New Machine Learning Methods Could Improve Environmental Predictions
A team of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, University of Minnesota, and U.S. Geological Survey have developed a new machine learning technique that could improve environmental predictions.
22-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Researchers uncover unique properties of a promising new superconductor
An international team of physicists led by the University of Minnesota has discovered that a unique superconducting metal is more resilient when used as a very thin layer. The research is the first step toward a larger goal of understanding...
17-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT
Researchers discover a key cause of energy loss in spintronic materials
A study led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers uncovered a property of magnetic materials that will allow engineers to develop more efficient spintronic devices in the future. Spintronics focuses on using the magnetic “spin”...
11-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Polymer ‘wafers’ placed under the tongue could deliver vaccines of the future
A team of researchers, led by a University of Minnesota associate professor, have developed a polymer “wafer” that, when placed under the tongue, can effectively deliver and preserve protein-based vaccines for diseases. The research could open...
26-May-2021 9:40 AM EDT
New research optimizes body’s own immune system to fight cancer
A groundbreaking study led by engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities shows how engineered immune cells used in new cancer therapies can overcome physical barriers to allow a patient’s own immune system to...
14-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Small galaxies likely played important role in evolution of the Universe
A study led by University of Minnesota researchers found evidence of the first-ever
galaxy in a “blow-away” state, which could give more insight into the Universe’s early stages.
29-Apr-2021 4:55 PM EDT
People of color hardest hit by air pollution from nearly all emission sources
A new study that models peoples’ exposure to air pollution—resolved by race-ethnicity and income level—shows that exposure disparities among people of color and white people are driven by nearly all, rather than only a few, emission source...
28-Apr-2021 5:35 PM EDT
New method preserves viable fruit fly embryos in liquid nitrogen
A University of Minnesota team has developed a first-of-its-kind method that cryopreserves fruit fly embryos so they can be successfully recovered and developed into adult insects. Cryopreservation of the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) is...
27-Apr-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Experts Author Article Calling for Promise of Organ Preservation to Transform Medicine
7-Jun-2017 6:05 PM EDT
University of Minnesota Research Played Important Role in First Statewide Ban on Antibacterial Ingredient
28-Dec-2016 7:00 AM EST
Larry Jacobs, Political Expert From Humphrey School at the University of Minnesota, Is Available to Comment on Many Aspects of Politics and the 2016 Election.
19-Apr-2016 1:05 PM EDT