Our News on Newswise
To Train a Scientist
The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is using a grant from the American Cancer Society to introduce more underrepresented minority undergraduate students to cancer research
7-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Crushing It
The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's orthopedic oncology program helped Kyle Stepp recover from bone cancer and lead an active and generous life.
9-Mar-2021 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center scientist receives national recognition
Dr. Kinjyo's work Will continue to look at how combining different drug treatments can improve outcomes for women with ovarian cancer.
1-Mar-2021 11:50 AM EST Add to Favorites
A Measure of Cleanliness
Michelle Ozbun, PhD, and her team developed a way to measure how many infectious human papillomavirus particles are left on a surface after it has been disinfected. They found that disinfectants approved for use on medical devices work well, and...
8-Feb-2021 8:30 AM EST Add to Favorites
It Takes a Team
Experienced radiation oncologist Cherie Hayostek, MD, joins the team at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM.
5-Feb-2021 7:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Embracing Complexity
Ben Ferguson joins the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center as surgical oncologist. It was the complexity of cancer care that drew him to the specialty and the resources of a comprehensive cancer center that drew him to UNM.
6-Jan-2021 6:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
What’s Under the Roof
Stewart Livsie is the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's manager of maintenance and construction and was honored by the IFMA recently. He was instrumental in securing necessary PPE and other supplies to ensure the UNM Cancer Center remains...
22-Dec-2020 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
UNM professor and physician appointed to new endowed professorship
Itzhak Nir, MD, named first-ever Elsie P. Barry/Cowboys for Cancer Research Endowed Professor in Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary and Oncology Surgery at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cowboys for Cancer Research has been a...
2-Dec-2020 7:15 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
A quest for excellence
Ivan Piñón, MD, once thought his future would lead to the lab bench. But a long career practicing as an endocrinologist has led him to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center to serve as a crucial part of the effort to build a thyroid and parathyroid...
27-Jul-2020 6:05 AM EDT
Grounded in Science
Doctors face a difficult decision when they must choose a drug combination that will benefit the person sitting before them in an exam room. Statistics can’t show how any one person will respond to a reatment.works in people. Dr. Sarah Adams is...
3-Mar-2020 6:05 AM EST
Help to Quit
Smoking is a notoriously difficult habit to break. To make matters worse, it diminishes the effectiveness of cancer treatment. A new initiative at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center will offer cancer patients the tools they need to beat their addiction.
1-Apr-2019 5:05 AM EDT
Robots Improve Cancer Surgery
Victor Phuoc, MD, FACS, at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center is pioneering new surgeries in New Mexico using the da Vinci robot. Robotic surgeries, he says, offer several advantages and combine the best features of open and laparoscopic surgeries...
21-Mar-2019 7:05 AM EDT
Nutritionist Helps People to Keep Eating During Their Cancer Treatment
Nutritionist Ernestine Trujillo, MS, RD, LD, plays an important role in helping people through their cancer treatment: she helps them to eat. Eating keeps their strength up so that they can get through treatment. But eating during cancer treatment...
9-Dec-2015 4:05 AM EST
More than Math: Biostatistics Strengthens Cancer Research
Ji-Hyun Lee, DrPH, leads the Biostatistics team at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. "My work helps to improve patient's care," she says. Statistics is the science of collecting, summarizing, analyzing and interpreting data to make decisions....
29-Oct-2015 4:05 AM EDT
Lung Cancer Specialist Brings New Treatments and Hope to New Mexicans
This year, more than 158,000 Americans are expected to die from lung cancer. That’s a staggering number: it’s more than all the deaths expected from breast, prostate, colon, rectum, bladder and skin cancers combined. But this grim statistic only...
26-Oct-2015 4:05 AM EDT
Cancer Genetic Counselor Helps People to Look Beyond the Numbers
Shawnia Ryan, MS, CGC is the second certified cancer genetic counselor in the state of New Mexico. She helps people make sense of the statistics and genetic information to answer their personal cancer genetic questions.
27-May-2015 6:00 AM EDT