University of Iowa Tippie College of Business
Iowa City, IA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

The Inventors May Be Long Dead, but Consumers Still Crave Their Essence

Consumers crave authenticity, but what makes something authentic? A new University of Iowa Tippie College of Business study finds it's a product's essence, an abstract, unobservable quality that makes a thing what it is in the consumer's eye. The...
5-Jul-2022 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Amanda May
Communications Coordinator

 amanda-may-1@uiowa.edu

(319) 467-1694

Tom Snee
Communications Specialist

 tom-snee@uiowa.edu

319-384-0010

Rebekah Tilley
Director of Strategic Communications

 rebekah-tilley@uiowa.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.12698

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business