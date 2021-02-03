Our News on Newswise
Men with Failing Grades in High School Have the Same Leadership Opportunities as Women with Straight A’s
New research on gender inequality indicates that fewer leadership prospects in the workplace apply even to women who show the most promise early on in their academic careers.
3-Feb-2021
UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center is One of 10 Selected Nationwide for U.S. Department of Energy Award
UNC Charlotte's Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) has been selected for a $3.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to improve the resilience and reliability of the regional grid.
14-Jan-2021
New UNC Charlotte Academic Programs Respond to Job Market and Region’s Needs
UNC Charlotte is responding to the greater Charlotte region’s employment needs with three new degree programs and five new graduate certificate programs that are relevant to the current and future job market. Several will be available this spring...
13-Jan-2021
North Carolina’s Economic Forecast: Steady growth for 2021
North Carolina’s economy – which experienced its biggest decline since the Great Depression – will bounce back in 2021, according to John Connaughton, director of the Barings/UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast.
10-Dec-2020
UNC Charlotte Study Finds Success in Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Efforts to End Homelessness
A new comprehensive study from UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute, College of Health and Human Services and School of Social Work shows an effective approach to ending chronic homelessness that helps those in need and benefits communities.
12-Nov-2020
UNC Charlotte Appoints Diversity and Inclusion Leader
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber announced today the appointment of UNC Charlotte Professor Cheryl Waites Spellman, Ed.D., to the role of interim special assistant to the chancellor for diversity and inclusion, effective Sept. 16.
8-Sep-2020
UNC Charlotte's Childress Klein Center for Real Estate Issues State of Housing in Charlotte Update
After seeing a drop in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, single-family home sales in the Charlotte region are surging back, according to an update from UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate (CKCRE), part of the Belk...
23-Jul-2020
Charlotte 49ers launch bold new identity
The Charlotte 49ers, UNC Charlotte’s Division I intercollegiate athletics program, today unveiled a highly anticipated new brand identity that is expected to become a rallying point for all of Niner Nation and the broader Charlotte community. This...
23-Jun-2020
UNC Charlotte Bioinformatics professor and noted expert Dan Janies is researching how variants of SARS-CoV-2 transmit and respond to treatment.
15-Jan-2021
UNC Charlotte Research Shows Price Pharmaceutical Firms Pay for Illegal Practices
17-Nov-2020
Preventing a "Twindemic" - Public Health Advice to Navigating COVID-19 and Flu Season
14-Oct-2020
UNC Charlotte Economist Addresses a Decade of Growth, Offers Forecast for the Future
The economy of the United States and North Carolina, as of July 2019, is now experiencing the longest economic expansion since 1854. While at a modest rate, the national and state economies do continue to grow, and this consistent, decade-long...
13-Sep-2019
Green Light Ahead for Economy; Caution Signal for International Trade?
The economy of the United States and North Carolina continues to accelerate, yet international trade could be entering a caution zone, UNC Charlotte professor and economist John Connaughton says.
8-Oct-2018
Continued N.C. Economic Expansion Expected in 2018; Infrastructure Legislation Possible
The North Carolina economy continues to grow, and legislators will soon consider whether infrastructure spending is around the corner, UNC Charlotte professor and economist John Connaughton says.
13-Mar-2018
Slow Economic Growth Expected to Continue for North Carolina
The North Carolina economy is expected to continue the slow growth pattern of the past eight years, with strong indicators from low unemployment rates and long-term projections for GDP growth, UNC Charlotte professor and economist John Connaughton...
7-Sep-2017
More Slow Economic Growth Forecast for North Carolina
The North Carolina economy is expected to continue the slow growth pattern of the past eight years, UNC Charlotte professor says.
6-Jun-2017