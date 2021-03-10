Las Vegas, NV USA

Psychedelic Science Holds Promise for Mainstream Medicine

A team of UNLV neuroscientists are uncovering how psychedelics affect brain activity. Their work, published recently in Nature: Scientific Reports, shows a strong connection in rodent models between brain activity and behaviors resulting from...
Call Me, Maybe? UNLV Study Probes How People Connected During the Pandemic

UNLV social media expert Natalie Pennington shares the top 10 takeaways of research on the impact of video chats, email, online gaming, and other communication tech on stress, loneliness, and relationships.
Harnessing the Power of Proteins in our Cells to Combat Disease

A lab on UNLV’s campus has been a hub of activity in recent years, playing a significant role in a new realm of drug discovery — one that could potentially provide a solution for patients who have run out of options.
Astronomers discover clues that unveil the mystery of fast radio bursts

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs - powerful, millisecond-duration radio waves coming from deep space outside the Milky Way Galaxy - have been among the most mysterious astronomical phenomena ever observed.
A Stronger STEM: UNLV Researchers Team Up to Improve Retention, Graduation Rates in Civil Engineering

UNLV researchers are teaming up to help civil engineering students stay in school and graduate. The project, supported by a $2.5 million National Science Foundation grant, will strengthen curriculum, build community among students, and help faculty...
$1M Awarded to Companies Innovating Solutions toChallenges Facing Hospitality Industry in UNLV-hosted Competition

The Lee Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship recently awarded nearly $1 million to eight companies developing solutions that could help spur recovery in the hospitality industry amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New Book Series Offers Oral History of Coronavirus Pandemic's Impact on Education

Two-volume "Corona Chronicles" narratives recount how students, parents, administrators, and community members are navigating these uncertain times.
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown

Renowned Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Researcher Available to Comment on June 7 FDA Approval of Aducanumab

UNLV Engineering and Dental Researchers Team with NASA, Colgate on June 3 Space Launch

First-of-its-kind device developed by UNLV for International Space Station experiment will test microgravity and Earth differences in growth and treatment of oral bacteria.
A Crisis of Comfort

In "The Comfort Crisis," UNLV journalism professor Michael Easter investigates how our modern-day comforts are linked to some of our most pressing problems—obesity, chronic disease, depression—and how by leaving our comfort zone, we can improve...
Expert available how zoom became a household name for virtual meetings

Expert Available: School Psychologists, COVID-19, and the Return of In-Person Learning

Systemic Racism & Health Care: Building Black Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccine

Vice Presidential Vogue: Kamala Harris and White House Fashion

About

Since its first classes were held on campus in 1957, UNLV has transformed from a small branch college into a thriving research university, becoming an indispensable resource in one of the country’s most enterprising cities. UNLV offers more than 220 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. By 2025, UNLV will be recognized as a top tier public university in research, education, and community impact.

