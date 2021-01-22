Our News on Newswise
Full-dose blood thinners decrease need for life support and improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in international trial
Clinical trial finds that full-dose treatment with blood thinner reduces need for vital organ support in ICUs in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
22-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
UM researcher leads study on effective N95 mask decontamination during COVID-19 crisis
University of Manitoba clinician-scientists and their research partners at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) have identified effective standard hospital sterilization techniques that may enable in-demand N95 masks to be sterilized up...
3-Apr-2020 12:30 PM EDT
Health Gap Between First Nations and Other Manitobans Widening, Study Finds
The health gap between First Nation people and all other Manitobans is growing.
19-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
How to properly remove a tick
University of Manitoba tick expert Kateryn Rochon demonstrates and explains the proper way to remove a tick.
15-May-2019 10:05 AM EDT
A valuable gift of butterflies
Like many entomologists, Jason Gibbs jokes about how he doesn’t like butterflies.
14-May-2019 12:45 PM EDT
The Conversation: Higher, Further, Faster: Marvel’s First Female Cinematic Superhero
When the Captain Marvel movie opens on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, it will be Marvel Studios’s first female-superhero led film and many people will be lined up to see this much anticipated flick and to enjoy one of...
7-Mar-2019 4:35 PM EST
Study paves way for promising HIV vaccine
The study is the first in the world to demonstrate that chickenpox vaccine, when given to people who are already immune to it, does not trigger an unwanted “HIV-welcoming” immune state in the genital mucosa (lining) or in the bloodstream.
31-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
Integrated Data Vital in Stopping Spread of TB
Manitoba has the highest provincial incident rate of active tuberculosis (TB) in Canada, and stopping its spread depends on, among other things, the availability of high-quality, comprehensive data to ensure early and complete treatment, according...
13-Dec-2018 1:05 PM EST
Entomologist Gives Tips on Staying Safe During Tick Season
Now that the snow has finally melted and Manitobans are getting out an about, some are venturing into wooded or grassy areas. And that’s a problem. U of M entomologist Kateryn Rochon cautions that tick season is upon us, and we should be vigilant.
5-Apr-2017 4:10 PM EDT
CBC: Insecticide ‘Probably Carcinogenic’ to Humans, Says World Health Organization Agency
23-Mar-2015 3:05 PM EDT
Canadian TV Shows "Talk First, Shoot Later"
A Canadian expert on conflict resolution says one CBS drama series gets it right by having its characters "talk first and shoot later."
30-Nov-2009 12:20 PM EST
Canola Cantor Does Passover Rap
Dr. Michael Eskin, a world-renowned nutrition researcher and canola expert has a unique hobby. He's now also a rap singer. Passionate about his religion, Eskin has recorded a music CD about biblical stories for children, tying in nicely with his...
31-Mar-2009 2:30 PM EDT