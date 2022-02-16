Pediatric cardiologists at the Miller School of Medicine are partnering with 14 institutions around the nation to study the impact of health care gaps on the health and well-being of adults with congenital heart disease (CHD).

Add to Favorites

Patients undergoing bladder removal surgery, known as cystectomy, need from three to six months to recover regardless of whether they have robot-assisted radical cystectomy or the traditional open approach, according to a multicenter study led by...

Add to Favorites

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers today announced a research project designed to create an individual’s “digital twin” using health and environmental data collected from in-home and on-body sensors. Once created, health...

Add to Favorites

How to better detect chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in low- and middle-income countries is a question that has long plagued the global medical community.

Add to Favorites

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine launched The Media and Innovation Lab (The MIL), an ambitious endeavor to innovate, accelerate and disseminate accessible and effective health and wellness technologies. Led by Azizi Seixas, Ph.D.,...

Add to Favorites

As a display of immense gratitude, Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse Jr., have made an extraordinary $1 million donation to further the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine as a global leader in the...

Add to Favorites

The University of Miami Health System has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based,...

Add to Favorites

Recognizing Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s enduring commitment to addressing the inequities that perpetuate cervical cancer in South Florida and beyond, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday designated the University of Miami...

Add to Favorites