Recycling of the Eye’s Light Sensors Is Faulty in Progressive Blindness of Older Adults

With the National Eye Institute reporting that about 11 million older adults in the U.S. endure a condition that leads to progressive blindness, known as age-related macular degeneration, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers...
Genetic Cause of Neurodevelopmental Disorder Discovered

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers identified a new gene that may be linked to certain neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disabilities.
Psychedelic Experience May Not be Required for Psilocybin’s Antidepressant-like Benefits, UM School of Medicine Study Shows

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers have shown that psilocybin—the active chemical in “magic mushrooms”— still works its antidepressant-like actions, at least in mice, even when the psychedelic experience is blocked.
New Mechanism Identified Behind Blindness in Older Adults, University of Maryland School of Medicine Study Suggests

Using laboratory-grown roundworms as well as human and mouse eye tissue, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers have identified a new potential mechanism for age-related macular degeneration—the leading cause of blindness...
Philanthropist and Real Estate Developer, Howard S. Brown Makes $2.5 Million Gift to UM School of Medicine

Mr. Brown’s Gift Memorializes his Daughter, Esther Ann Brown Adler, and Establishes the Thomas M. Scalea, MD Endowed Distinguished Professorship in Trauma Surgery
In A COVID-19 World Lies Another Threat to the Health of Our Children

Medical school and healthcare industry leaders warn that a drastic decline in pediatric vaccinations in the United States, poses a great risk of serious illnesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers Develop Experimental Rapid COVID-19 Test Using Innovative Nanoparticle Technique

Scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) developed an experimental diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can visually detect the presence of the virus in 10 minutes. It uses a simple assay containing plasmonic gold...
U MD School of Medicine Researchers Test Experimental Therapy to Prevent COVID-19

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have begun testing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a therapy to prevent infection and symptoms in individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19-positive individuals. The...
University of Maryland School of Medicine Experts Available to Discuss Zika Virus

As it spreads throughout South and Central America and beyond, Zika presents a unique challenge to health officials and to the public. University of Maryland School of Medicine infectious disease specialists can offer insight into the virus, its...
Global Virus Network Experts Answer Questions on Mankind’s Worst Ebola Outbreak

On Friday, September 12 between 1 pm EDT to 2 pm EDT the Global Virus Network, with support from UST Global as a technology partner, will host a WebEx conference including three GVN world-renowned Ebola experts and journalists from across the globe.
Ebola Expert: University of Maryland School of Medicine Scientist at Forefront of Ebola Vaccine Development

Cancer Experts at University of Maryland School of Medicine Hail Proton Beam Therapies as Effective Means of Radiation Treatment

A team of leading experts in radiation oncology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UM SOM) have published an opinion piece in the Aug. 1 issue of the medical publication The Cancer Letter, stating that several types of cancer...
