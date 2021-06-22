A team of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, University of Minnesota, and U.S. Geological Survey have developed a new machine learning technique that could improve environmental predictions.

An international team of physicists led by the University of Minnesota has discovered that a unique superconducting metal is more resilient when used as a very thin layer. The research is the first step toward a larger goal of understanding...

A study led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers uncovered a property of magnetic materials that will allow engineers to develop more efficient spintronic devices in the future. Spintronics focuses on using the magnetic “spin”...

A team of researchers, led by a University of Minnesota associate professor, have developed a polymer “wafer” that, when placed under the tongue, can effectively deliver and preserve protein-based vaccines for diseases. The research could open...

A groundbreaking study led by engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities shows how engineered immune cells used in new cancer therapies can overcome physical barriers to allow a patient’s own immune system to...

A study led by University of Minnesota researchers found evidence of the first-ever galaxy in a “blow-away” state, which could give more insight into the Universe’s early stages.

A new study that models peoples’ exposure to air pollution—resolved by race-ethnicity and income level—shows that exposure disparities among people of color and white people are driven by nearly all, rather than only a few, emission source...

A University of Minnesota team has developed a first-of-its-kind method that cryopreserves fruit fly embryos so they can be successfully recovered and developed into adult insects. Cryopreservation of the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) is...

