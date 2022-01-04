Our News on Newswise
Economic benefits of earlier social distancing revealed through impacts of rainy weather on coronavirus outbreaks
Economists at UC Santa Cruz used rainy weather as a natural experiment to understand how communities across the U.S. that started some form of social distancing slightly earlier may have experienced significant economic benefits.
4-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
A new way to find genetic variations removes bias from human genotyping
A new tool, called Giraffe, can efficiently map new human genome sequences to a “pangenome” representing many diverse human genome sequences. This approach allows a more comprehensive characterization of genetic variations and can improve the...
16-Dec-2021 3:10 PM EST Add to Favorites
Scientists assemble a biological clock in a test tube to study how it works
The reconstituted biological clock maintains daily cycles for days on end, allowing researchers to study the interactions of its component parts
11-Oct-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Leading Scientist Working to Complete the Human Genome to Join UCSC Faculty
Leading scientist known for working to complete the human genome will join UCSC faculty; Karen Miga is a longtime Genomics Institute researcher, recently named “one to watch” by the journal Nature.
14-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Virtual reality warps your sense of time
Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening.
14-May-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Coral Reefs Prevent More Than $5.3 Billion in Potential Flood Damage for U.S. Property Owners
Coral reefs provide many services to coastal communities, including critical protection from flood damage. A new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the U.S. Geological Survey reveals how valuable coral reefs...
12-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study of flowers with two types of anthers solves mystery that baffled Darwin
Some flowers use a clever strategy to ensure effective pollination by bees, doling out pollen gradually from two different sets of anthers
21-Jan-2021 3:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
New analysis highlights importance of groundwater discharge into oceans
An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world.
8-Jan-2021 11:25 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Psychologist shares tips for children’s holiday gifts that challenge gender stereotypes
Thinking beyond the bounds of toy-related gender stereotypes can help kids get the broadest possible range of benefits out of their gifts this holiday season.
6-Dec-2021 7:05 PM EST
AXA Chair at UC Santa Cruz funds efforts to build coastal resilience naturally
Global insurance company AXA has established the AXA Chair in Coastal Resilience at UC Santa Cruz to support the work of Michael Beck, a research professor in the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Department of Ocean Sciences, to advance the...
1-Dec-2020 11:35 AM EST
UC Santa Cruz Professor Aims to Expand Science Internships for High School Students
Astronomer Puragra GuhaThakurta is using a sabbatical at Google to explore ways to expand and diversify the Science Internship Program for high school students that he started in 2009 at UC Santa Cruz.
10-Mar-2015 1:05 PM EDT
Election Experts Available to Provide Commentary and Analysis
From polling and party politics to taxes and global warming, the following experts at the University of California, Santa Cruz, are available to discuss the hot topics this election season.
22-Aug-2008 1:00 PM EDT