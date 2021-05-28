Our News on Newswise
Climate skeptics not easily persuaded by available evidence, now or later
Climate skeptics who aren't persuaded by the existing evidence from climate change are unlikely to change their minds for many years, according to a newly published quantitative study by a University of Oregon environmental economist
Study finds US Twitter users have strongly supported face coverings amid the pandemic
An analysis of Twitter activity between March 1 and Aug. 1, 2020, found strong support by U.S. users for wearing face coverings and that a media focus on anti-mask opinions fueled the rhetoric of those opposed, report University of Oregon...
Adjusting interactions help some California's wild bee populations survive
Across California's Central Valley, under stress from large-scale agriculture and climate change, native bee species that are flexible in their pollination behavior when around other wild bee populations appear best suited for survival in shrinking...
Fires, flooding before settlement may have formed the Amazon's rare patches of fertility
Phosphorous, calcium and charcoal in spotty patches of fertile soil in the Amazon rainforest suggest that natural processes such as fires and river flooding, not the ingenuity of indigenous populations, created rare sites suitable for agriculture,...
Oregon researchers reveal why heat stress damages sperm
University of Oregon biologists have used the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans to identify molecular mechanisms that produce DNA damage in sperm and contribute to male infertility following exposure to heat.
Study finds parents can help kids eat healthier by knowing their own sense of self-control
Young children naturally like sugar and salt in food and develop food preferences based on what their parents serve them, but new research suggests that how parents view self-regulation also is a contributing factor.
Oregon scientists drill into white graphene to create artificial atoms
By drilling holes into a thin two-dimensional sheet of hexagonal boron nitride with a gallium-focused ion beam, University of Oregon scientists have created artificial atoms that generate single photons.
If Your Favorite Brand Is Sincere, Is Innovation What You Expect?
Open the box of that new smartphone. Oops, it feels differently from expectations based on what you'd seen. Embrace it or be disappointed? Your reaction is likely tied to your perception of the brand, says Aparna Sundar of the University of Oregon.
Expert Available to Speak About U.S. Military Base Impacts in Asia
As President Obama visits Asia and topics include the U.S. military presence in Okinawa and other locations, Mark Gillem is available to provide information about land use decisions by the U.S. military.
'No Time to Lose' to Start Thinking Sustainability
In a new book, the director of the University of Oregon's Climate Leadership Initiative says that addressing human contributions to global warming requires a mindset tuned to "The Power of Sustainable Thinking." The book targets decision makers in...
Experts: Civil Liberties & Social Justice
University of Oregon experts: civil disobedience; freedom of speech/Constitutional; immigration; Pakistan, South Asia and Muslim societies; women in Muslim world; poverty, genocide and Darfur; poverty and women; racial inequality; racial politics;...
People Matter, Too, When Looking at Climate Change
Ron Mitchell, a political scientist at the University of Oregon, is part of an initiative promoting interdisciplinary action through his role in DISCCRS, an National Science Foundation-funded project.
