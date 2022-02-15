Made possible by a generous gift from University of Miami alumnus and trustee Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., the Taylor Family/UTrailblazers Experience includes a trove of archival materials from the period immediately after and beyond the institution’s...

Denise Vidot, a University of Miami epidemiologist who has studied the impact of cannabis on well-being for a decade, has broadened her laboratory’s research to include psilocybin, aiming to explain a surge in use of both substances during the...

The opera is based on "Il Gattopardo," one of the greatest literary works of the 20th century later adapted to a feature film considered one of the top films ever made.

Six days after a prone and restrained George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien dismissed charges that racism is rampant among police by arguing that "a few bad apples" are giving...

Although Live Oak trees are common in South Florida today, Ken Feeley, a University of Miami biology professor, said their time here may be fleeting.

Did a powerful queen of Cobá, one of the greatest cities of the ancient Maya world, build the longest Maya road to invade a smaller, isolated neighbor and gain a foothold against the emerging Chichén Itzá empire?

UM College of Arts & Sciences psychology researchers find that dopamine genes could shine a light on early communication.

Research focuses on the moment-to-moment variations in a region of the brain involved in multiple mental processes.

