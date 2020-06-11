The 55-page handbook, now available in English and soon to be available in Spanish, features sections on prenatal exposure, dysmorphology, neuropsychology, the diagnostic process, and case-based learning modules.

The advance has the potential to eliminate complications that arise from missing doses of life-saving medicines, according to the study published today in Nature Materials, a leading peer-reviewed biomedical research journal.

The Jan. 17 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) features an important study about sepsis with an accompanying editorial by a University of Nebraska Medical Center expert. The study and editorial sets the record straight...

A study published today online in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found marijuana use in electronic cigarettes has been increasing among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.

Evaluation shows gene editing has become 10 to 20 times more efficient in past six years in generating complex animal models called conditional knockouts, which ultimately provide greater insight into gene function and disease findings.

For the first time researchers have been able to completely eliminate HIV from a mouse model. It marks a critical step toward the development of a possible cure for human HIV infection.

UNMC is the only institution in the central plains region participating in the research. Globally, 880 patients will be enrolled at 130 sites in 20 countries. Researchers will follow patients for up to five years.

Courtney Burnette, Ph.D., an international expert in the diagnosis of children with autism spectrum disorders and the early identification of young children at risk for this diagnosis, has been named the director of the Munroe-Meyer Institute’s...

