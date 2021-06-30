New research from the University of Georgia shows that there may be more antimicrobial-resistant salmonella in our food animals than scientists previously thought.

Add to Favorites

The story of efforts to conserve the endangered oribi in South Africa represent a diaspora of issues as varied as the people who live there.

Add to Favorites

Researchers all over the world will have access to the University of Georgia’s expertise in nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, thanks to a new infrastructure funded by a $40 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Add to Favorites

University of Georgia researchers examined the consumer psychology of funeral expenditures empirically to understand what motivates the spending decisions associated with funeral planning.

Add to Favorites

More physical activity programming could mitigate the effects of stress and improve worker mental and emotional health.

Add to Favorites

Research from the University of Georgia has identified a protein that appears to prevent the cancer from spreading to and colonizing the bone, providing a new target for future therapeutics.

Add to Favorites

A Dallas, Texas-area health care startup is expanding to Athens, Georgia, to establish its product development headquarters in the University of Georgia’s growing Innovation District.

Add to Favorites

A college education is estimated to add $1 million to a person’s lifetime earning potential, but for some students the path to earning one is riddled with obstacles. That journey is even more difficult for students who have been in the foster care...

Add to Favorites