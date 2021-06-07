The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is using a grant from the American Cancer Society to introduce more underrepresented minority undergraduate students to cancer research

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's orthopedic oncology program helped Kyle Stepp recover from bone cancer and lead an active and generous life.

Dr. Kinjyo's work Will continue to look at how combining different drug treatments can improve outcomes for women with ovarian cancer.

Michelle Ozbun, PhD, and her team developed a way to measure how many infectious human papillomavirus particles are left on a surface after it has been disinfected. They found that disinfectants approved for use on medical devices work well, and...

Experienced radiation oncologist Cherie Hayostek, MD, joins the team at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM.

Ben Ferguson joins the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center as surgical oncologist. It was the complexity of cancer care that drew him to the specialty and the resources of a comprehensive cancer center that drew him to UNM.

Stewart Livsie is the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center's manager of maintenance and construction and was honored by the IFMA recently. He was instrumental in securing necessary PPE and other supplies to ensure the UNM Cancer Center remains...

Itzhak Nir, MD, named first-ever Elsie P. Barry/Cowboys for Cancer Research Endowed Professor in Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary and Oncology Surgery at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cowboys for Cancer Research has been a...

