverse human genome sequences. This approach allows a more comprehensive characterization of genetic variations and can improve the...

The reconstituted biological clock maintains daily cycles for days on end, allowing researchers to study the interactions of its component parts

Leading scientist known for working to complete the human genome will join UCSC faculty; Karen Miga is a longtime Genomics Institute researcher, recently named “one to watch” by the journal Nature.

Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening.

Coral reefs provide many services to coastal communities, including critical protection from flood damage. A new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the U.S. Geological Survey reveals how valuable coral reefs...

Some flowers use a clever strategy to ensure effective pollination by bees, doling out pollen gradually from two different sets of anthers

An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world.

