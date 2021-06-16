RefleXion™X1 is world’s first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) machine that’s expected to improve treatment and expand options for patients with metastatic disease by incorporating PET, CT & radiation in one device.

The brain-computer interface user was able to transfer objects with a robotic arm at twice the speed of doing it without the tactile feedback.

There is no long-term benefit to surgically placing tubes in a young child’s ears to reduce recurrent ear infections, compared with giving oral antibiotics, a randomized trial determined.

A paper published today in JAMA Network Open presents early results of the global effort to gather information about the incidence, severity and outcomes of neurological manifestations of COVID-19 disease.

Mutations in a protein called GEMIN5 cause developmental delay and loss of coordination in young children.

Subtle differences in the shape of the brain that are present in adolescence are associated with the development of psychosis, according to an international team led by psychiatrists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Maastricht...

Despite decades of research and investment, the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease are still largely unknown, stymieing drug development and early diagnosis efforts. A new $10.7 million, five-year project aims to change that.

Following chemo, survivors suffer with memory dysfunction. The first large-scale study underway on cognitive behavioral therapy.

