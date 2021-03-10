Our News on Newswise
Psychedelic Science Holds Promise for Mainstream Medicine
A team of UNLV neuroscientists are uncovering how psychedelics affect brain activity. Their work, published recently in Nature: Scientific Reports, shows a strong connection in rodent models between brain activity and behaviors resulting from...
Call Me, Maybe? UNLV Study Probes How People Connected During the Pandemic
UNLV social media expert Natalie Pennington shares the top 10 takeaways of research on the impact of video chats, email, online gaming, and other communication tech on stress, loneliness, and relationships.
Harnessing the Power of Proteins in our Cells to Combat Disease
A lab on UNLV’s campus has been a hub of activity in recent years, playing a significant role in a new realm of drug discovery — one that could potentially provide a solution for patients who have run out of options.
Astronomers Discover Clues that Unveil the Mystery of Fast Radio Bursts
UNLV astrophysicist Bing Zhang and international collaborators recently observed fast radio bursts, powerful radio waves coming from deep space that have been among the most mysterious astronomical phenomena ever observed. Zhang contributes to our...
A Stronger STEM: UNLV Researchers Team Up to Improve Retention, Graduation Rates in Civil Engineering
UNLV researchers are teaming up to help civil engineering students stay in school and graduate. The project, supported by a $2.5 million National Science Foundation grant, will strengthen curriculum, build community among students, and help faculty...
$1M Awarded to Companies Innovating Solutions toChallenges Facing Hospitality Industry in UNLV-hosted Competition
The Lee Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship recently awarded nearly $1 million to eight companies developing solutions that could help spur recovery in the hospitality industry amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New Book Series Offers Oral History of Coronavirus Pandemic's Impact on Education
Two-volume "Corona Chronicles" narratives recount how students, parents, administrators, and community members are navigating these uncertain times.
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Renowned Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Researcher Available to Comment on June 7 FDA Approval of Aducanumab
7-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT
UNLV Engineering and Dental Researchers Team with NASA, Colgate on June 3 Space Launch
First-of-its-kind device developed by UNLV for International Space Station experiment will test microgravity and Earth differences in growth and treatment of oral bacteria.
1-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
A Crisis of Comfort
In "The Comfort Crisis," UNLV journalism professor Michael Easter investigates how our modern-day comforts are linked to some of our most pressing problems—obesity, chronic disease, depression—and how by leaving our comfort zone, we can improve...
11-May-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Expert available how zoom became a household name for virtual meetings
2-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Expert Available: School Psychologists, COVID-19, and the Return of In-Person Learning
24-Feb-2021 5:05 PM EST
Systemic Racism & Health Care: Building Black Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccine
4-Feb-2021 12:55 PM EST
Vice Presidential Vogue: Kamala Harris and White House Fashion
28-Jan-2021 3:15 PM ESTSee All Experts