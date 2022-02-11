Norman, OK USA

What Can Droplet Wetting Tell US About Disease Transmissions, Industrial Processes?

Sepideh Razavi received a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) award for her project titled “Decoding the dynamics of complex fluids near surfaces and interfaces.” The $551,577 award will provide five years of...
11-Feb-2022 12:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

University of Oklahoma Engineer Aims to Accelerate Development of mRNA Technology Platforms

An engineering researcher at the University of Oklahoma is part of a National Science Foundation project addressing the logistical challenges of maintaining cryogenic temperatures for Messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, a molecule that allows human...
12-Oct-2021 1:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Canadian Scientist Receives University of Oklahoma International Water Prize

Cultural anthropologist Dawn Martin-Hill, Ph.D., has been named the 2022 University of Oklahoma International Water Prize recipient for her commitment to improving water security for the people of the Six Nations of the Grand River, the largest...
6-Oct-2021 1:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

OU Engineers Move to Reduce Emissions and Improve Operating Efficiencies in Oil and Gas Industry

Whether for a natural gas pipeline or an offshore production platform, the carbon footprint of reciprocating engines in the oil and gas sector continues to get larger. Wanting to rein in these emissions, University of Oklahoma engineers have...
8-Sep-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

OU Researcher Receives 2021 NSF CAREER Award

Michele Galizia, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, has received a 2021 National Science Foundation Early CAREER Development grant to continue his research focusing on membrane...
6-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

OU Researcher Receives 2021 NSF CAREER Award

The NSF awarded Stefan Wilhelm a $761,727 CAREER award to continue his research in nanotechnology, which assists in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer. Wilhelm’s work focuses on individual nanoparticles – which are about...
13-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

OU Professor’s Ongoing Work on Tar Creek Featured in Report on America’s Most Endangered Rivers

The well-publicized Tar Creek Superfund Site in the Tri-State Mining District (an area that also includes portions of southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri) originally produced lead and zinc to make bullets during both World Wars. Toxic...
6-May-2021 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Paper or Plastic? OU Chemical Engineers Work to Make Plastic Bags Recyclable and Compostable

Single-use plastic bags continue to pose a global environmental challenge, as their composition and form makes them difficult to recycle, and hundreds of years are required for them to degrade fully in the environment. While reusabable shopping bags...
29-Jan-2021 7:25 AM EST Add to Favorites


Our Experts on Newswise

University of Oklahoma Scientist's Quantum Technology Research Garners International Attention

Thirumalai “Venky” Venkatesan is an internationally noted leader in advanced technology innovation. As the director for the Center for Quantum Research and Technology at the University of Oklahoma, he praises the Sooner State for developing a...
20-Dec-2021 1:30 PM EST

OU Researcher Uses Geometry for Affairs of the Heart

An OU researcher's recent work is focused on a predictive surgery for a serious heart condition called Functional Tricuspid Regurgitation, which affects approximately 1.6 million Americans. The team uses to clinical image data, such as functional...
14-Feb-2018 4:20 PM EST

How Will 5G Networks Impact the Way We Use Technology?

10-Apr-2015 10:05 PM EDT

About

The Gallogly College of Engineering at OU is committed to recruiting and graduating students who will be among the most sought-after engineering graduates in the country. Gallogly Engineering faculty and staff promote Oklahoma's economy through research, instruction and public service, and technology transfer.

Contacts

Karen Kelly
Communications Director
engineering

 kkelly@ou.edu

405-325-9037

Holly Chronister
Financial Associate
engineering

 hchronister@ou.edu

405 325 1910

Lorene Roberson
Media Specialist
Engineering

 lar@ou.edu

405-325-9037
