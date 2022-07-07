Our News on Newswise
Study: Making an Artificial Heart Fit for a Human — with Focused Rotary Jet Spinning, Not 3D
In a new study published in Science, a team of researchers from Harvard, University of Pittsburgh, University of California, Irvine and University of Zurich have come together to utilize a new, more advanced method to fabricate artificial tissues...
7-Jul-2022 11:25 AM EDT
Study: Robots Driving U.S. Co-Workers to Substance Abuse, Mental Health Issues
A University of Pittsburgh study suggests that while American workers who work alongside industrial robots are less likely to suffer physical injury, they are more likely to suffer from adverse mental health effects — and even more likely to abuse...
29-Jun-2022 2:05 PM EDT
The University of Pittsburgh Names a New Dean of the School of Pharmacy
Amy Lynn Seybert succeeds retiring Patricia Kroboth, who served as dean the past two decades
23-Jun-2022 5:05 PM EDT
Pitt researchers led the largest-ever series of phage therapy case studies
In a new paper published today in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, a team led by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of California San Diego report 20 new case studies on the use of the experimental treatment,...
9-Jun-2022 12:20 PM EDT
Capturing Cortical Connectivity Close-Up
The brain is made up of a complex series of networks—signals are constantly bouncing between those networks to allow us to experience the world and move through it effectively.
24-May-2022 6:05 PM EDT
Pitt research helps explain how Ritalin sharpens attention
Even half a century after a drug comes on the market, scientists can still learn new things about how it works.
29-Apr-2022 3:35 PM EDT
Children in Sub-Saharan Africa dying of COVID-19 at a higher rate than others
Children in sub-Saharan Africa who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the U.S. and Europe, according to a new multicenter study published today in JAMA Pediatrics and led by a University of Pittsburgh...
19-Jan-2022 5:45 PM EST
Robots good for gender equity, not so good for stability/fertility of marriage: study
Robots aren’t a man’s best friend, statistically speaking. They worsen the economic stature of men and, in the process, alter marital status and ultimately marital fertility.
24-Nov-2021 1:15 PM EST
