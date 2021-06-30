Our News on Newswise
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Found in Cattle
New research from the University of Georgia shows that there may be more antimicrobial-resistant salmonella in our food animals than scientists previously thought.
Antelope’s Fate Shrouded by Social, Political Forces
The story of efforts to conserve the endangered oribi in South Africa represent a diaspora of issues as varied as the people who live there.
UGA Part of $40M Grant for NMR Network
Researchers all over the world will have access to the University of Georgia’s expertise in nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, thanks to a new infrastructure funded by a $40 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
Caring Emotions Motivate Funeral Spending
University of Georgia researchers examined the consumer psychology of funeral expenditures empirically to understand what motivates the spending decisions associated with funeral planning.
Physical Activity May Curb Health Care Worker Burnout
More physical activity programming could mitigate the effects of stress and improve worker mental and emotional health.
Protein in Prostate Cancer may Inhibit Tumor Growth
Research from the University of Georgia has identified a protein that appears to prevent the cancer from spreading to and colonizing the bone, providing a new target for future therapeutics.
Innovation District draws tech startup to Athens
A Dallas, Texas-area health care startup is expanding to Athens, Georgia, to establish its product development headquarters in the University of Georgia’s growing Innovation District.
Foster care, homelessness are higher education hurdles
A college education is estimated to add $1 million to a person’s lifetime earning potential, but for some students the path to earning one is riddled with obstacles. That journey is even more difficult for students who have been in the foster care...
Supreme Court: Off-campus student speech protected, but schools do have power to regulate
The Supreme Court’s 8-1 recent decision in Mahanoy allows both sides to claim victory, according to Clare Norins, director of the University of Georgia School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic, who also serves as an assistant clinical professor.
Professor: Information key to COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Aging experts call for more dementia care training
New recommendations call for more evidence-based workforce training to meet the growing demands for dementia care.
Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19
Hurricane season 2020 is already shattering records, and it’s only July.
Pandemic could make drug resistance epidemic worse
Pharmacist clears up confusion about new COVID-19 drug
Remdesivir might shorten duration of symptoms in severely ill patients
Pharmacists separate COVID-19 fact from fiction
UGA medication experts answer common questions they're receiving from patients
Why are the grocery store shelves empty?
Agricultural economist explains COVID-19 impact on food markets
