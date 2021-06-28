Ann Arbor, MI USA

Unique Neuron Can Guide Our Way Home by Turning Compasses Into a Gyroscope

Finding our way home from work or school is something most of us take for granted. Persons with Alzheimer's disease, however, can get lost even when moving between such familiar locations and often struggle to find their way home.
Michigan researchers get $5.3M to expand COVID-19 wastewater monitoring

University of Michigan researchers surveying wastewater systems for SARS-COV-2 will be able to increase testing sites and continue monitoring until 2023 after receiving more than $5 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
New protein engineering method could accelerate the discovery of COVID-19 therapeutics

Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process.
Common plant fiber gel doubled rate of tumor eradication

Many people don’t realize that the trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi residing within the gastrointestinal tract––collectively called the gut microbiome–– are connected to overall health, and specifically to cancer.
More Seniors May Have Undiagnosed Dementia Than Previously Thought

Only 1 in 10 older adults in a large national survey who were found to have cognitive impairment consistent with dementia reported a formal medical diagnosis of the condition.
Data Breaches: Most Victims Unaware When Shown Evidence of Multiple Compromised Accounts

It's been nine years since the LinkedIn data breach, eight years since Adobe customers were victims of cyber attackers and four years since Equifax made headlines for the exposure of private information of millions of people.
Head and neck cancer cells hijack nearby healthy tissue, promoting further invasion of cancer cells

Up to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors—tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat.
Widely used herbicide linked to preterm births

Exposure to a chemical found in the weed killer Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides is significantly associated with preterm births, according to a new University of Michigan study.
How Conversations About Race Can Help Black Parents Improve Adolescents' Psychological Outcomes

Black parents' experiences of racial discrimination can negatively affect their children's psychological outcomes—but talking about these experiences and improving racial socialization competency could help prevent these negative...
16-Jun-2021 11:35 AM EDT

Perspectives on HIV/AIDS, 40 years after the first cases were officially reported

2-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupied territories.
19-May-2021 3:15 PM EDT

FDA to ban menthol cigarettes: U-M experts available

10-May-2021 2:55 PM EDT

COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy

5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT

Toxic Substances Control Act: U-M researcher discusses

As the fifth anniversary of the passage of major amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act approaches this June, a University of Michigan researcher will address the impact the law has had on the regulation of industrial and commercial...
15-Mar-2021 12:00 PM EDT

Biden administration grants TPS to Venezuelans

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas designated immigrants from Venezuela for temporary protected status for 18 months.
12-Mar-2021 11:35 AM EST

Common Vaccine Terms Defined

1-Mar-2021 4:35 PM EST

About

The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.

