University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Science (ACES)

Reign of invasive rusty crayfish may be ending; Wisconsin lakes rejoice

Just how hard should natural resource managers fight invasive species after they establish? A new University of Illinois study suggests some invaders – even highly successful ones – can die off naturally, leaving native communities to rebound...
Summer of research at U of I boosts success of community college students

Harrison Hall spends a lot of time staring at fungus. A senior in Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, Hall has worked for two years in a research lab studying the fungus responsible for a devastating wheat disease. For the former IT...
How US cotton exports are shifting in response to competition and trade policy

The U.S. is a major world supplier of cotton, exporting much of the production to markets in Asia, where it goes into textile manufacturing. However, growing competition from Brazil and the effects of recent trade policies are shifting global market...
Study links exercise intensity, attentional control in late-adolescent girls

Adolescent girls who engage in more moderate and vigorous physical activity each day have better attentional control, a new study finds. The study focused on girls and boys aged 15-18.
Wrongful conviction course now required for all police recruits in Illinois

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Training Institute director Michael Schlosser worked with colleagues at the Illinois Innocence Project to develop a Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course that is now required training for...
Why are muskies the fish of 10,000 casts? Illinois study explains

In a new study, University of Illinois researchers got into the minds of muskies to learn what personality traits make the fish more likely to strike. In the process, they learned valuable lessons that could help conserve the important aquatic...
From ground to air to space: Tillage estimates get tech boost

In a new study, University of Illinois scientists demonstrate a way to accurately map tilled land in real time by integrating ground, airborne, and satellite imagery.
New paper offers best practices for LGBTQ+ field scientists and mentors

People from marginalized gender and sexual identities can have safer experiences participating in ecological field research when leaders incorporate better field safety protocols and advocate for systemic changes, according to a new paper authored...
