Our News on Newswise
Virtual Fireside Chat: Black Liberation In the Workplace
To commemorate Juneteenth, Maryland Smith hosts a discussion on June 17 with award-winning marketing and advertising executive Toye Wigley.
14-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Eye Tracking Study Shows How Online Ads Help Consumers Shop Faster
Maryland Smith’s Michel Wedel and co-authors show that advertising at the point of purchase can help shoppers find the advertised product more quickly, in part by helping them weed out all the products not having the features they were looking...
8-Jun-2021 1:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Maryland Business Adapts: Virtual Panel Discussions to Explore Global Business Perseverance Through COVID-19
Leaders of five Maryland companies, selected for global performance during the pandemic, will discuss their success keys, in virtual panel discussions. Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will be among the event's opening speakers.
27-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Why Italy’s Economy Stopped Growing
A working paper co-authored by Maryland Smith’s Bruno Pellegrino finds that in Italian firms a boss’s family members or cronies are most likely to move up the ladder, contributing to Italy’s nearly stagnant economy.
26-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
What it Means to be Green in the Fund Management Industry
A Maryland Smith-hosted virtual panel discussion on May 17 will weigh ESG benchmark inconsistency on sustainable investing.
13-May-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Webinar: Pitfalls of a Zero-Sum Mindset
Maryland Smith researcher Rellie Derfler-Rozin will discuss the impact of zero-sum thinking in the employment negotiation process.
13-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Gary Gensler To Address Conference on Financial Market Regulation May 13-14, 2021
The SEC, Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, Lehigh University’s CFS, and the CFA Institute jointly sponsor this event bringing together thought leaders from across academia,...
12-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
“Maryland Business Adapts” to Showcase Best Practices in Global Operations During the Pandemic
When COVID-19 halted the global economy, business still carried on across borders. Maryland Smith identified, for a June 3 virtual roundtable, five companies that stand out for weathering the storm to give deep dives into their pivots and practices...
6-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
The End of the Antitrust Case Against Facebook? Expert from Robert H. Smith School of Business available to discuss the ruling against the FTC and states.
29-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling
22-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Maryland Smith Experts Available on Juneteenth’s Significance for Workplaces, Organizations
16-Jun-2021 11:55 AM EDT
5 Leadership Strategies for Better Adapting in a Crisis
Maryland Smith management expert and futurist Oliver Schlake describes how companies can prepare for the next crisis as the economy gradually emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
10-Jun-2021 3:25 PM EDT
Implications of Dwindling Oscars Viewership and Movie Audience Fragmentation
As Oscars viewership has plummeted, positive news for the film industry can be gleaned from the increasing fragmentation of movie audiences, a trend that is paving the way for filmmakers who might have struggled to produce motion pictures that were...
28-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT
CRM, Pricing Expert Available on Amazon-MGM Deal
26-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act
The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accounting expert and CPA Samuel Handwerger says other obstacles loom. Among them, the tax code.
25-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT
Myths About Workplace Negotiations
In organizational hiring, negotiating and efforts to foster creativity, there often is a tendency to see things as “either-or” or “winner vs. losers.” Such zero-sum mindset tends to lead to errors and biases, says Maryland Smith’s Rellie...
5-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT