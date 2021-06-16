Our News on Newswise
Advocating Reimbursement Parity for Nurse Practitioners
The current Medicare reimbursement policy for nurse practitioners (NPs) allows NPs to directly bill Medicare for services that they perform, but they are reimbursed at only 85% of the physician rate. A growing number of states are granting full...
16-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Exploring an Epidemic’s Meaning from the Perspective of Nursing
An article written almost 30 years ago helps frame social constructs around the COVID-19 pandemic. By reviewing the essay, an historian of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) extends that construct to include...
7-Jun-2021 10:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Penn Nursing-led Philly Team Awarded $1.4 Million NIH Grant to Expand COVID-19 Outreach
José A. Bauermeister, PhD, and Antonia M. Villarruel, PhD, are leading one of 10 new research teams from across the country that received National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants totaling $14 million to extend the reach of the NIH’s Community...
19-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Minimum Nurse-to-Patient Ratios Policy Saves Lives and Lowers Costs
A new study published in The Lancet today showed that a policy establishing minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in hospitals in Queensland, Australia saved lives, prevented readmissions, shortened hospital stays, and reduced costs.
10-May-2021 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Battling Public Health Misinformation Online
Social media and web-based news channels became a communication superhighway for correct and incorrect public health information during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study of this vast amount of information, known as infodemiology, is critical to...
29-Apr-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
EHR Usability Issues Linked to Nurse Burnout and Patient Outcomes
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing’s Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research (CHOPR) has investigated associations between EHR usability and nurse job outcomes (burnout, job dissatisfaction, and intention to...
27-Apr-2021 9:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel to Receive The Ohtli Award from the Government of Mexico
This is the highest honor bestowed by the Mexican Government to individuals and organizations that have stood out for their work in favor of the empowerment of the Mexican diaspora and helped to “open the path” for the new Mexican American and...
20-Apr-2021 1:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Penn Nursing Dean to Chair National Committee
Antonia Villarruel, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Margaret Bond Simon Dean of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, will Chair the second phase of the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Culture of Health Program (CoHP) Advisory...
7-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Penn Nursing Experts Available to Discuss #MeaslesOutbreak and #VaccinationHesitancy
29-Apr-2019 11:20 AM EDT
Penn Nursing Experts Avail 2 Discuss #MeaslesOutbreak & Vaccine Hesitancy #Measles #VaccinesWork #VaccinesSaveLives
19-Feb-2019 10:30 AM EST
Penn Nursing Expert in HIV/AIDS Prevention Available for Media Interviews on #WorldAIDSDay
30-Nov-2018 2:30 PM EST
The Future of Nursing Progress Report: Penn Nursing Experts Available to Discuss
8-Dec-2015 10:05 AM EST
Natl. Teen Driver Safety Week/ Oct. 18-24: Expert Available to Discuss Research Using Simulator to Better Understand Teen Drivers
30-Sep-2015 9:00 AM EDT
Expert Available to Speak About Later School Start Times
13-Aug-2015 10:00 AM EDT
Senators: Widen Medicaid Program for Frail Seniors
29-Sep-2014 5:15 PM EDT
Nursing Science, Evidence, and Policy Recommendations for Creating a Culture of Health in Home Care
29-Sep-2014 4:00 PM EDTSee All Experts