Newswise: iStock-530996767DelawareRiver900x600.jpg

New Machine Learning Methods Could Improve Environmental Predictions

A team of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, University of Minnesota, and U.S. Geological Survey have developed a new machine learning technique that could improve environmental predictions.
22-Jun-2021

Newswise: 900x600_PribiagCollabFigure.jpeg

Researchers uncover unique properties of a promising new superconductor

An international team of physicists led by the University of Minnesota has discovered that a unique superconducting metal is more resilient when used as a very thin layer. The research is the first step toward a larger goal of understanding...
17-Jun-2021

Newswise: 900x600_dampingillustration.jpg

Researchers discover a key cause of energy loss in spintronic materials

A study led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers uncovered a property of magnetic materials that will allow engineers to develop more efficient spintronic devices in the future. Spintronics focuses on using the magnetic “spin”...
11-Jun-2021

Newswise: wafer1_original.png

Polymer ‘wafers’ placed under the tongue could deliver vaccines of the future

A team of researchers, led by a University of Minnesota associate professor, have developed a polymer “wafer” that, when placed under the tongue, can effectively deliver and preserve protein-based vaccines for diseases. The research could open...
26-May-2021

Video Embedded
VIDEO

New research optimizes body’s own immune system to fight cancer

A groundbreaking study led by engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities shows how engineered immune cells used in new cancer therapies can overcome physical barriers to allow a patient’s own immune system to...
14-May-2021

Newswise: pox186_900x600.jpg

Small galaxies likely played important role in evolution of the Universe

A study led by University of Minnesota researchers found evidence of the first-ever galaxy in a “blow-away” state, which could give more insight into the Universe’s early stages.
29-Apr-2021

Video Embedded
VIDEO

People of color hardest hit by air pollution from nearly all emission sources

A new study that models peoples’ exposure to air pollution—resolved by race-ethnicity and income level—shows that exposure disparities among people of color and white people are driven by nearly all, rather than only a few, emission source...
28-Apr-2021

Newswise: Drosophilamelanogaster.png

New method preserves viable fruit fly embryos in liquid nitrogen

A University of Minnesota team has developed a first-of-its-kind method that cryopreserves fruit fly embryos so they can be successfully recovered and developed into adult insects. Cryopreservation of the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) is...
27-Apr-2021


