Rethinking Plastics
In a new issue of Science, devoted to the plastics problem, University of Delaware researchers LaShanda Korley and Thomas Epps, III, join collaborators in calling for new approaches to plastics design, production and use, with the goal of keeping...
1-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Transforming CO2 and Sugars Into Biofuel
With a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), UD Professor Eleftherios (Terry) Papoutsakis is developing a system to produce bioenergy from a mix of microbes that can convert...
22-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT
War against climate change must include managed retreat – now
Climate change will shape the future of coastal communities, with flood walls, elevated structures and possibly floating cities used to combat sea level rise. New research has found that managed retreat must be part of the solution now, and not a...
17-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Providing pets with shelter from the storm
The new book "All Creatures Safe and Sound" examines how pets are managed during disasters and provides tips for keeping them safe. Sarah DeYoung, core faculty in the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center, talks about previous studies...
15-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Measuring Impact of Double- Cropping
A new study published in Nature Food quantifies for the first time the impact that double-cropping had on helping Brazil achieve its national grain boom. The University of Delaware's Jing Gao was a co-author on the study that included collaborators...
9-Jun-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Outstanding Education Scholarship
Roberta Michnick Golinkoff, Unidel H. Rodney Sharp Chair and professor in the School of Education (SOE) and in the departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Linguistics and Cognitive Science at the University of Delaware, has been elected...
8-Jun-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Obrusnikova Honored
Iva Obrusnikova, an associate professor in the Department of Behavioral Health and Nutrition, has been selected as a Fellow with the International Federation of Adapted Physical Activity (IFAPA). The IFAPA Fellows Recognition Program recognizes and...
3-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Summer travel forecast: Mostly sunny
Travel experts predict a strong summer tourism season fueled by pent-up demand and eased COVID-19 restrictions. But increased bookings and revenue for restaurants will depend on continued success with controlling the pandemic and the ability of...
26-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Expert: Cosby's Release is a Story of Race, Gender and Power
1-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Michael Chajes, civil and environmental engineering professor and structural forensics expert, on Miami building collapse
28-Jun-2021 8:35 AM EDT
Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races
8-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Robust tourism season expected, along with challenges
14-May-2021 10:20 AM EDT
The Climate Costs of Working From Home
4-May-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Biden rights the economic ship, but rough waters could loom in the distance
Vaccine distribution, stimulus checks and reopenings have helped to revitalize the economy in the face of the pandemic. But challenges remain, including vaccine reluctance, inflation and the capital gains tax, says University of Delaware economist...
3-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT
Earth Day 2021: Expert details how home gardeners can do their part in their own backyards
21-Apr-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Vaccine selfies: Promoting health safety outweighs potential feelings of FOMO
1-Apr-2021 12:30 PM EDT