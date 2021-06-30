Athens, GA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 37218-036.jpg

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Found in Cattle

New research from the University of Georgia shows that there may be more antimicrobial-resistant salmonella in our food animals than scientists previously thought.
30-Jun-2021 1:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NEWS-oribi.jpg

Antelope’s Fate Shrouded by Social, Political Forces

The story of efforts to conserve the endangered oribi in South Africa represent a diaspora of issues as varied as the people who live there.
22-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Art_Edison.jpg

UGA Part of $40M Grant for NMR Network

Researchers all over the world will have access to the University of Georgia’s expertise in nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, thanks to a new infrastructure funded by a $40 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
16-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Caring Emotions Motivate Funeral Spending

University of Georgia researchers examined the consumer psychology of funeral expenditures empirically to understand what motivates the spending decisions associated with funeral planning.
15-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Physical Activity May Curb Health Care Worker Burnout

More physical activity programming could mitigate the effects of stress and improve worker mental and emotional health.
11-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 34369-020.jpg

Protein in Prostate Cancer may Inhibit Tumor Growth

Research from the University of Georgia has identified a protein that appears to prevent the cancer from spreading to and colonizing the bone, providing a new target for future therapeutics.
9-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Metropolis.jpg

Innovation District draws tech startup to Athens

A Dallas, Texas-area health care startup is expanding to Athens, Georgia, to establish its product development headquarters in the University of Georgia’s growing Innovation District.
8-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Foster care, homelessness are higher education hurdles

A college education is estimated to add $1 million to a person’s lifetime earning potential, but for some students the path to earning one is riddled with obstacles. That journey is even more difficult for students who have been in the foster care...
1-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Supreme Court: Off-campus student speech protected, but schools do have power to regulate

The Supreme Court’s 8-1 recent decision in Mahanoy allows both sides to claim victory, according to Clare Norins, director of the University of Georgia School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic, who also serves as an assistant clinical professor.
24-Jun-2021 3:35 PM EDT

Newswise: Glen_Nowak_grady-1536x1024.jpg

Professor: Information key to COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

8-Sep-2020 4:25 PM EDT

Newswise: miles_toni29273-018-1536x1024.jpg

Aging experts call for more dementia care training

New recommendations call for more evidence-based workforce training to meet the growing demands for dementia care.
23-Jul-2020 12:45 PM EDT

Newswise: Shepherd-award-1140x760.jpg

Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19

Hurricane season 2020 is already shattering records, and it’s only July.
16-Jul-2020 10:35 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Pandemic could make drug resistance epidemic worse

8-Jul-2020 11:50 AM EDT

Newswise: Christopher_Bland_1.jpg

Pharmacist clears up confusion about new COVID-19 drug

Remdesivir might shorten duration of symptoms in severely ill patients
7-May-2020 11:45 AM EDT

Newswise: 36829-034-1-2.jpg

Pharmacists separate COVID-19 fact from fiction

UGA medication experts answer common questions they're receiving from patients
15-Apr-2020 12:30 PM EDT

Newswise: Peanutcropharvet.jpg

Why are the grocery store shelves empty?

Agricultural economist explains COVID-19 impact on food markets
13-Apr-2020 11:50 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The University of Georgia, a land-grant and sea-grant university with statewide commitments and responsibilities, is the state's oldest, most comprehensive, and most diversified institution of higher education. Its motto, "to teach, to serve and to inquire into the nature of things," reflects the university's integral and unique role in the conservation and enhancement of the state's and nation's intellectual, cultural and environmental heritage.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

James Hataway
Media Relations Manager

 jhataway@uga.edu

706-542-6927

Sara Freeland
Public Relations Coordinator/Editor
Humanities

 freeland@uga.edu

706-542-8077

Leigh Beeson

 lbeeson@uga.edu

Greg Trevor
Executive Director for Media Communications

 gregory.trevor@uga.edu

706-542-8090

Christopher Childs
Broadcast Coordinator- Producer

 chris.childs@uga.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.51422