New research on gender inequality indicates that fewer leadership prospects in the workplace apply even to women who show the most promise early on in their academic careers.

Add to Favorites

UNC Charlotte's Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) has been selected for a $3.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to improve the resilience and reliability of the regional grid.

Add to Favorites

UNC Charlotte is responding to the greater Charlotte region’s employment needs with three new degree programs and five new graduate certificate programs that are relevant to the current and future job market. Several will be available this spring...

Add to Favorites

North Carolina’s economy – which experienced its biggest decline since the Great Depression – will bounce back in 2021, according to John Connaughton, director of the Barings/UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast.

Add to Favorites

A new comprehensive study from UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute, College of Health and Human Services and School of Social Work shows an effective approach to ending chronic homelessness that helps those in need and benefits communities.

Add to Favorites

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber announced today the appointment of UNC Charlotte Professor Cheryl Waites Spellman, Ed.D., to the role of interim special assistant to the chancellor for diversity and inclusion, effective Sept. 16.

Add to Favorites

After seeing a drop in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, single-family home sales in the Charlotte region are surging back, according to an update from UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate (CKCRE), part of the Belk...

Add to Favorites

The Charlotte 49ers, UNC Charlotte’s Division I intercollegiate athletics program, today unveiled a highly anticipated new brand identity that is expected to become a rallying point for all of Niner Nation and the broader Charlotte community. This...

Add to Favorites