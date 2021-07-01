In a new issue of Science, devoted to the plastics problem, University of Delaware researchers LaShanda Korley and Thomas Epps, III, join collaborators in calling for new approaches to plastics design, production and use, with the goal of keeping...

With a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), UD Professor Eleftherios (Terry) Papoutsakis is developing a system to produce bioenergy from a mix of microbes that can convert...

Climate change will shape the future of coastal communities, with flood walls, elevated structures and possibly floating cities used to combat sea level rise. New research has found that managed retreat must be part of the solution now, and not a...

The new book "All Creatures Safe and Sound" examines how pets are managed during disasters and provides tips for keeping them safe. Sarah DeYoung, core faculty in the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center, talks about previous studies...

A new study published in Nature Food quantifies for the first time the impact that double-cropping had on helping Brazil achieve its national grain boom. The University of Delaware's Jing Gao was a co-author on the study that included collaborators...

Roberta Michnick Golinkoff, Unidel H. Rodney Sharp Chair and professor in the School of Education (SOE) and in the departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Linguistics and Cognitive Science at the University of Delaware, has been elected...

Iva Obrusnikova, an associate professor in the Department of Behavioral Health and Nutrition, has been selected as a Fellow with the International Federation of Adapted Physical Activity (IFAPA). The IFAPA Fellows Recognition Program recognizes and...

Travel experts predict a strong summer tourism season fueled by pent-up demand and eased COVID-19 restrictions. But increased bookings and revenue for restaurants will depend on continued success with controlling the pandemic and the ability of...

