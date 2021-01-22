University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada

Full-dose blood thinners decrease need for life support and improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in international trial

Clinical trial finds that full-dose treatment with blood thinner reduces need for vital organ support in ICUs in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
UM researcher leads study on effective N95 mask decontamination during COVID-19 crisis

University of Manitoba clinician-scientists and their research partners at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) have identified effective standard hospital sterilization techniques that may enable in-demand N95 masks to be sterilized up...
Health Gap Between First Nations and Other Manitobans Widening, Study Finds

The health gap between First Nation people and all other Manitobans is growing.
How to properly remove a tick

University of Manitoba tick expert Kateryn Rochon demonstrates and explains the proper way to remove a tick.
A valuable gift of butterflies

Like many entomologists, Jason Gibbs jokes about how he doesn’t like butterflies.
The Conversation: Higher, Further, Faster: Marvel’s First Female Cinematic Superhero

When the Captain Marvel movie opens on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, it will be Marvel Studios’s first female-superhero led film and many people will be lined up to see this much anticipated flick and to enjoy one of...
Study paves way for promising HIV vaccine

The study is the first in the world to demonstrate that chickenpox vaccine, when given to people who are already immune to it, does not trigger an unwanted “HIV-welcoming” immune state in the genital mucosa (lining) or in the bloodstream.
Integrated Data Vital in Stopping Spread of TB

Manitoba has the highest provincial incident rate of active tuberculosis (TB) in Canada, and stopping its spread depends on, among other things, the availability of high-quality, comprehensive data to ensure early and complete treatment, according...
Our Experts on Newswise

Entomologist Gives Tips on Staying Safe During Tick Season

Now that the snow has finally melted and Manitobans are getting out an about, some are venturing into wooded or grassy areas. And that’s a problem. U of M entomologist Kateryn Rochon cautions that tick season is upon us, and we should be vigilant.
CBC: Insecticide ‘Probably Carcinogenic’ to Humans, Says World Health Organization Agency

Canadian TV Shows "Talk First, Shoot Later"

A Canadian expert on conflict resolution says one CBS drama series gets it right by having its characters "talk first and shoot later."
Canola Cantor Does Passover Rap

Dr. Michael Eskin, a world-renowned nutrition researcher and canola expert has a unique hobby. He's now also a rap singer. Passionate about his religion, Eskin has recorded a music CD about biblical stories for children, tying in nicely with his...
About

Welcome to the University of Manitoba - western Canada's first university. Founded more than 135 years ago, and located in the heart of the country, we are the region’s largest and only research intensive university offering over 90 degrees, diplomas, and certificates – more than 60 at the undergraduate level including professional disciplines such as medicine, law, and engineering.

Contacts

Janine Harasymchuk
Research Communications & Marketing Manager

 janine_harasymchuk@umanitoba.ca

204-474-7300

Sean Moore
Communications Officer, Media Relations
science

 sean_moore@umanitoba.ca

204-474-7963

Myrrhanda Novak
Executive Director, Public Affairs

 Myrrhanda.Novak@umanitoba.ca

Chris Rutkowski
Communications Officer, Media Relations
science

 chris.rutkowski@umanitoba.ca

204-474-9514

Melanie Vanderhorst
Billing Contact

 Melanie.Vanderhorst@umanitoba.ca

204-474-9304
