Virtual Fireside Chat: Black Liberation In the Workplace

To commemorate Juneteenth, Maryland Smith hosts a discussion on June 17 with award-winning marketing and advertising executive Toye Wigley.
14-Jun-2021

Eye Tracking Study Shows How Online Ads Help Consumers Shop Faster

Maryland Smith’s Michel Wedel and co-authors show that advertising at the point of purchase can help shoppers find the advertised product more quickly, in part by helping them weed out all the products not having the features they were looking...
8-Jun-2021

Maryland Business Adapts: Virtual Panel Discussions to Explore Global Business Perseverance Through COVID-19

Leaders of five Maryland companies, selected for global performance during the pandemic, will discuss their success keys, in virtual panel discussions. Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will be among the event's opening speakers.
27-May-2021

Why Italy’s Economy Stopped Growing

A working paper co-authored by Maryland Smith’s Bruno Pellegrino finds that in Italian firms a boss’s family members or cronies are most likely to move up the ladder, contributing to Italy’s nearly stagnant economy.
26-May-2021

What it Means to be Green in the Fund Management Industry

A Maryland Smith-hosted virtual panel discussion on May 17 will weigh ESG benchmark inconsistency on sustainable investing.
13-May-2021

Webinar: Pitfalls of a Zero-Sum Mindset

Maryland Smith researcher Rellie Derfler-Rozin will discuss the impact of zero-sum thinking in the employment negotiation process.
13-May-2021

Gary Gensler To Address Conference on Financial Market Regulation May 13-14, 2021

The SEC, Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, Lehigh University’s CFS, and the CFA Institute jointly sponsor this event bringing together thought leaders from across academia,...
12-May-2021

“Maryland Business Adapts” to Showcase Best Practices in Global Operations During the Pandemic

When COVID-19 halted the global economy, business still carried on across borders. Maryland Smith identified, for a June 3 virtual roundtable, five companies that stand out for weathering the storm to give deep dives into their pivots and practices...
6-May-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

The End of the Antitrust Case Against Facebook? Expert from Robert H. Smith School of Business available to discuss the ruling against the FTC and states.

29-Jun-2021

Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling

22-Jun-2021

Maryland Smith Experts Available on Juneteenth’s Significance for Workplaces, Organizations

16-Jun-2021

5 Leadership Strategies for Better Adapting in a Crisis

Maryland Smith management expert and futurist Oliver Schlake describes how companies can prepare for the next crisis as the economy gradually emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
10-Jun-2021

Implications of Dwindling Oscars Viewership and Movie Audience Fragmentation

As Oscars viewership has plummeted, positive news for the film industry can be gleaned from the increasing fragmentation of movie audiences, a trend that is paving the way for filmmakers who might have struggled to produce motion pictures that were...
28-May-2021

CRM, Pricing Expert Available on Amazon-MGM Deal

26-May-2021

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accounting expert and CPA Samuel Handwerger says other obstacles loom. Among them, the tax code.
25-May-2021

Myths About Workplace Negotiations

In organizational hiring, negotiating and efforts to foster creativity, there often is a tendency to see things as “either-or” or “winner vs. losers.” Such zero-sum mindset tends to lead to errors and biases, says Maryland Smith’s Rellie...
5-May-2021

Contacts

Greg Muraski
Media Relations Manager

 gmuraski@umd.edu

301-892-0973

Karen Johnson
Acting Director of Communications; Editor, Smith Brain Trust

 kjohnson@rhsmith.umd.edu

202-679-9556

Carrie Handwerker
Editor, Maryland Smith Research

 chand@rhsmith.umd.edu

301-405-5833

Ritu Agarwal
Senior Associate Dean

 ragarwal@rhsmith.umd.edu

Amy Swann
Director of Specialty Masters Programs

 aswann@rhsmith.umd.edu

