Our News on Newswise
Kansas Must Plan to End Tobacco Sales
The University of Kansas Cancer Center joins 148 organizations from around the world in this public health appeal
24-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
The University of Kansas Cancer Center joins other top US cancer centers in urgent call to get HPV vaccination back on track
The University of Kansas Cancer Center has partnered with 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get the...
20-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study to Examine Exosomes in Ovarian Cancer
Researchers have been awarded a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate more effective ways to identify ovarian cancer earlier.
6-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Massive negative impact of COVID-19 on cancer screenings quantified in KU Medical Center faculty study published in JAMA Oncology
Nearly 10 million cancer screenings in the U.S. failed to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology, a publication of the American Medical Association.
30-Apr-2021 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Carol Fabian Recognized As Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
Carol Fabian, MD, FASCO, a nationally recognized medical oncologist and breast cancer researcher, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO).
23-Apr-2021 8:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
The University of Kansas Cancer Center Among the First to Offer CAR T-cell Therapy to Treat Multiple Myeloma
The University of Kansas Cancer Center is the first and only site in the region to offer CAR T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects about 30,000 people each year.
29-Mar-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The University of Kansas Cancer Center Joins Leading Cancer Organizations to Warn Cancer Doesn’t Stop for COVID-19 and Neither Should You
The University of Kansas Cancer Center is part of a nationwide effort to resume appropriate cancer screening and treatment to prevent excess deaths.
28-Jan-2021 9:15 AM EST Add to Favorites
Cancer center is a contributor to 49 research studies at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Researchers from The University of Kansas Cancer Center are involved in the presentation of nearly 50 research studies at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
4-Dec-2020 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Triple-Threat
Triple-negative breast cancer expert Dr. Priyanka Sharma discusses latest research and clinical trial efforts.
18-Jul-2018 1:35 PM EDT
Getting Survivorship Care Planning Off the Page and Into Practice
Jennifer Klemp, PhD, MPH, director of cancer survivorship and an associate professor at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, is interviewed by Oncology Nursing News. In this interview, Klemp offers insights on some of the critical issues that...
31-Oct-2016 9:30 AM EDT
Rewriting the Book on Chemo-Resistant Cancers with a DNA Library
KU Cancer Center researcher is finding out why ovarian cancer is resistant to certain types of chemo to eventually identify a different drug target.
30-Jun-2015 5:05 PM EDT