Free Training Manual to Help Health Care Providers Recognize, Diagnose Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
The 55-page handbook, now available in English and soon to be available in Spanish, features sections on prenatal exposure, dysmorphology, neuropsychology, the diagnostic process, and case-based learning modules.
Potential new HIV treatment could mean once-a-year injection
The advance has the potential to eliminate complications that arise from missing doses of life-saving medicines, according to the study published today in Nature Materials, a leading peer-reviewed biomedical research journal.
JAMA editorial helps set record straight on unproven sepsis therapy
The Jan. 17 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) features an important study about sepsis with an accompanying editorial by a University of Nebraska Medical Center expert. The study and editorial sets the record straight...
Study: Marijuana Use in E-Cigarettes Increases Among Youth
A study published today online in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found marijuana use in electronic cigarettes has been increasing among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.
Global team produces evaluation of CRISPR gene editing methods
Evaluation shows gene editing has become 10 to 20 times more efficient in past six years in generating complex animal models called conditional knockouts, which ultimately provide greater insight into gene function and disease findings.
For first time ever, researchers able to eliminate HIV from animal
For the first time researchers have been able to completely eliminate HIV from a mouse model. It marks a critical step toward the development of a possible cure for human HIV infection.
Research Study That Could Help Millions with Common Heart Problem
UNMC is the only institution in the central plains region participating in the research. Globally, 880 patients will be enrolled at 130 sites in 20 countries. Researchers will follow patients for up to five years.
International expert in autism to head MMI's integrated autism center
Courtney Burnette, Ph.D., an international expert in the diagnosis of children with autism spectrum disorders and the early identification of young children at risk for this diagnosis, has been named the director of the Munroe-Meyer Institute’s...
How to Best Prepare Children to Succeed in the 21st Century Is Focus of Pediatrician's Book
Her book, which applies beyond toddlerhood, has less to do with the alphabet or numbers and more to do with ME, WE, WHY, WILL, WIGGLE, WOBBLE and WHAT IF. Dr. Jana calls them QI skills, and identifies them as necessary for 21st century success, and...
Increase Seen in Tooth Enamel Erosion; Is Soda Pop to Blame?
In the last 25 years, Kim McFarland, D.D.S., University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln, has seen an increase in the number of dental patients with erosion of the tooth enamel – the protective layer of the tooth. Once...
