Omaha, NE USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Rahman061520.jpg

Free Training Manual to Help Health Care Providers Recognize, Diagnose Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

The 55-page handbook, now available in English and soon to be available in Spanish, features sections on prenatal exposure, dysmorphology, neuropsychology, the diagnostic process, and case-based learning modules.
11-Jun-2020 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Benson_Edagwa_2017.jpg
AUDIO

Potential new HIV treatment could mean once-a-year injection

The advance has the potential to eliminate complications that arise from missing doses of life-saving medicines, according to the study published today in Nature Materials, a leading peer-reviewed biomedical research journal.
27-Apr-2020 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Andre_Kalil_Infectious_Disease.jpg

JAMA editorial helps set record straight on unproven sepsis therapy

The Jan. 17 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) features an important study about sepsis with an accompanying editorial by a University of Nebraska Medical Center expert. The study and editorial sets the record straight...
16-Jan-2020 11:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Study: Marijuana Use in E-Cigarettes Increases Among Youth

A study published today online in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found marijuana use in electronic cigarettes has been increasing among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.
18-Dec-2019 10:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Guru092519.jpg

Global team produces evaluation of CRISPR gene editing methods

Evaluation shows gene editing has become 10 to 20 times more efficient in past six years in generating complex animal models called conditional knockouts, which ultimately provide greater insight into gene function and disease findings.
27-Aug-2019 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: GendelmanGroup0703.jpg

For first time ever, researchers able to eliminate HIV from animal

For the first time researchers have been able to completely eliminate HIV from a mouse model. It marks a critical step toward the development of a possible cure for human HIV infection.
27-Jun-2019 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Research Study That Could Help Millions with Common Heart Problem

UNMC is the only institution in the central plains region participating in the research. Globally, 880 patients will be enrolled at 130 sites in 20 countries. Researchers will follow patients for up to five years.
31-May-2019 10:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Burnette3.jpg

International expert in autism to head MMI's integrated autism center

Courtney Burnette, Ph.D., an international expert in the diagnosis of children with autism spectrum disorders and the early identification of young children at risk for this diagnosis, has been named the director of the Munroe-Meyer Institute’s...
2-Apr-2019 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: LauraJanaMDwbook.jpg

How to Best Prepare Children to Succeed in the 21st Century Is Focus of Pediatrician's Book

Her book, which applies beyond toddlerhood, has less to do with the alphabet or numbers and more to do with ME, WE, WHY, WILL, WIGGLE, WOBBLE and WHAT IF. Dr. Jana calls them QI skills, and identifies them as necessary for 21st century success, and...
28-Feb-2017 10:05 AM EST

Newswise: kmcfarland_lg.jpg
AUDIO

Increase Seen in Tooth Enamel Erosion; Is Soda Pop to Blame?

In the last 25 years, Kim McFarland, D.D.S., University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln, has seen an increase in the number of dental patients with erosion of the tooth enamel – the protective layer of the tooth. Once...
22-Jul-2013 12:30 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of the University of Nebraska Medical Center is to improve the health of Nebraska through premier educational programs, innovative research, the highest quality patient care, and outreach to underserved populations.

Contacts

Vicky Cerino
Media Relations Coordinator
medicine

 vcerino@unmc.edu

402-559-5190

Julie Garfield

 jgarfield@unmc.edu

402-559-4249

Charlie Litton
Communications Associate
Biomedical research, biomedical and startup business

 charles.litton@unmc.edu

402-559-2468

Bill O'Neill
Public Relations Director
medicine

 woneill@unmc.edu

402-559-9152

Lisa Spellman
Communication Specialist
medicine

 lspellman@unmc.edu

402-559-4693
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28152