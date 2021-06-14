To commemorate Juneteenth, Maryland Smith hosts a discussion on June 17 with award-winning marketing and advertising executive Toye Wigley.

Add to Favorites

Maryland Smith’s Michel Wedel and co-authors show that advertising at the point of purchase can help shoppers find the advertised product more quickly, in part by helping them weed out all the products not having the features they were looking...

Add to Favorites

Leaders of five Maryland companies, selected for global performance during the pandemic, will discuss their success keys, in virtual panel discussions. Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will be among the event's opening speakers.

Add to Favorites

A working paper co-authored by Maryland Smith’s Bruno Pellegrino finds that in Italian firms a boss’s family members or cronies are most likely to move up the ladder, contributing to Italy’s nearly stagnant economy.

Add to Favorites

A Maryland Smith-hosted virtual panel discussion on May 17 will weigh ESG benchmark inconsistency on sustainable investing.

Add to Favorites

Maryland Smith researcher Rellie Derfler-Rozin will discuss the impact of zero-sum thinking in the employment negotiation process.

Add to Favorites

The SEC, Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, Lehigh University’s CFS, and the CFA Institute jointly sponsor this event bringing together thought leaders from across academia,...

Add to Favorites

When COVID-19 halted the global economy, business still carried on across borders. Maryland Smith identified, for a June 3 virtual roundtable, five companies that stand out for weathering the storm to give deep dives into their pivots and practices...

Add to Favorites