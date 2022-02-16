Our News on Newswise
Miller School Joins $4.9 Million Study of Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Pediatric cardiologists at the Miller School of Medicine are partnering with 14 institutions around the nation to study the impact of health care gaps on the health and well-being of adults with congenital heart disease (CHD).
16-Feb-2022 12:35 PM EST
University of Miami Miller School Investigators Compare Recovery from Open Versus Robotic Bladder Removal Surgery
Patients undergoing bladder removal surgery, known as cystectomy, need from three to six months to recover regardless of whether they have robot-assisted radical cystectomy or the traditional open approach, according to a multicenter study led by...
15-Feb-2022 10:30 AM EST
University of Miami Medical Researchers Accelerate Future of Personalized Wellness with the MILBox
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers today announced a research project designed to create an individual’s “digital twin” using health and environmental data collected from in-home and on-body sensors. Once created, health...
11-Feb-2022 10:10 AM EST
New JAMA Study on COPD Detection in Lower Income Countries
How to better detect chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in low- and middle-income countries is a question that has long plagued the global medical community.
11-Jan-2022 11:55 AM EST
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Launches Media and Innovation Lab
The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine launched The Media and Innovation Lab (The MIL), an ambitious endeavor to innovate, accelerate and disseminate accessible and effective health and wellness technologies. Led by Azizi Seixas, Ph.D.,...
21-Dec-2021 10:35 AM EST
Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse Jr. Make $1 Million Donation to the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
As a display of immense gratitude, Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse Jr., have made an extraordinary $1 million donation to further the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine as a global leader in the...
17-Dec-2021 2:05 PM EST
University of Miami Health System Recognized as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center
The University of Miami Health System has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based,...
10-Dec-2021 9:40 AM EST
World Health Organization Taps Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Global Fight Against Cervical Cancer
Recognizing Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s enduring commitment to addressing the inequities that perpetuate cervical cancer in South Florida and beyond, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday designated the University of Miami...
17-Nov-2021 10:50 AM EST
University of Miami Pathology Research Team Sees the COVID-19 Delta Variant Rapidly Rising
31-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
University of Miami Researchers are Conducting a Pilot Study to Detect Variants of the Novel Coronavirus. In the Latest Sequencing of Specimens, the Team Recently Detected 2 Delta Variants Among Other Variants of Concern.
29-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Good afternoon, the FDA today approved aducanumab--the first new therapy for Alzheimer's in 13 years. University of Miami expert Dr. James Galvin would be great for an interview.
7-Jun-2021 3:45 PM EDT
COVID and the Heart, UM Cardiology Experts
21-Aug-2020 11:05 AM EDT
[email protected] pediatrician @LisaGwynn, incoming president of #Florida chapter of the @AmerAcadPeds helped issue new guidance on #reopeningschools calling for safety and science to drive decisions.
31-Jul-2020 2:45 PM EDT