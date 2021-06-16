Pittsburgh, PA USA

UPMC Hillman Among First to Offer Biology-Guided Radiotherapy

RefleXion™X1 is world’s first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) machine that’s expected to improve treatment and expand options for patients with metastatic disease by incorporating PET, CT & radiation in one device.
Brain Stimulation Evoking Sense of Touch Improves Control of Robotic Arm

The brain-computer interface user was able to transfer objects with a robotic arm at twice the speed of doing it without the tactile feedback.
No Lasting Benefit to Tubes Over Antibiotics for Childhood Ear Infections, Trial Shows

There is no long-term benefit to surgically placing tubes in a young child’s ears to reduce recurrent ear infections, compared with giving oral antibiotics, a randomized trial determined.
8 Out of 10 People Hospitalized With COVID-19 Develop Neurological Problems and They’re More Likely to Die, Global Study Shows

A paper published today in JAMA Network Open presents early results of the global effort to gather information about the incidence, severity and outcomes of neurological manifestations of COVID-19 disease.
Rare Genetic Disease Caused by Mutations in Protein that Controls RNA Metabolism

Mutations in a protein called GEMIN5 cause developmental delay and loss of coordination in young children.
International Study Links Brain Thinning to Psychosis

Subtle differences in the shape of the brain that are present in adolescence are associated with the development of psychosis, according to an international team led by psychiatrists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Maastricht...
Pitt, WashU Awarded $10.7 Million for Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Research

Despite decades of research and investment, the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease are still largely unknown, stymieing drug development and early diagnosis efforts. A new $10.7 million, five-year project aims to change that.
Cancer Researchers Study Cognitive Dysfunction after Chemo

Following chemo, survivors suffer with memory dysfunction. The first large-scale study underway on cognitive behavioral therapy.
About UPMC
A $19 billion world-renowned health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. UPMC provides more than $900 million a year in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region’s most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates 87,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 700 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites, and a 3.5 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. As UPMC works in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside on its annual Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals. UPMC Enterprises functions as the innovation and commercialization arm of UPMC, and UPMC International provides hands-on health care and management services with partners around the world. For more information, go to UPMC.com.

