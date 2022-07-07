Pittsburgh, PA USA

Study: Making an Artificial Heart Fit for a Human — with Focused Rotary Jet Spinning, Not 3D

In a new study published in Science, a team of researchers from Harvard, University of Pittsburgh, University of California, Irvine and University of Zurich have come together to utilize a new, more advanced method to fabricate artificial tissues...
Study: Robots Driving U.S. Co-Workers to Substance Abuse, Mental Health Issues

A University of Pittsburgh study suggests that while American workers who work alongside industrial robots are less likely to suffer physical injury, they are more likely to suffer from adverse mental health effects — and even more likely to abuse...
The University of Pittsburgh Names a New Dean of the School of Pharmacy

Amy Lynn Seybert succeeds retiring Patricia Kroboth, who served as dean the past two decades
Pitt researchers led the largest-ever series of phage therapy case studies

In a new paper published today in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, a team led by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of California San Diego report 20 new case studies on the use of the experimental treatment,...
Capturing Cortical Connectivity Close-Up

The brain is made up of a complex series of networks—signals are constantly bouncing between those networks to allow us to experience the world and move through it effectively.
Pitt research helps explain how Ritalin sharpens attention

Even half a century after a drug comes on the market, scientists can still learn new things about how it works.
Children in Sub-Saharan Africa dying of COVID-19 at a higher rate than others

Children in sub-Saharan Africa who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the U.S. and Europe, according to a new multicenter study published today in JAMA Pediatrics and led by a University of Pittsburgh...
Robots good for gender equity, not so good for stability/fertility of marriage: study

Robots aren’t a man’s best friend, statistically speaking. They worsen the economic stature of men and, in the process, alter marital status and ultimately marital fertility.
Contacts

Michael Balderson
Operations Director

 Michael2@pitt.edu

Chuck Finder
Executive Director, Media Relations

 chuck.finder@pitt.edu

412-996-5852

Susan Isola

 smi10@pitt.edu

Paul Kovach
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
Swanson School of Engineering

 paulkovach@pitt.edu

4126240265

Julie Labar

 jll163@pitt.edu

Julie Lalo
Director of Communications for the Office of the Senior Vice Chancellor for Research

 julielalo@pitt.edu

412-624-8474

Kate Ledger
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Marketing
Admissions & Financial Aid

 kledger@pitt.edu

412-648-5222

Maggie Lindenberg
Senior Communications Writer
Engineering

 mlindenberg@pitt.edu

412-383-0449

Patrick McMahon
Executive Director of Communications at Katz School

 pmcmahon@katz.pitt.edu

4126244148

Ellen Moran
Vice Chancellor, Strategic Communications and Marketing

 emoran@pitt.edu

412-648-7355

Marygrace Reder
Associate Director, Marketing

 reder@pitt.edu

412-624-4359

Sherry Shrum
Office Manager

 shrum@pitt.edu

412-624-4392

Lauren Ward
Director, Foundation Relations
Science

 lew83@pitt.edu

412-268-7761

Carly Weisenbach

 cweisenbach@pitt.edu

Meghan Young
Marketing Manager

 mjy50@pitt.edu

412-383-0463
