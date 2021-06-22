University of Portsmouth
Hampshire, United Kingdom

New UN Report Calls For Urgent Help For World’s Oceans

A new United Nations report calls for an urgent change in the way the world’s oceans are managed.
22-Jun-2021

Footprints discovered from the last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil

Footprints from at least six different species of dinosaur - the very last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil 110 million years ago - have been found in Kent, a new report has announced.
17-Jun-2021

Newswise: BurgessShale.jpg

Fossil secret may shed light on the diversity of Earth’s first animals

A large group of iconic fossils widely believed to shed light on the origins of many of Earth’s animals and the communities they lived in may be hiding a secret. Scientists are the first to model how exceptionally well preserved fossils that...
1-Jun-2021

Newswise: Key_Rec.jpg

Rings of Fire: How heat could impact the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

High levels of heat and humidity driven by climate change could pose a significant threat to competitors at the Tokyo Olympics in July, a new study backed by leading athletes, the British Association for Sustainability in Sport (BASIS) and...
24-May-2021

Newswise: 257890_web.jpg

'Canary in the mine' warning follows new discovery of effects of pollutants on fertility

New research has found that shrimp like creatures on the South Coast of England have 70 per cent less sperm than less polluted locations elsewhere in the world.
2-Mar-2021

Walking away from the beat - why police officers are voluntarily leaving in large numbers

Home Office data shows the number of police officers voluntarily resigning from the force in England and Wales has more than doubled in the last eight years.
1-Mar-2021

Research confirms crucial monitoring assessment is effective for patients with COVID-19

A combined research team from the Universities of Portsmouth and Bournemouth and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has shown that an assessment score used to measure a patient's severity of illness can be applied to patients with Covid-19...
4-Dec-2020

Newswise: 249759_web.jpg

Ireland's only dinosaurs discovered in antrim

The only dinosaur bones ever found on the island of Ireland have been formally confirmed for the first time by a team of experts from the University of Portsmouth and Queen's University Belfast, led by Dr Mike Simms, a curator and palaeontologist at...
24-Nov-2020


