University of Portsmouth

New UN Report Calls For Urgent Help For World’s Oceans
A new United Nations report calls for an urgent change in the way the world’s oceans are managed.
Footprints discovered from the last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil
Footprints from at least six different species of dinosaur - the very last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil 110 million years ago - have been found in Kent, a new report has announced.
Fossil secret may shed light on the diversity of Earth’s first animals
A large group of iconic fossils widely believed to shed light on the origins of many of Earth’s animals and the communities they lived in may be hiding a secret.
Scientists are the first to model how exceptionally well preserved fossils that...
Rings of Fire: How heat could impact the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
High levels of heat and humidity driven by climate change could pose a significant threat to competitors at the Tokyo Olympics in July, a new study backed by leading athletes, the British Association for Sustainability in Sport (BASIS) and...
'Canary in the mine' warning follows new discovery of effects of pollutants on fertility
New research has found that shrimp like creatures on the South Coast of England have 70 per cent less sperm than less polluted locations elsewhere in the world.
Walking away from the beat - why police officers are voluntarily leaving in large numbers
Home Office data shows the number of police officers voluntarily resigning from the force in England and Wales has more than doubled in the last eight years.
Research confirms crucial monitoring assessment is effective for patients with COVID-19
A combined research team from the Universities of Portsmouth and Bournemouth and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has shown that an assessment score used to measure a patient's severity of illness can be applied to patients with Covid-19...
Ireland's only dinosaurs discovered in antrim
The only dinosaur bones ever found on the island of Ireland have been formally confirmed for the first time by a team of experts from the University of Portsmouth and Queen's University Belfast, led by Dr Mike Simms, a curator and palaeontologist at...
Kilauea Volcano Expert - University of Portsmouth Volcanologist Dr Carmen Solana
11-May-2018 1:30 PM EDT
Expert Media Comment: Dominica - the Forgotten Island of Hurricane Maria
22-Sep-2017 12:45 PM EDT
UK Election: Is Digital Media Changing How People Vote? Do TV Political Debates Change Anyone's Minds? UK Expert Available
31-May-2017 8:50 AM EDT
UK Election - What Might Results Mean? What Will Happen Next?: UK Politics Expert Available for Analysis & Comment
30-May-2017 8:50 AM EDT
UK Election - Weak Opposition? Brexit? Will UK Ever Be United Again?: UK Politics Expert Available for Analysis and Comment
30-May-2017 8:50 AM EDT
Astrophysicist Dr Karen Masters Available to Talk About NASA's Cassini Spacecraft
6-Apr-2017 6:05 AM EDT
Professor Bob Nichol Available for Interviews on Discovery of New Earth-Sized Exoplanets
23-Feb-2017 9:00 AM EST
Science of the Superbowl: How Technology Is Used to Supplement the Referees Eyes and Ears.
26-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST