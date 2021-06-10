Our News on Newswise
Use of PFAS in cosmetics ‘widespread,’ new study finds
Many cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic class of chemicals linked to a number of serious health conditions, according to new research from the...
10-Jun-2021
‘Disagreeable’ married men who shirk domestic responsibilities earn more at work, study shows
New research from the University of Notre Dame shows that “disagreeable” men in opposite-sex marriages are less helpful with domestic work, allowing them to devote greater resources to their jobs, which results in higher pay.
10-Jun-2021
Political science professors sign statement warning of threats to US democracy
Five University of Notre Dame professors who specialize in different areas of democracy studies recently signed a strong statement of concern issued by the think tank New America warning of the serious threats to democracy in the U.S.
8-Jun-2021
Scientists identify a rare magnetic propeller in a binary star system
Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have identified the first eclipsing magnetic propeller in a cataclysmic variable star system, according to research forthcoming in the Astrophysical Journal.
7-Jun-2021
Notre Dame experiment is en route to the space station; could lead to more effective early cancer screenings
The study, led by Tengfei Luo, a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, will be initiated by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
3-Jun-2021
Fifth Kroc Institute report on Colombian peace agreement shows continued progress despite adversity
During the reporting period, the percentage of stipulations that reached full implementation climbed two percentage points from 26 percent in November 2019 to 28 percent in November 2020.
25-May-2021
Study reveals new options to help firms improve the food recall process
There are two key drivers of recall uncertainty — upstream and downstream complexity, according to research from Kaitlin Wowak, associate professor of information technology, analytics and operations in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
17-May-2021
Peers Who Boost Marginalized Voices Help Others, and Themselves, Study Shows
For organizations to reach their potential, they must leverage the expertise of their employees. However, research demonstrates that lower-status employees may not be heard because their “voices” are more likely to be ignored. New research from...
5-May-2021
Colonial Pipeline cyberattack reveals national infrastructure vulnerabilities, Notre Dame expert says
11-May-2021
SCOTUS donor privacy case could have ramifications for dark money in elections, Notre Dame expert says
19-Apr-2021
Notre Dame professor who showed stimulus lowered poverty rate early in the pandemic available for comment on new stimulus package
10-Mar-2021
What have we learned? Notre Dame experts reflect on COVID-19, one year later
10-Mar-2021
Notre Dame's Diane Desierto available for comment on Myanmar coup
1-Feb-2021
SCOTUS foster agency case presents important questions on balance between religious freedom and antidiscrimination laws, Notre Dame experts say
5-Nov-2020
Experts say most damaging scenario to US democracy is Trump rejecting election results, potential Supreme Court ruling against him
To get expert opinions on the fate of the nearly 245-year-old democracy, a group of students from Notre Dame conducted a survey and a path selection game with 150 members of political science professional associations who specialize in elections.
26-Oct-2020
Is Big Tech too big? Focus should be on consumers, not firm size, Notre Dame expert says
7-Oct-2020