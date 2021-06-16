Our News on Newswise
UPMC Hillman Among First to Offer Biology-Guided Radiotherapy
RefleXion™X1 is world’s first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) machine that’s expected to improve treatment and expand options for patients with metastatic disease by incorporating PET, CT & radiation in one device.
16-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Brain Stimulation Evoking Sense of Touch Improves Control of Robotic Arm
The brain-computer interface user was able to transfer objects with a robotic arm at twice the speed of doing it without the tactile feedback.
16-May-2021 8:00 PM EDT
No Lasting Benefit to Tubes Over Antibiotics for Childhood Ear Infections, Trial Shows
There is no long-term benefit to surgically placing tubes in a young child’s ears to reduce recurrent ear infections, compared with giving oral antibiotics, a randomized trial determined.
10-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
8 Out of 10 People Hospitalized With COVID-19 Develop Neurological Problems and They’re More Likely to Die, Global Study Shows
A paper published today in JAMA Network Open presents early results of the global effort to gather information about the incidence, severity and outcomes of neurological manifestations of COVID-19 disease.
7-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Rare Genetic Disease Caused by Mutations in Protein that Controls RNA Metabolism
Mutations in a protein called GEMIN5 cause developmental delay and loss of coordination in young children.
5-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
International Study Links Brain Thinning to Psychosis
Subtle differences in the shape of the brain that are present in adolescence are associated with the development of psychosis, according to an international team led by psychiatrists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Maastricht...
5-May-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Pitt, WashU Awarded $10.7 Million for Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Research
Despite decades of research and investment, the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease are still largely unknown, stymieing drug development and early diagnosis efforts. A new $10.7 million, five-year project aims to change that.
5-May-2021 9:15 AM EDT
Cancer Researchers Study Cognitive Dysfunction after Chemo
Following chemo, survivors suffer with memory dysfunction. The first large-scale study underway on cognitive behavioral therapy.
4-May-2021 8:40 AM EDT
Fear and anxiety are common reactions to mass violence, and protecting children is a concern for all caregivers. Dr. Jack Rozel can discuss ways to help people
6-Aug-2019 3:05 PM EDT
UPMC Pathology Expert Available to Discuss Importance of Pap Smears in Addition to HPV Testing for Cervical Cancer.
20-Aug-2018 8:00 PM EDT
Expert Participant Available: NIH Study Shows Induction at 39 Weeks May Reduce C-Section Rates and Has Better Outcomes for Babies
9-Aug-2018 11:00 AM EDT
Actor Alan Alda recently revealed he has Parkinson’s Disease. Dr. Amber Van Laar, neurologist at UPMC, is available to discuss the disease and current treatment options.
1-Aug-2018 10:05 AM EDT
Aug. 1 marks the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week. Cynthia Garrison, a @UPMCnews lactation consultant, can discuss breastfeeding myths and options for all moms.
31-Jul-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Expert & Study Participant Available: NIH Study Shows Induction at 39 Weeks May Reduce C-Section Rates and Has Better Outcomes for Babies
1-Feb-2018 11:05 AM EST
Sexually Transmitted Infectious Disease Expert Available to Comment on CDC Report
27-Sep-2017 8:30 AM EDT
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center immunology expert available to talk about FDA approval of CAR - T cell therapy.
30-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT