Use of PFAS in cosmetics ‘widespread,’ new study finds

Many cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic class of chemicals linked to a number of serious health conditions, according to new research from the...
‘Disagreeable’ married men who shirk domestic responsibilities earn more at work, study shows

New research from the University of Notre Dame shows that “disagreeable” men in opposite-sex marriages are less helpful with domestic work, allowing them to devote greater resources to their jobs, which results in higher pay.
Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy

Five University of Notre Dame professors who specialize in different areas of democracy studies recently signed a strong statement of concern issued by the think tank New America warning of the serious threats to democracy in the U.S.
Scientists identify a rare magnetic propeller in a binary star system

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have identified the first eclipsing magnetic propeller in a cataclysmic variable star system, according to research forthcoming in the Astrophysical Journal.
Notre Dame experiment is en route to the space station; could lead to more effective early cancer screenings

The study, led by Tengfei Luo, a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, will be initiated by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Fifth Kroc Institute report on Colombian peace agreement shows continued progress despite adversity

During the reporting period, the percentage of stipulations that reached full implementation climbed two percentage points from 26 percent in November 2019 to 28 percent in November 2020.
Study reveals new options to help firms improve the food recall process

There are two key drivers of recall uncertainty — upstream and downstream complexity, according to research from Kaitlin Wowak, associate professor of information technology, analytics and operations in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
Peers Who Boost Marginalized Voices Help Others, and Themselves, Study Shows

For organizations to reach their potential, they must leverage the expertise of their employees. However, research demonstrates that lower-status employees may not be heard because their “voices” are more likely to be ignored. New research from...
