Interactive exhibit honors the legacy of the University of Miami’s first Black graduates

Made possible by a generous gift from University of Miami alumnus and trustee Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., the Taylor Family/UTrailblazers Experience includes a trove of archival materials from the period immediately after and beyond the institution’s...
Increased psychedelic use during pandemic prompts new research

Denise Vidot, a University of Miami epidemiologist who has studied the impact of cannabis on well-being for a decade, has broadened her laboratory’s research to include psilocybin, aiming to explain a surge in use of both substances during the...
University of Miami presents a world premiere opera

The opera is based on "Il Gattopardo," one of the greatest literary works of the 20th century later adapted to a feature film considered one of the top films ever made.
Sociologists dispel the 'bad apple' excuse for racialized policing

Six days after a prone and restrained George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien dismissed charges that racism is rampant among police by arguing that "a few bad apples" are giving...
Global warming is changing our plant communities

Although Live Oak trees are common in South Florida today, Ken Feeley, a University of Miami biology professor, said their time here may be fleeting.
Modern technology reveals old secrets about the great, white Maya road

Did a powerful queen of Cobá, one of the greatest cities of the ancient Maya world, build the longest Maya road to invade a smaller, isolated neighbor and gain a foothold against the emerging Chichén Itzá empire?
Understanding Genes Linked to Autism-Relevant Behavior in High-Risk Siblings

UM College of Arts & Sciences psychology researchers find that dopamine genes could shine a light on early communication.
Dynamic Connections in the Brain

Research focuses on the moment-to-moment variations in a region of the brain involved in multiple mental processes.
Mental health experts offer insights on how to overcome anxiety

Some of the University of Miami’s top mental health experts offer tips for curbing those anxious feelings that many are harboring while dealing with the longevity and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Miami criminologist available to comment on Bridgewater College

Why do lizards plummet in the cold?

With a cold front set to sweep into the region this weekend, many in South Florida are wondering—will it be raining iguanas? Christopher Searcy, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Miami who is a reptile and amphibian expert,...
Tonga faces daunting challenges after massive volcanic eruption

University of Miami experts provide insights on the powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano, an event geologists are calling the biggest recorded anywhere in the world in more than three decades.
The University of Miami is a private research university and academic health system with a distinct geographic capacity to connect institutions, individuals, and ideas across the hemisphere and around the world. The University’s vibrant and diverse academic community comprises 12 schools and colleges serving more than 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 180 majors and programs. Located within one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world, the University is building new bridges across geographic, cultural, and intellectual borders, bringing a passion for scholarly excellence, a spirit of innovation, a respect for including and elevating diverse voices, and a commitment to tackling the challenges facing our world.

