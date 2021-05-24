The University of Kansas Cancer Center joins 148 organizations from around the world in this public health appeal

The University of Kansas Cancer Center has partnered with 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get the...

Researchers have been awarded a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate more effective ways to identify ovarian cancer earlier.

Nearly 10 million cancer screenings in the U.S. failed to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology, a publication of the American Medical Association.

Carol Fabian, MD, FASCO, a nationally recognized medical oncologist and breast cancer researcher, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO).

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is the first and only site in the region to offer CAR T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects about 30,000 people each year.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is part of a nationwide effort to resume appropriate cancer screening and treatment to prevent excess deaths.

Researchers from The University of Kansas Cancer Center are involved in the presentation of nearly 50 research studies at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

