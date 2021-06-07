Albuquerque, NM USA

To Train a Scientist

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is using a grant from the American Cancer Society to introduce more underrepresented minority undergraduate students to cancer research
7-Jun-2021

Crushing It

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's orthopedic oncology program helped Kyle Stepp recover from bone cancer and lead an active and generous life.
9-Mar-2021

UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center scientist receives national recognition

Dr. Kinjyo's work Will continue to look at how combining different drug treatments can improve outcomes for women with ovarian cancer.
1-Mar-2021

A Measure of Cleanliness

Michelle Ozbun, PhD, and her team developed a way to measure how many infectious human papillomavirus particles are left on a surface after it has been disinfected. They found that disinfectants approved for use on medical devices work well, and...
8-Feb-2021

It Takes a Team

Experienced radiation oncologist Cherie Hayostek, MD, joins the team at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM.
5-Feb-2021

Embracing Complexity

Ben Ferguson joins the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center as surgical oncologist. It was the complexity of cancer care that drew him to the specialty and the resources of a comprehensive cancer center that drew him to UNM.
6-Jan-2021

What’s Under the Roof

Stewart Livsie is the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's manager of maintenance and construction and was honored by the IFMA recently. He was instrumental in securing necessary PPE and other supplies to ensure the UNM Cancer Center remains...
22-Dec-2020

UNM professor and physician appointed to new endowed professorship

Itzhak Nir, MD, named first-ever Elsie P. Barry/Cowboys for Cancer Research Endowed Professor in Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary and Oncology Surgery at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cowboys for Cancer Research has been a...
2-Dec-2020


A quest for excellence

Ivan Piñón, MD, once thought his future would lead to the lab bench. But a long career practicing as an endocrinologist has led him to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center to serve as a crucial part of the effort to build a thyroid and parathyroid...
27-Jul-2020

Grounded in Science

Doctors face a difficult decision when they must choose a drug combination that will benefit the person sitting before them in an exam room. Statistics can’t show how any one person will respond to a reatment.works in people. Dr. Sarah Adams is...
3-Mar-2020

Help to Quit

Smoking is a notoriously difficult habit to break. To make matters worse, it diminishes the effectiveness of cancer treatment. A new initiative at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center will offer cancer patients the tools they need to beat their addiction.
1-Apr-2019

Robots Improve Cancer Surgery

Victor Phuoc, MD, FACS, at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center is pioneering new surgeries in New Mexico using the da Vinci robot. Robotic surgeries, he says, offer several advantages and combine the best features of open and laparoscopic surgeries...
21-Mar-2019

Nutritionist Helps People to Keep Eating During Their Cancer Treatment

Nutritionist Ernestine Trujillo, MS, RD, LD, plays an important role in helping people through their cancer treatment: she helps them to eat. Eating keeps their strength up so that they can get through treatment. But eating during cancer treatment...
9-Dec-2015

More than Math: Biostatistics Strengthens Cancer Research

Ji-Hyun Lee, DrPH, leads the Biostatistics team at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. "My work helps to improve patient's care," she says. Statistics is the science of collecting, summarizing, analyzing and interpreting data to make decisions....
29-Oct-2015

Lung Cancer Specialist Brings New Treatments and Hope to New Mexicans

This year, more than 158,000 Americans are expected to die from lung cancer. That’s a staggering number: it’s more than all the deaths expected from breast, prostate, colon, rectum, bladder and skin cancers combined. But this grim statistic only...
26-Oct-2015

Cancer Genetic Counselor Helps People to Look Beyond the Numbers

Shawnia Ryan, MS, CGC is the second certified cancer genetic counselor in the state of New Mexico. She helps people make sense of the statistics and genetic information to answer their personal cancer genetic questions.
27-May-2015

About

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 124 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 600 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provide treatment to 65% of New Mexico’s cancer patients from all across the state and partner with community health systems statewide to provide cancer care closer to home. They treated 13,578 patients in 105,748 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. A total of 1,610 patients participated in cancer clinical trials, including 696 patients who participated in clinical trials testing new cancer treatments that include tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 132 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded $34.5 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents since FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at cancer.unm.edu

